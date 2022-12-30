ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Comments / 0

Related
korncountry.com

Arc of Indiana names Outstanding Professional Award winner

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – The Arc of Indiana has announced the recipient of their 2022 Outstanding Professional Award as Holly Forville. The Outstanding Professional Award, a part of the annual Impact Awards, recognizes an administrative or an executive level professional for their contribution and impact on the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
munciejournal.com

Community Foundation Awards $265K to Community Organizations in November and December

MUNCIE, IN—Grants totaling $264,953 were awarded from The Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County to benefit the community between November and December 2022. Most grants are awarded through permanently endowed funds that benefit our community today and always. Grants totaling $81,550 were awarded from the Quarterly Competitive Grants...
MUNCIE, IN
Current Publishing

Work continues to finish historic Barker cabin

During the past two years, Westfield residents have watched as the historic Barker log cabinhas been repaired at its new location at 136 Penn St. by City Hall. Now, the final push to finish the cabin is underway with an anticipated spring opening. “It is coming along. We are getting...
WESTFIELD, IN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Fireworks from former grain elevator to ring in 2023 in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Hancock County tourism officials and an event production business have teamed up to start 2023 with something new that they hope will become a tradition. At the stroke of midnight Saturday, as the new year begins, fireworks will be shot from atop a former grain...
GREENFIELD, IN
Current Publishing

Zionsville community events – January 2023

Zionsville Puzzle Swap – In celebration of National Puzzle Day, residents are invited to bring gently used puzzles to Zionsville Town Hall from Jan. 3 to 25 then return to Town Hall on Jan. 28 between 10 a.m. to noon to choose a new one. Puzzles can be dropped off at the Town Hall Mayor’s Action Center (MAC) Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Puzzles can be any size but must be in their original box and all pieces must be accounted for. No puzzles with profanity, nudity or drug paraphernalia will be accepted. For more on the event or to see other parks dept. events, view the Zionsville Parks and Recreation Winter 2022 Activity Guide at issuu.com/townofzionsville.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WLFI.com

Lost dog returned to owners with help from strangers

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — The Community of Frankfort came together to return a dog to its owners in time for the new year. Ben and Cherri Flora's beagle-dachshund mix, Misty, escaped from their yard on Christmas night in dangerously cold temperatures. "We were just so scared the first few...
FRANKFORT, IN
FOX59

ParkIndy to change parking rates for first time in 11 years

INDIANAPOLIS — The price is going up for more than half of Indianapolis’ metered parking spaces. ParkIndy announced rates for parking spaces labeled “Zone 2” and “Zone 3” will go from $1 to $1.25 beginning February 1, 2023. According to Park Indy, this affects 2,223 out of 4,202 metered spaces or 53% of the spaces. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Tracking heavy rain in Indiana, staying warm too

INDIANAPOLIS – Happy New Year! It is a warm start to the new year with highs today in the 50s. We stay in the 50s overnight with heavy rain moving in. 60s by Tuesday afternoon before temperatures tumble by the end of the week to a bit more seasonal conditions.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Thunderstorms and record warmth

INDIANAPOLIS — Low-level moisture associated with a warm front lifting through the state keeps areas of fog and clouds around through the day with a few stray rain showers possible. This front is also bringing the surge of warmer air as highs today will likely reach the upper 50s near 60.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thelevisalazer.com

Ann Carolyn (Jenks) Wallace, 72, of Indianapolis, IN

Ann Carolyn (Jenks) Wallace, 72, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away on Christmas Day, Sunday December 25, 2022, reuniting with her beloved parents, Tommy and Dorothy, and brother Bruce, in Heaven with her Heavenly Savior the Lord. Ann was born in Mason, West Virginia on May 17, 1950, daughter to the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Top 80 Clinton County News Stories of 2022

What are the top 80 news stories for Clinton County in 2022? We want you to decide which stories below are the “Top 10” Clinton County stories for 2022. Kaspar Media presents this ‘Year in Review’ with our top 80 news story list and a video by Erick Dircks and Patty Keaton Parks. We look back on this pivotal year in Clinton County History.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy