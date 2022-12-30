ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerful winter storm to bring ice and heavy snow

A powerful winter storm system will bring ice and heavy snow to our area starting this evening and continuing into Wednesday. An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for portions of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa along and south of a line from Mankato to Jackson to Sioux City, IA. Up to one quarter inch of ice and 4 to 8 inches of snow are possible. North of that line, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect. This area will get less freezing rain and more snow. 8 to 12 inches (some places could get up to 18 inches) of snow is possible in the Winter Storm Warning area. Light snow will develop late this afternoon into this evening, mixing with light freezing rain or freezing drizzle at times overnight tonight. On Tuesday, heavy snow will mix with freezing rain, creating slippery roads and dangerous travel conditions. Snow will continue Tuesday night, gradually ending throughout the day Wednesday. Heaviest snow amounts will be along and North of MN Highway 60. Further south, there will be more rain and freezing rain and less snow. The big forecast variable with this system is the storm track. At this point, just a slight north or south shift in the storm track will make a big difference in the snow vs freezing rain forecast. That said, no matter the track of the storm, there will be significant weather-related travel impacts across our region from tonight through Wednesday.
You Might Need A Shovel Or An Umbrella In Minnesota Monday Night, Forecast Unclear

It's looking like the approaching weather system that is expected to hit our area Monday night is still giving the National Weather Service fits. In the Sunday morning weather update from the National Weather Service, they state that depending where the front crosses Minnesota will decide what type of precipitation we will see...so get the shovels and umbrellas ready at least for now.
Eagle foundation seeks volunteers for annual count

The Eagle Nature Foundation (ENF) seeks volunteers to help with its 63rd Annual Mid-Winter Bald Eagle Count to be conducted Jan. 28-29, 2023. This annual bald eagle count is being conducted throughout the Midwest from northern Minnesota to Louisiana. To eliminate duplication the count is a three-hour count on Saturday, with Sunday being used only if weather, or health, does not allow a person or organization to count the bald eagles in their own locality on the official count day, a news release says.
MN lottery players get first 2023 million dollar wins

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — A couple of very lucky Minnesotans won million dollar prizes on New Year's Day. Two Millionaire Raffle players purchased the first winning $1 million tickets of 2023 at a Kwik Trip in Oak Park Heights and Lunds and Byerly's in St. Louis Park. The two stores that sold the tickets are set to receive $5,000 bonuses, according to a press release.
Minnesota government leaders sworn into office today

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Top leaders of Minnesota’s government kick off their new terms of office today. Governor Tim Walz along with his running mate Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan were sworn into their second terms of office today in an inaugural ceremony in St. Paul. They both were sworn in along side Attorney General Keith Ellison, Secretary of State Steve Simon, and State Auditor Julie Blaha.
Winter storm warning goes into effect for this area Tuesday morning

(Undated) - A winter storm is heading toward a large part of Minnesota. A winter storm warning starts at 3 a.m. tomorrow for Lac qui Parle, Chippewa, Yellow Medicine, Renville, Sibley, Redwood, Brown, Kandiyohi, Meeker, McLeod, Pope, Stearns and Swift counties. The storm warning stays in effect through Midnight Tuesday evening.
Warnings now posted for the first winter storm of 2023

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Winter storm warnings have now been issued for portions of southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The warning, which includes Sioux Falls. beings at noon on Monday and extends until 6:00 Tuesday evening. Just a few miles north of Sioux Falls, the winter storm warnings begin at 6:00 Monday morning. Heavy snow is expected with total accumulations of 5 to 14 inches around Sioux Falls, and 10 to 18 inches in other parts of the listening area. The heaviest snowfall, 1 to 2 inches per hour, is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Arne Carlson, others demand investigation into U of M President Joan Gabel’s Securian ties

A WCCO-TV story says, “A regent, a law professor and former Gov. Arne Carlson are demanding state and federal agencies investigate University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel’s role on a financial board. Regent Darrin Rosha, University of Minnesota law professor Richard Painter and Carlson sent a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the state attorney general alleging Gabel’s position on Securian Financial’s board is a conflict of interest, the Star Tribune reported Friday. The university pays about $4.6 million annually to Securian Financial affiliate Minnesota Life to cover employee life insurance. Rosha, Painter and Carlson say in their letter that Gabel’s position on the board raises questions about who is serving university employees’ interests.”
Snowstorm incoming: What the models are showing

A winter storm is going to blast parts Minnesota late Monday and Tuesday but there still isn't clarity on where the highest snow totals will be. The National Weather Service continues to mention how this storm system is packed with moisture, so much so that it could drop as much precipitation by itself as MSP receives in a typical January.
New laws taking effect Jan. 1 in Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) – A handful of new laws have taken effect on Sunday in Minnesota. Most of these new laws were passed during the 2022 legislative session. One of those laws is postnatal care coverage will be required. This law was passed in 2021 which made changes to private and public health coverage. As of Jan. 1, 2023, health plans will be required to cover the following:
Minnesotans reflect on 2022

MINNESOTA, USA — “So much has been back to normal, for the first time,” said Melania Foster, a college student. “We went back to class and could see people’s faces.”. “We were freshmen in 2020,” said her friend, Julia Barger. “So it was like starting...
Minnesota Divers Head to Georgia Diving Invitational

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota divers are back in action this week at the Georgia Diving Invitational. The event runs Tuesday through Thursday at the Gabrielsen Natatorium, and live results can be found on DiveMeets.com. The opening day will see the women compete on the 3-meter board at 10 a.m....
Gas price tick up in Minnesota and nationally

(Undated)--Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 8.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.02 gallon today, (Monday) according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota. Prices in Minnesota are 21.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 5.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
