nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s basketball: the Orange fall just short against #6 NC State
Despite trailing for over 27 minutes worth of game time against #6 NC State (11-2, 1-1), the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (10-4, 1-2) led by nine points with just 10 minutes to go in the Orange’s first matchup against a ranked opponent this season. However, the Wolfpack’s...
nunesmagician.com
Things we’d like to see in 2023 for Syracuse Athletics
As we enter into a new year, we all decided to put together something we want to see for the Syracuse Orange in 2023. Syracuse is known nationally for 44. But to lacrosse fans, 22 is arguably more important. After a bit of time, the Orange have found a new player to wear the famed 22 jersey that the men’s lacrosse coach made famous. Joey Spallina made a lot of noise down in the lacrosse hotbed of Long Island and committed to Syracuse with the promise of getting the historic number as soon as he got on campus. The Orange haven’t had a 22 since Jordan Evans, and Spallina seems like he has everything in his game to do justice to the history of that number. It’s been a while since Syracuse had a game-changing recruit that turned heads, especially with the growing parity of college lacrosse. Who knows? Spallina could turn the lacrosse world on his head just like Gary Gait did with that same number. I, for one, would be happy to see that.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s basketball: What to Watch for versus NC State
Ending 2022 facing a good team and beginning 2023 facing a great team. That’s the situation the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball (11-3, 1-1) finds itself in as the Orange prepare to take the court against #6 NC State Wolfpack (11-2, 1-1) on New Year’s Day. Syracuse hopes...
sujuiceonline.com
A way-too-early look at the 2023 Syracuse football team
With the Syracuse football offseason officially underway, here’s a quick look at the 2023 Syracuse football team:. OFFENSE: First and foremost, the Orange lose running back Sean Tucker, who will forgo his final year of eligibility and enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Tucker finished his career with 3,182 career rushing yards, which ranks third in program history, trailing only Walter Reyes and Joe Morris.
nunesmagician.com
ACC Men’s Basketball power rankings and new year’s resolutions
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team is ready to move onto 2023 after a disappointing 2022- a year in which the Orange had a record of 18-17. After beating Boston College, where does Syracuse land in our ACC Power Rankings?. Don’t ask us to explain our ratings system- just...
nunesmagician.com
A few favorite Syracuse Orange things from 2022
As we welcome 2023, I wanted to take a look back at 2022 and some of my favorite Syracuse Orange moments. In no particular order (after this first entry), let’s go:. Men’s soccer brought home the first NCAA Championship in program history and that has to trump everything else. I can’t say enough good things about Mac and Jukka and to see them achieve success made it even better. The post-season run came at a time when football and men’s basketball were struggling so we appreciate the futbol squad bringing the positive vibes.
cnycentral.com
Baldwinsville teen's season to remember with the Syracuse football team
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — A 16-year-old Baldwinsville teen who has cerebral palsy, became an official member of the Syracuse football team through Team Impact in August. Team Impact is a non-profit organization that pairs children facing serious illness and disability with college athletic teams across the country. Becoming involved with...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse vs. Boston College: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more
Teams: Syracuse Orange (8-5, 1-1) vs. Boston College Eagles (7-6, 1-1) Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y. Line: The Draftkings Line will be updated on the morning of the game. TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3. Boston College Blog: BC Interruption. Rivalry: 55-26, Syracuse. Current Streak:...
nunesmagician.com
Game thread: Syracuse Orange vs Boston College Eagles
The Syracuse Orange (8-5, 1-1) men’s basketball team returns from the holiday break as the Boston College Eagles (7-6, 1-1) visit the JMA Wireless Dome for the last game in 2022. Syracuse needs a win in this one. You can call it “must win” or not, but if the...
nunesmagician.com
TNIAAM asks: What would you like to see covered in 2023?
It’s a little hard to believe that my first year writing for NunesMagician is already over. OK, technically it’s only been 11 months since my first article was published, but it’s still crazy to consider how much has happened since Kevin brought me on board. I’ve had...
earnthenecklace.com
Julie Dolan Leaving WLKY: Where Is the Louisville Anchor Going?
The people of Louisville enjoyed watching Julie Dolan every morning. But now their mornings won’t be the same without her, as Julie Dolan is leaving WLKY. The anchor is set to leave the station for a very special reason. People had many questions once she announced her departure. They especially want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. Find out what Julie Dolan said about her departure from WLKY.
localsyr.com
$10 million in state funding awarded to Syracuse nonprofits to revitalize city
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Revitalizing neighborhoods continues to be a priority for state and local leaders, but it’s been top of mind for the community advocates tasked with carrying out that responsibility for years. That’s why Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $10 million Downtown Revitalization award for the...
Update: Syracuse police in standoff near James and Teall, police robot now brought in
Update 3 p.m.: Syracuse police have brought in a robotic device commonly used to enter buildings and search buildings instead of officers. Sometimes they are used to communicate with a person too. A man can now be seen on a porch of the home where police have been trying to...
Restaurants near Syracuse that closed and opened in 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New York had a busy year in 2022 with the number of new restaurants that came and restaurants that closed. Either you lost your favorite place, or you found a new one, there was lots of change in the CNY restaurant world. Although we lost some well-known places like Anything […]
Wave 3
Louisville ends the year with third highest number of homicides in Metro history
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -A Louisville-based NGO supporting families impacted by violence said 2022 was the third-highest year in Metro history for violent crime. By the end of December, there were 17 fatal homicides. In 2022 there were a total of 160 people killed and over 400 people were shot. “This...
Weekend Market Syracuse celebrates its grand opening
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just because it’s the start of a new year, doesn’t mean the holiday shopping has to end. Neighbors in Syracuse were able to visit downtown Syracuse for the grand opening of the Weekend market. Located on 124 East Jefferson Street, Weekend Market is an antique market featuring multiple local vendors and […]
waer.org
New center in Syracuse takes unique approach to caring for patients with Alzheimer’s disease
A new specialty center for Alzheimer's patients is opening in Syracuse this year. More than 400,000 New Yorkers live with Alzheimer's, and that's expected to jump by 15% in the next three years. The Loretto Health facility will provide care for Alzheimer's patients and treatment. But it doesn't look like...
Man shot on Syracuse’s North Side, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 25-year-old man was shot Friday night on Syracuse’s North Side, police said. The city’s shotspotter system detected two rounds fired in the 800 block of Highland Street around 9:40 p.m. before a caller reported seeing a man shot, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
Pair robbed and beat their Syracuse neighbor with a hammer and a gun, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man and woman were arrested after robbing a man and beating him with a hammer and gun Monday, police said. Nicole Longmuir, 37, and Jeremiah Jones, 36, both of Syracuse, robbed and burglarized a man living in the same building as them at 1426 Lodi St., Syracuse police said in a criminal complaint filed in City Court.
wdrb.com
Former Male High School principal Ted Boehm dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Male High School principal who helped guide the school during a controversial time has passed away. The school's alumni Facebook page made the announcement that Ted Boehm passed away Saturday morning. Boehm was Male's principal from 1978 to 1992 and again from 2009 to...
