As we enter into a new year, we all decided to put together something we want to see for the Syracuse Orange in 2023. Syracuse is known nationally for 44. But to lacrosse fans, 22 is arguably more important. After a bit of time, the Orange have found a new player to wear the famed 22 jersey that the men’s lacrosse coach made famous. Joey Spallina made a lot of noise down in the lacrosse hotbed of Long Island and committed to Syracuse with the promise of getting the historic number as soon as he got on campus. The Orange haven’t had a 22 since Jordan Evans, and Spallina seems like he has everything in his game to do justice to the history of that number. It’s been a while since Syracuse had a game-changing recruit that turned heads, especially with the growing parity of college lacrosse. Who knows? Spallina could turn the lacrosse world on his head just like Gary Gait did with that same number. I, for one, would be happy to see that.

