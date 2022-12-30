ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica Daily Press

New Year rings in new laws

The New Year brings with it the annual tradition of new laws taking effect at the local and state level. This year’s crop of rules cover a variety of topics including public safety, rent and traffic. Santa Monica rules:. 4.08.097(a)MC Prohibition against sitting or lying in doorways at night....
New $200K contract approved for parking structure security

The City will spend $200,000 on a new vendor to provide overnight security in ten city owned parking structures following an extended period of concern and patchwork management of the facilities. Good Guard Security will receive the contract for a six-month pilot program and if officials are happy with the...
New Year’s resolutions from the community

With the New Year upon us, SMDP asked community leaders about their resolutions for 2023. As we begin 2023 I would like to express my appreciation to our dedicated certificated and classified staff focused on student achievement and success, social emotional wellness, and creating safe school environments. My resolution for 2023 is to continue our focus on opportunity and access for all SMMUSD students through a diversity, equity and inclusion lens, while continuing our successful collaboration with parents and community partners. I wish everyone in Santa Monica and Malibu, and all your loved ones, a joyful and happy new year.
Lions Roar

For the Santa Monica Pacific Palisades Lions, the spirit of the season is in full force. This past month we started celebrating with a holiday luncheon at Tony P’s in Marina del Rey. It was the perfect setting with a view of the marina, good food, and many of our fellow Lions from the Venice Marina LAX Lions Club were able to join us. The afternoon was filled with games and our traditional white elephant gift exchange.
