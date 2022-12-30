Read full article on original website
The Amarillo Pioneer
The Amarillo Pioneer's Biggest Stories of 2022
Now that 2023 is here, we can say with full confidence that 2022 was one of the biggest years in The Amarillo Pioneer’s history. It was a busy year with a lot going on, and we’re here to recap what we feel have been the biggest stories we covered in 2022. As you’re reading, you can click the included links to view articles we’ve published throughout the year.
KFDA
Hobert ‘Gunny’ Brown announces candidacy for Amarillo city council
KFDA
New billing portal for the city of Amarillo.
Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport cruising along in spite of challenging times
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wanna get away? After having four airlines serving the city briefly, Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport (AMA) is back to three carriers after Allegiant Air departed in September. Michael Connor is the Director of Aviation at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport, and told us that while it’s unfortunate, it didn’t have […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo News Years Day Shooting
The Amarillo Pioneer
Hobert "Gunny" Brown Announces Run for Place 4, Howard Smith Announces Exit
Hobert “Gunny” Brown, a United States Marine Corps veteran, Purple Heart recipient, philanthropist, and conservative political activist, has announced he will be running for Amarillo City Council Place 4. Shortly after Brown’s announcement, incumbent Howard Smith announced he would not be running for reelection to the same place.
‘Amarillo by Morning’: Terry Stafford thinks of home, and home remembers
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Whether or not you’re headed up from San Antone with everything, or just what you’ve got on – if you lost your saddle in Houston and broke your leg in Santa Fe, you might have Amarillo on your mind. At least, that was the wager of Terry LaVerne Stafford when he […]
Northwest Texas Healthcare System welcomes its first baby of 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Northwest Texas Healthcare System welcome their first baby of the New Year, Kareem Brown. According to an NTHS press release, at around 7:23 a.m. Arek Duang delivered Kareem on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Duang was excited to deliver the first baby of the New Year at the Northwest […]
abc7amarillo.com
Found! Boy, 9, went missing on New Years Eve, was considered endangered
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The search for a 9-year-old boy who went missing on New Years Eve is over. Amarillo police said at 8:50 a.m. Sunday Christian Luciano Rodriguez had been found. Christian has been located safe and returned to his family," said Amarillo police. "Thank you to all of...
KFDA
City of Amarillo trash truck stuck under overpass
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The area of 45th and I-27 has reopened after crews removed a trash truck from the area. The trash truck became stuck under the overpass this morning. The lanes under the overpass were closed as crews worked to remove the truck for several hours. At this...
LOOK: This Hidden Hacienda For Sale Near Amarillo Will Make You Gasp
I have found a true hidden gem of a real estate listing. It's incredible, and it's location is one you would never expect. Two miles west of Hereford, a mere hour drive from Amarillo, is a gorgeous Mexican colonial home listed with Triangle Realty, LLC. It's nothing short of stunning and you'll see exactly why. What surprises me the most is the asking price: an absolute steal at only $560,000.
Gang Violence On The Rise In Amarillo. How Will Police Stop It?
As we wrap up 2022, we look back at all the good, bad, and entertaining things about Amarillo. Crime rose even more, which clearly falls into the bad category. Some new businesses and restaurants opened up and that's good. Unfortunately, it will always be the bad that outweighs the good....
Is Your Neighborhood Safe In Amarillo? Check Out These Maps & See
It's always a question you get asked by someone considering moving to Amarillo. Maybe it's a question you ask yourself when deciding to move within the city. Is Amarillo a safe place to live? Look, we know about all the crimes we've heard of. Drug busts, murders, theft. We seem to hear about it all the time. Sometimes it can feel like the entire city is just a wreck and no matter where you go, you'll be a victim of SOME sort of crime before it's all said and done.
The Influential Faith Healer Who Met His End In Amarillo, TX
I don't know what it is about Amarillo that makes it pop up in the strangest places. Somehow, it seems like Yellow City just has a way of showing up. For instance, are you familiar with the way that Amarillo is attached to a highly influential and controversial faith healer?
BSA welcomes its first baby of 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the BSA Health System announced that the first baby born in 2023 is Ren Thompson. According to a BSA press release, she was born at around 1:04 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 to Tabitha and Russell Thompson. Ren weighs 8 pounds and 4 ounces and measures 19.5 inches long. […]
KFDA
Amarillo City Councilman Howard Smith not running for re-election in May
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City Councilman Howard Smith has announced today that he will not be seeking re-election in May. Howard Smith released his statement adding a list of accomplishments he had since being elected as councilman on May 2017. In his statement. he says, “During my tenure,...
KFDA
New Years’ Day shooting in downtown Amarillo leaves two injured
KENS 5
Potter County Judge asks state leaders to help build mental health hospital
POTTER COUNTY, Texas — As we enter 2023, Potter County in the Texas panhandle is facing the same growing problem as many other communities in the Lone Star state: a lack of mental health services. Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner holds mental health hearings for 25 of the 26...
Extra Police Means You Should Think About A Sober Ride
The end of the year always brings hope, joy, and parties. I love all three of those things about ringing in the new year. With the parties typically comes alcohol, and that always seems to liven up the party. I mean, what's New Year's without having some cocktails and champagne?
