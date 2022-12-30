Effective: 2023-01-02 21:03:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 00:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Harrison; Panola; Shelby The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Bossier Parish in northwestern Louisiana Southwestern Caddo Parish in northwestern Louisiana West Central De Soto Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northwestern Shelby County in eastern Texas Eastern Harrison County in northeastern Texas Eastern Panola County in northeastern Texas * Until 1215 AM CST. * At 903 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Shreveport, Bossier City, Greenwood, Blanchard, Waskom, Tenaha, Timpson, Gary City, Midyett, Front, Deadwood, Spring Ridge, Woods, Paxton, Cross Lake and Arcadia. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

HARRISON COUNTY, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO