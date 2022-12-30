ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
The Amarillo Pioneer

The Amarillo Pioneer's Biggest Stories of 2022

Now that 2023 is here, we can say with full confidence that 2022 was one of the biggest years in The Amarillo Pioneer’s history. It was a busy year with a lot going on, and we’re here to recap what we feel have been the biggest stories we covered in 2022. As you’re reading, you can click the included links to view articles we’ve published throughout the year.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

New billing portal for the city of Amarillo.

Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: 2 injured after 2-vehicle crash at Tascosa Road and Ranch-to-Market 2381. VIDEO: Hobert ‘Gunny’ Brown announces candidacy for Amarillo city council.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport cruising along in spite of challenging times

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wanna get away? After having four airlines serving the city briefly, Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport (AMA) is back to three carriers after Allegiant Air departed in September. Michael Connor is the Director of Aviation at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport, and told us that while it’s unfortunate, it didn’t have […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo News Years Day Shooting

A downtown shooting in Amarillo Sunday night has Amarillo police investigating. It happened at 1:18 a.m. New Year’s Day morning at 700 South Polk Street. When officers responded, they found two men with serious gunshot wounds, And both were taken to the hospital with serious gunshot wounds. The Amarillo...
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Hobert "Gunny" Brown Announces Run for Place 4, Howard Smith Announces Exit

Hobert “Gunny” Brown, a United States Marine Corps veteran, Purple Heart recipient, philanthropist, and conservative political activist, has announced he will be running for Amarillo City Council Place 4. Shortly after Brown’s announcement, incumbent Howard Smith announced he would not be running for reelection to the same place.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Found! Boy, 9, went missing on New Years Eve, was considered endangered

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The search for a 9-year-old boy who went missing on New Years Eve is over. Amarillo police said at 8:50 a.m. Sunday Christian Luciano Rodriguez had been found. Christian has been located safe and returned to his family," said Amarillo police. "Thank you to all of...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo trash truck stuck under overpass

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The area of 45th and I-27 has reopened after crews removed a trash truck from the area. The trash truck became stuck under the overpass this morning. The lanes under the overpass were closed as crews worked to remove the truck for several hours. At this...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

LOOK: This Hidden Hacienda For Sale Near Amarillo Will Make You Gasp

I have found a true hidden gem of a real estate listing. It's incredible, and it's location is one you would never expect. Two miles west of Hereford, a mere hour drive from Amarillo, is a gorgeous Mexican colonial home listed with Triangle Realty, LLC. It's nothing short of stunning and you'll see exactly why. What surprises me the most is the asking price: an absolute steal at only $560,000.
HEREFORD, TX
US105

Is Your Neighborhood Safe In Amarillo? Check Out These Maps & See

It's always a question you get asked by someone considering moving to Amarillo. Maybe it's a question you ask yourself when deciding to move within the city. Is Amarillo a safe place to live? Look, we know about all the crimes we've heard of. Drug busts, murders, theft. We seem to hear about it all the time. Sometimes it can feel like the entire city is just a wreck and no matter where you go, you'll be a victim of SOME sort of crime before it's all said and done.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

BSA welcomes its first baby of 2023

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the BSA Health System announced that the first baby born in 2023 is Ren Thompson. According to a BSA press release, she was born at around 1:04 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 to Tabitha and Russell Thompson. Ren weighs 8 pounds and 4 ounces and measures 19.5 inches long. […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo City Councilman Howard Smith not running for re-election in May

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City Councilman Howard Smith has announced today that he will not be seeking re-election in May. Howard Smith released his statement adding a list of accomplishments he had since being elected as councilman on May 2017. In his statement. he says, “During my tenure,...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

New Years’ Day shooting in downtown Amarillo leaves two injured

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is currently investigating an early morning shooting in downtown Amarillo. APD says Sunday at 1:18 a.m., officials were dispatched to the area of 700 S Polk on shots fired. Officials say when they arrived they found two male victims with ‘serious’ gunshot wounds....
AMARILLO, TX
US105

Extra Police Means You Should Think About A Sober Ride

The end of the year always brings hope, joy, and parties. I love all three of those things about ringing in the new year. With the parties typically comes alcohol, and that always seems to liven up the party. I mean, what's New Year's without having some cocktails and champagne?
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy