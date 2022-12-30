BookTok faves, Jenna’s picks and more top-read titles of 2022 at Montgomery County, other libraries

Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
2022’s Top Stories: Olney Ale House For Sale
As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from September: “For Sale” signage is up at the Olney Ale House at 2000 Olney-Sandy Spring Rd in Olney. Owner John Roach tells us that he is looking to sell the 99-year-old building to someone that will continue to run it as the Olney Ale House restaurant. A kitchen fire caused the restaurant to shut down in 2019 and COVID-19 only compounded the issues for the restaurant. There will be additional information regarding the potential sale/reopening of the Olney Ale House in the next few weeks, according to Roach.
hagerstownmagazine.com
Mama Lulu’s Diner
Williamsport’s blast from the past satisfies an appetite for cozy, country fare with a side of heartfelt nostalgia. Local folks might remember the building at Potomac and Conococheague Streets as “Jeanne’s corner,” a hub for meeting friends and grabbing something yummy for more than 50 years. Jeanne House opened Jeanne’s Confectionery in the historic Hurd building in 1946 and operated the popular eatery until 2000. The space transitioned through several incarnations since then, housing the Williamsport Creamery then the Desert Rose Café and Sweet Shoppe.
fox5dc.com
Bethesda 'Dream Kid' surprised with fun Washington Commanders weekend
WASHINGTON - It was the thrill of a lifetime for a Bethesda teen over the holidays when he got to experience a full schedule of football fun with the Washington Commanders!. Dream On 3, an organization that enriches the lives of kids with life-altering conditions by helping to make their sports dreams come true, surprised 17-year-old Anderson Jones on New Year's Eve.
Local chefs honor African American tradition with special dish
BALTIMORE — For many, food remains a core part of embracing culture and tradition - especially during the holidays. Two local chefs have a special cuisine that they prepare as a way of paying homage to those that have come before them.Chef David and Tonya Thomas of the Heirloom Food Group, who've already prepared over 100 holiday meals, have already sold out due to pre-orders. From the fish which signify moving forward, to the loaves of golden brown cornbread which represent wealth, each element of the dish has a symbolic significance. "When you think about greens, you think about money, you think...
Midnight? | Some DC families decided to celebrate the new year hours earlier
WASHINGTON — Sometimes, it’s not easy to stay up until midnight to ring in the new year, especially if you have a family with young children. Luckily, those families had an alternative option made available to them to celebrate the holiday together, as one. The Yards, in D.C.’s...
mocoshow.com
2022’s Top Stories: Amazon to Close All 68 Retail Stores, Including Amazon Books and Amazon 4 Star Stores
As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from March: Amazon announced on Wednesday that it plans to close all 68 of its brick-and-mortar bookstores, pop-ups and shops carrying toys and home goods (including Amazon 4 Star) in the United States and United Kingdom, per Reuters. Amazon has an Amazon 4 Star location in Montgomery Mall in Bethesda and one that was planned for Germantown, with signage at that location recently going up. A call to the Bethesda Amazon 4 Star location led to a message stating the store was temporarily closed until tomorrow. The Germantown location is no longer going to open.
mocoshow.com
Texas Parrillada Has Closed
Texas Parrillada at 9631 Lost Knife Rd in Gaithersburg has closed. The restaurant’s last day of service was on Sunday, January 1. Menu items included Tex-Mex staples like burritos, carne asada, enchiladas, and tacos. Texas Parrillada was located in the Montgomery Village Crossing shopping center, which is home to BLT Grill, Hook & Reel, and Roy Rogers.
Baltimore welcomes the first baby born into the new year
Baby Khy’reese Brower is believed to be the Baltimore region’s first Baby of 2023. He was born at 12:38am.
This Baltimore Diner Chain Is Among Guy Fieri's Favorites, Website Says
Guy Fieri has dined at thousands of diners, including several in Maryland, taking viewers to Flavortown in his popular Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Mashed has compiled a list of the best "Triple D" diners, and for Maryland, flavortown is in Baltimore at Miss Shirley's Cafe. "The destination...
NBC Washington
Catholic Community Marks Death of Pope Benedict XVI in DC Area
Catholic churches and organizations in the D.C. area reacted to the death of Pope Benedict XVI who died Saturday at the age of 95. Pope Benedict XVI was the former leader of the Catholic Church and shockingly retired in 2013. He was credited with strengthening the church’s core beliefs and encouraging unity among Christians.
Powerlifting Mom Broke the World Record for Heaviest Raw Deadlift by a Woman — and Lost 140 Lbs. Along the Way
(NEW YORK) – Tamara Walcott will never forget the day she stepped on the scale and it read 415 lbs. “I did not recognize who I was,” Walcott, 39, tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s Beyond the Scale issue. “I actually stopped looking in the mirror...
mocoshow.com
2022’s Top Stories: 7 of Top 10 Public High Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo; All MCPS High Schools In Top Half of Rankings, According to Niche
As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from September: Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. 7 of the top 10 public high schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Poolesville High School earning the top spot (All MCPS schools listed can be seen below and there are 282 public high schools in the state).
baltimorebrew.com
“They put me out. I was cold. All I had on was a sweater.”
Since June, when the city closed the isolation center at the Lord Baltimore Hotel and “demobilized” other non-congregate housing, there have been few places for Covid-positive homeless to go to isolate. When Martha Spielman showed up at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital’s emergency department, she was weak and going...
Prince George’s Community College Answers the Call for Flexibility and Dual Enrollment
Officials at community colleges said they continue to see an embrace of their college and career offerings, even with declines in community college enrollment. The post Prince George’s Community College Answers the Call for Flexibility and Dual Enrollment appeared first on The Washington Informer.
3 Delicious Pizza Places in Columbia
If you're looking for delicious pizza in Columbia, Maryland, look no further! This small town is home to three of the best pizza places around—Pub Dog, Home Slyce, and Grotto Pizza.
New mental health center coming to Prince George’s County
After several complaints from community members for more mental health resources in the county, Prince George's County is looking to tackle that issue with a new mental health center.
foxbaltimore.com
Anne Arundel County school closed due to high temperatures in classroom
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — School officials in Anne Arundel County say a school in Annapolis dismissed early today because of high temperatures in the classroom. Bates Middle School closed at 10 a.m. Students were to begin virtual learning at noon, according to Chief Communications Officer Bob Mosier. Mosier said...
addictedtovacation.com
The 10 Best Beaches For A Day Trip Near DC
With the Atlantic Ocean, the Chesapeake Bay, and other bodies of water nearby, Washington, DC, is a good launching point for a day at the beach. A couple of the better choices include Sandy Point State Park, Colonial Beach, and Ocean City Beach, amongst others.
fox5dc.com
Parents want Thomas Jefferson High School leaders fired over awards controversy
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Parents rallied outside Fairfax County Public Schools headquarters Friday afternoon, calling for leaders at one of the nation's top-ranked high schools to be fired. A mother of a student at Thomas Jefferson High School of Science and Technology, Shawna Yashar, claims that for years, students haven't...
Maryland Man Dives Into Frozen Pond to Rescue Stranded Dog
An Aussie doodle named Moose was rescued by its owner Louis Nicolao after becoming stranded in a frozen pond. The incident occurred last week in Edgewater, Maryland. Dog owners Kellie and Louis Nicolao dropped their dog Moose off at Nicolina Converso’s house. Converso serves as their dog sitter. The couple headed out to California, and everything seemed to be going fine at first.
Comments / 0