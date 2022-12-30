Read full article on original website
WIBW
Woman injured in Topeka house fire dies
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A young woman critically injured in a Dec. 26 house fire has passed away from her injuries. The family of Shantell Spranger, 20, told 13 NEWS she died Monday morning, Jan. 2, 2023, at University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City. She spent the past week in the hospital’s burn unit.
Neighbors call for halt on ONE Gas expansion
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Some Topeka homeowners are upset about a city project possibly going up right in their back yards. ONE Gas Inc. currently has a building near downtown Topeka, but that will be torn down with the new Polk Quincy viaduct construction. Documents from the city’s planning commission shows ONE Gas Inc. wants to […]
WIBW
Emergency crews respond to crash Monday near Burlingame
BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of an injury crash Monday afternoon in Osage County. The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. near 125th Street and Auburn Road. The location was about seven miles northeast of the city of Burlingame. Initial reports indicated a vehicle...
WIBW
Man suffers critical injuries Monday morning in East Topeka shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man suffered critical injuries in a shooting Monday morning in East Topeka, police said. The shooting was reported around 9:40 a.m. in the 400 block of S.E. Leland. Police officials told 13 NEWS the victim was shot in the chest and was transported to a...
KVOE
Restaurant demolition largely complete at site of possible hotel in northwest Emporia
There is still some work to do, including cleanup, but demolition of a longstanding restaurant site in northwest Emporia is largely done. Crews have been working for several weeks to bring the former Cracker Barrel and Montana Mike’s restaurant building at 3010 Eaglecrest Drive to ground. The structure currently has a few steel beams still standing, but the rest of the building has been demolished.
WIBW
North Topeka to welcome new Qdoba as it says goodbye to Thrifty Car Wash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - North Topeka will soon welcome a new Mexican eatery as it says goodbye to Thrifty Car Wash. The Capital City has said goodbye to Thrifty Car Wash - which has stood at 2031 NW Topeka Blvd. since 1964 - and will soon welcome a new eatery in North Topeka.
WIBW
Dutch Bros Coffee to open new Topeka location
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A drive-through coffee chain will open a new location in the Capital City - its third in Kansas. Dutch Bros Coffee tells 13 NEWS it hopes to open its new location in Topeka by April 2023. It said this may be its only location in Topeka, however, a location in Lawrence may open in the near future as well.
KVOE
City of Emporia launches new website
New year, new website for the city of Emporia. Everything starts with a new URL — emporiaks.gov versus emporia-kansas.gov. On KVOE’s Newsmaker segment Monday, Communications Manager Christine Johnson unveiled several new features that weren’t available with the longstanding website. To start, it’s mobile-friendly. The new website...
City of Manhattan asks for homeowner feedback on water lines
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – We’ve all heard scary headlines about tap water safety, like those dealing with the Flint Water Crisis. Now, the City of Manhattan hopes you can help it prevent lead contamination in the local drinking water. The Environmental Protection Agency sets limits on contaminants in drinking water and is cracking down on communities […]
KVOE
UPDATE: Emporia woman hospitalized following rollover crash west of Emporia Sunday
An Alabama woman was hospitalized following a single-vehicle accident on the Kansas Turnpike early Sunday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident occurred just after 5:20 pm at KTA mile marker 109 northbound near the Flint Hills cattle pens exit and nearly 20 miles southwest of Emporia. KHP’s crash log says a 2003 Toyota Avalon, driven by 35-year-old Sonsoy Hebel of Boaz, Alabama, was northbound when Hebel lost control of the vehicle and struck a barrier wall.
Sheriff: Juvenile injured in accidental shooting at rural Kan. home
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an accidental shooting. Just before 9p.m. Friday, the Geary County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Humboldt Creek Road for a pre-teen with a gunshot wound, according to a media release. During the investigation it was revealed to deputies the...
WIBW
Topeka family surprised with at-home birth to ring in 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Capital City welcomed 2023, one family welcomed a new baby with a surprise at-home birth. Billy Stensland, a Topeka resident and father to a new baby girl, tells 13 NEWS that he helped his partner Shelley Gottstin deliver their new baby girl at 12:04 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.
KVOE
Man arrested after allegedly leading foot chase inside Emporia hotel
One man has been arrested after an alleged disturbance and threat of explosives led to a chase inside an Emporia hotel early Saturday. Officers on site say the disturbance was reported at Emporia’s Best Western Hotel, 2836 West 18th. The suspect, identified as Adam D’Angelo, allegedly said he had explosives in his possession, although an investigation led to authorities saying that statement was unfounded. D’Angelo allegedly led officers on a chase through the hotel before he was eventually subdued.
Kansas woman jailed for alleged aggravated robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a robbery. Just after t 11:30 a.m December 29, police responded to an aggravated robbery at 8th and Topeka, according Police Lt. Donna Eubanks. The victim provided officers with information that lead them to the 1100 Block...
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: Stormy Monday severity risk increases
A storm rolled through Emporia on the first day of 2022, dropping snow. Another storm is expected Monday afternoon, on the second day of 2023 – but it will seem more like spring than winter.
Kan. man dies after car strike utility pole, lands in front yard of home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 2a.m. Friday in Shawnee County. According to Topeka Police spokesperson Rosie Nichols, a passenger car was westbound in the 100 Block of SE 37th Street. The car left the road, struck a utility pole and came to rest in...
KVOE
WEATHER: No severe weather, little rainfall Monday
The first potential severe weather episode of 2023 ended with no severe weather and, for many area residents, not much in the way of rainfall. Monday’s severe weather risk increased from marginal to slight between the Storm Prediction Center’s midnight and 8 am model runs, and it stayed slight through mid-evening, leading to a tornado watch for Greenwood County. Storms materialized as expected around 3 pm, but they never led to any warnings or confirmed reports for area counties — although small hail was reported east of Burlington.
Topekan taken into custody over assault, shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local resident was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections as a result of a recent investigation into a West Topeka gunshot disturbance on Sunday. Shortly after 2 p.m. on New Years Day, officers from the Topeka Police Department were sent to the 5300 Blk. of SW 10 Ave. in […]
KCTV 5
Baldwin City Police investigating after shots fired at several locations Friday night
BALDWIN CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Shots fired in several locations in Baldwin City, Kansas, Friday night has police investigating multiple scenes. Baldwin City Police Department officers and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 7:13 p.m. Friday Dec. 30 to reports of a suspect firing a weapon from a vehicle driving in the 800 block of 8th Street. At that location, shots were fired into The Bullpen, a local sports bar.
WIBW
3 Junction City children reported missing by father, believed to be with mother
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Junction City children have been reported missing to officials by their father and are believed to be with their mother. Kansas Missing and Unsolved reports that three children from Junction City were reported missing on Dec. 21 - Genevieve, 3, Camden, 4, and Rosie Peterson, 6.
