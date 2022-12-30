Read full article on original website
WCAX
Winter enduro race introduced at Airborne Speedway
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Cars twisted and turned at Airborne Speedway in Plattsburgh Sunday for a new winter event. Airborne hosted its first-ever Frozen 100 Enduro Race. “How could you not like going fast and turning left? I mean, that’s every kid’s dream,” said racer Cody Hodge.
WCAX
How a warmup and early winter sap run could affect Vermont’s maple season
FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Maple season is typically months away. But what happens when Vermont sees a warmup and maple season starts early? Lots of sugar-makers have their taps in trees in early December, so when the sap runs, they can collect. It’s day one of boiling at Branon Family...
WCAX
Made in Vermont: MoLa Hoods
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Like many Vermonters, Caroline Patten is big on the great outdoors. “Sailing, kiting, skiing, snowboarding, backcountry stuff,” she said. Though, in order to truly enjoy it, especially during the winter months, you need to be outfitted properly. That’s where Patten says she can help.
WCAX
Becker ties Brennan on UVM all-time wins list
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After UVM’s victory over UMBC on Sunday, head coach John Becker tied former head man Tom Brennan on the program’s all-time wins list with 264 victories. “It means a lot. It will mean a lot more when I break it. It’s a huge feat,”...
WCAX
Guzman on hand for annual Killington New Year’s gala
Vermont’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against an over-the-counter hearing aid company for misleading customers. Body of missing Norwich man found in Connecticut River. Updated: 24 minutes ago. New Hampshire authorities have recovered the body of a Norwich man in the Connecticut River after he went missing Monday.
WCAX
Towns prepare for tourists as crews work to finish final stretch of Lamoille Valley Rail Trail
WOLCOTT, Vt. (WCAX) - In the late 1800s, a railroad corridor from St. Johnsbury to Swanton helped serve Vermont’s summer tourism industry. To continue that legacy, construction is wrapping up on what’s now known as the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. The final nearly 6-mile section of the 93-mile trail from Hardwick to Wolcott Village is set to be complete in February. Vermont’s Transportation Agency, which has partnered with a number of private construction firms on the work, says it’s been a major effort converting the trail from a railroad.
mynbc5.com
Vermont wage increase upsets some tipped workers
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Millions of Americans started the new year with a pay raise, including in Vermont and New York. However, some service industry workers are not happy about it. On Jan. 1, Vermont’s minimum wage went up from $12.55 to $13.18. In New York, the minimum wage went...
WCAX
Full circle: CityPlace project to bring housing back to urban renewal zone
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic Getaways in Vermont With Jacuzzi
If you want to enjoy the beautiful Vermont scenery but you are not a big fan of the outdoor elements, then there are several great options for you. One of these is a romantic getaway that has a nice jacuzzi. Stone Hill Inn. A stay at Stone Hill Inn in...
WCAX
New year, new you? Expert advice on how to achieve your goals in 2023
WCAX
What To Do: Sunday, January 1
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday, the first of 2023!. Burlington Taiko, a Japanese drumming group based in the Queen City, has an interactive performance today at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro. From 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. this afternoon, you can enjoy their beats beside the fire and check out the center’s new open-air gallery. The café will also be open for warm drinks and delicious locally-made sweet treats. The event is free and open to all.
WCAX
In The Garden: Indoor herbs
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Though what’s traditionally the coldest month of the year has just begun, there are still ways to get greens from your garden. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer tell us about indoor herbs on this week’s In The Garden.
WCAX
Body of missing Norwich man found in Connecticut River
HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities have recovered the body of a Norwich man in the Connecticut River after he went missing Monday. New Hampshire Fish and Game says their dive teams recovered the body of Roger Blake, 74. around 10 a.m. Tuesday near Hanover. They say Blake had been tidying up his lawn on Kendall Station Rd. and was last seen by family members around 3 p.m. Monday. They say the family called for help around 5 after finding a rake halfway down a steep embankment near the river. Local emergency crews were unable to find him.
WCAX
WCAX Bloopers 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Everyone makes mistakes. But when we mess up, sometimes a lot of people see it. And while it’s not fun when it’s happening, it does give us a laugh later!. It’s one of our favorite clips of the year: the annual Channel 3 Blooper...
WCAX
Could the warm temps be affecting the maple trees in our region?
PROCTOR, Vt. (WCAX) - A cold Christmas ushered in a warm start to the new year, and that back and forth has confused some of the maple trees in our region. Experts from the proctor maple research center say some sap is already running there is no need for concern. They say the trees are just responding to the warm temperatures and it doesn’t hurt the tree. Maple specialist Mark Isselhardt says the sap running is likely from younger, smaller trees that are more receptive to an early warm spell. Isselhardt says this early sap could have impacted flavor.
WCAX
How Vermont farmers work to protect their flocks amid avian influenza fears
PEACHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officials continue to sound the alarm on avian influenza. They say this strain is not following typical patterns, meaning all bird owners should remain careful when handling their flocks. A farmer in Peacham showed me what he’s doing to protect his poultry. The Goldshaw...
WCAX
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today felt more like mid April than the end of December! Temperatures soared well into the 50s for many and Burlington smashed the existing record high by 7 degrees with a high of 58. For reference, 58 is our normal high on April 20. Unseasonably warm temperatures continue straight on through the final hours of 2022 and into 2023. We will likely set a record warm low temperature for today too.
WCAX
Tractor-trailer crash closes Swanton roadway - clipped version
WCAX
Vermont author chronicles eating disorder, mental illness
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new memoir from a Waitsfield, Vermont, author tackles the tough topic of mental health. Erika Nichols-Frazer says “Feed Me” is about learning to feed herself -- body and mind. She says she struggled with an eating disorder when she was a young teen and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in recent years. Food is interwoven through each chapter.
VTDigger
$500,000 Historic Preservation Award agreement signed between Clemmons Family Farm and the National Park Service, Department of the Interior
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 30, 2022; Charlotte, Vermont – Clemmons Family Farm and the National Park Service have signed the formal Award Agreement for a $500,000 historic preservation grant, announced earlier this year by Senator Patrick Leahy’s Office as part of the federal government’s 2022 Omnibus Appropriations Bill. Clemmons Family Farm stewards the historic Clemmons farm in Charlotte– one of the less than half of one percent (0.4%) of farms in the U.S. that remain African American owned. The working farm is also an official landmark site on the State of Vermont’s African American Heritage Trail.
