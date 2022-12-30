ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

Will There Be A ‘Slow Horses’ Season 3 on Apple TV+?

By Nicole Gallucci
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago

Another season of Apple TV+‘s spy thriller, Slow Horses, sped by in less than a month. And after an emotional farewell, a quality cry to Coldplay’s “The Scientist,” and Season 2’s end credits rolling out to Mick Jagger’s incredibly catchy “Strange Game,” fans will be left wanting more and wondering if the series will return for Season 3.

The espionage drama, based on Mick Herron’s “Slough House” novels, is directed by Jeremy Lovering and adapted for television by Veep co-writer and co-producer Will Smith. The series follows a group of British intelligence agents who messed up on the job, got kicked out of MI5, and landed themselves in Slough House — where careers go to die. Led by the curmudgeonly Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), the team of outcasts — which includes River Cartwright (Jack Lowden), Cathering Standish (Saskia Reeves), and more — sets out to solve high-stakes cases in the shadows.

Season 2 of Slow Horses premiered on December 2, with the finale, “Old Scores,” airing on December 30. So will there be a Season 3 of Slow Horses on Apple TV+? Will there be a Season 4? And what might future seasons of the drama look like? Here’s everything we know.

Will There Be A Slow Horses Season 3 on Apple TV+?

Yes! Great news, Slow Horses fans. Back in June, months before Season 2 premiered, Apple TV+ renewed Slow Horses for Season 3. That means Jackson Lamb and his crew will be back for more. Though complete details about Season 3 have yet to be released, we know filming is already underway and, per a press release from Apple TV+, Saul Metzstein will direct the upcoming season. Premiere dates and episode details remain unknown, but judging by the first two seasons we assume that Season 3 will follow the six-part trend.

Will There Be A Slow Horses Season 4 on Apple TV+?

In the mood for some more great news? Not only did Apple give Slow Horses a Season 3 renewal in June 2022, but the streamer picked up the series for a Season 4 as well. It’s major for a show to receive multiple advanced renewals, so this early double season renewal proves that Apple TV+ is genuinely invested in the series. Though no director has been announced for Season 4, production will reportedly commence in 2023. Since we saw both Season 1 and Season 2 premiere in 2022, perhaps the platform could release both Season 3 and Season 4 in 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kzC0s_0jye5zi500
Photo: Apple TV+

What do you think? Be the first to comment.

What Will Season 3 and Season 4 of Slow Horses Be About?

As noted, Slow Horses is an adaptation of the novels in Mick Herron’s “Slough House” series. Season 1 of the spy thriller recreated the first novel in the series, Slow Horses. Season 2 tackled the second book, Dead Lions. And Season 3 and Season 4 are set to adapt the third and fourth books (Real Tigers and Spook Street) respectively.

Per the Apple TV+ press release, “In Season 3 of Slow Horses, Jackson Lamb’s disgraced spies work together to foil a rogue agent when one of their own is kidnapped. Season 4 opens with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House.”

How Many Books Are in Mick Heron’s “Slough House” Series?

Heron has written standalone novels, short story collections, and several novellas throughout his career, but there are currently eight full novels in his “Slough House” series. They’re listed in order of publication here:

  • Slow Horses (2010)
  • Dead Lions (2013)
  • Real Tigers (2016)
  • Spook Street (2017)
  • London Rules (2018)
  • Joe Country (2019)
  • Slough House (2021)
  • Bad Actors (2022)

His “Slough House”-related novellas include The List (2015), The Drop (2018), The Catch (2020), and Standing By The Wall (2022). And two of Heron’s standalone novels — Reconstruction (2008) and Nobody Walks (2015) — take place in the same universe as the “Slough House” books, despite not being in the series. Heron has a lot more Jackson Lamb-related material for Apple TV+, so here’s hoping the series can continue beyond Season 4.

Season 1 and 2 of Slow Horses are currently streaming on Apple TV+.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Will There Be a ‘Kaleidoscope’ Season 2 on Netflix?

Netflix‘s Kaleidoscope kicks off 2023 with a bold new experiment for the streaming giant. While Netflix has experimented with “Choose Your Own Adventure” style programming before, Kaleidoscope is the first series that is designed to be watched in any order. In fact, your Netflix account will probably show a different episode order than your best friend’s. The only thing that everyone’s Netflix account should have in common is that the “last” episode should be the “White” episode of Kaleidoscope, aka the actual heist. But once you’ve binged the whole series, will you want more? Will Netflix make a Kaleidoscope Season...
Decider.com

11 Best New Shows on Netflix: January 2023’s Top Upcoming Series to Watch

Netflix has tons of terrific titles in their list of new content available this January that will be sure to start your New Year off strong. While it’s always hard to say goodbye to the titles leaving Netflix, you won’t be feeling down for long once you get a good look at the impressive array of Netflix Original series coming to the platform to take their place. With everything from brand new titles to long-awaited continuations of fan favorites, Netflix’s diverse and delightful January 2023 premieres are sure to have something for everyone.
GEORGIA STATE
Decider.com

‘The Imposter’ on Netflix: Why Everyone’s Suddenly Going Wild For This “Bonkers” Documentary 10 Years After Its Release

More than a decade after The Imposter first came out, Netflix subscribers are going wild over the true crime documentary, which recently released on the streaming platform. Directed by Bart Layton, The Imposter (2012) tells the true story of French con artist Frédéric Bourdin, who tricked authorities as well as a grieving family into thinking he was their son, Nicholas Barclay, who had gone missing three years prior in 1994. He claimed that he was kidnapped and brought to Spain, where he was sex trafficked. While Bourdin had the same tattoos as the missing boy, he was significantly older, spoke with a French accent...
Decider.com

Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
Decider.com

Where to Stream ‘Knives Out’ Before Watching ‘Glass Onion’ on Netflix

Do you need to stream Knives Out before watching Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery? Not exactly, as the two movies are standalones, along with the forthcoming threequel. However, these two make for a solid double feature. Written and directed by Rian Johnson, both movies follow the exploits of the beloved detective, Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig, and are certified crowd pleasers. The first installment follows Benoit while he investigates the Thrombey family after the death of their wealthy patriarch, Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), on the night of his 85th birthday party. The second movie abandons the cold Massachusetts weather for...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Decider.com

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Falls Short of Netflix’s Top 5 Movie Debuts

It looks like a lot of people spent their holiday weekend with Detective Benoit Blanc and the rest of the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery gang, as the film has officially become Netflix’s sixth biggest movie debut. While the Rian Johnson film did not make it in the Top 5, it still raked in 82.1 million hours watched within its first three days on the streaming platform. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Glass Onion, which came to Netflix on Dec. 23 after a brief stint in theaters back in November, trails behind the Sandra Bullock-led drama The Unforgivable (85.96 million hours), which is currently...
Decider.com

How to Watch ‘Kaleidoscope’ In Order: Which Episode Should You Watch First on Netflix?

Happy New Year! Netflix has gifted us, one and all, with a brand new binge-watch to kick off 2023 in style. Kaleidoscope is a bold new heist show that you can — get this — watch in any order! In fact, creator and showrunner Eric Garcia designed the structure of the story with the concept that everyone on planet Earth will be watching Kaleidoscope in a different order from friends and family. Okay, but surely there must be an ideal way to watch all eight episodes in Kaleidoscope in order? There must be episodes that have to be watched first to get...
Decider.com

‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’s Fashion Puts the Rest of Fantasy TV to Shame

Fashion and fantasy should really be best friends. You have these fantastical worlds filled with extravagant characters, so let them look the part. Yet that’s rarely the case. Our TV shows have brought us character after character wearing the same tired wardrobe — armor, heavy capes, renaissance dresses, etc., etc. But not The Witcher: Blood Origin. Queen Merwyn (Mirren Mack) in particular has brought haute couture to the world of fantasy, and after witnessing her incredible wardrobe, it’s going to be hard to go back. Minor spoilers ahead.
Decider.com

Stream It or Skip It: ‘The Circle’ Season 5 on Netflix Adds a Flirty Hook to the Catfish Competition

The Circle is back for Season 5 — and the game has never been this steamy. Netflix’s reality competition show drops players (usually models and/or influencers) into separate apartments where they create a profile — either real, tweaked, embellished, or totally fabricated — and then compete to see who can be the most popular player in the game. The players’ profiles all say they’re single this time around, which just might lead to some of the most flirtatious alliances in Circle history.  THE CIRCLE SEASON 5: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: We’re back at that one particular apartment building in...
Decider.com

Sabrina Impacciatore Recalls Messy Audition for ‘The White Lotus’

The White Lotus star Sabrina Impacciatore dropped a major bomb in a recent interview: she initially said “no” to her audition for the hit Mike White series. Impacciatore is not new to the limelight; the Italian actor has credits dating back to 1997 when she was in the main cast of the Italian sitcom Disokkupati before making her film debut in Francesco Maselli’s Il compagno in 1999. She revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that she was uninterested in interviewing for her “bitchy” hotel manager role because she hadn’t “seen the first season” and she was in production for a different project. “I was called...
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Kaleidoscope’ On Netflix, A Heist Drama Whose Episodes Can Be Watched In (Almost) Any Order

Kaleidoscope, created by Eric Garcia (Matchstick Men) is a heist drama that is designed so that the viewer can watch seven of its eight episodes in any order. Instead of episode numbers, the episodes are given colors, and will be shown on users’ Netflix interface in different sequences. So users can run through the episodes in the order they’re presented, or hopscotch between episodes in whatever order they choose. However, “White,” the finale, should always be watched last. KALEIDOSCOPE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A short video, labeled “Black”, explains that the story of Kaleidescope can be watched in any...
Decider.com

‘Kaleidoscope’ Ending Explained: Who Dies? Who Survives? Who Gets the $7 Billion?

Kaleidoscope is our first new Netflix obsession of 2023. The heist show flips the script on bingewatching by being the first Netflix show designed to be watched in any episode order. Instead of Episode 1, 2, 3, etc., Kaleidoscope color-codes its episodes and scrambles them up in everyone’s personal Netflix account. You can watch the episodes in any order you damn well please (though Netflix would prefer you end with the “White” Episode, aka the Heist itself). Kaleidoscope follows ex-con Leo Pap (Giancarlo Esposito) as he gathers a crew to steal $7 billion in unregistered bearer bonds from high security company...
OHIO STATE
Decider.com

Ring in the New Year with Netflix’s New Year’s Countdown 2023

For all you parents out there anxiously awaiting the moment you can tuck your kids in so you can get your New Year’s Eve party on, Netflix has you covered. And what better way than to trick them into thinking the clock strikes 12 around the same time they typically go to bed? It’s the holidays, after all — the best time to lie to your children.
Decider.com

Decider.com

57K+
Followers
8K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy