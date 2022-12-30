With the New Year upon us, SMDP asked community leaders about their resolutions for 2023. As we begin 2023 I would like to express my appreciation to our dedicated certificated and classified staff focused on student achievement and success, social emotional wellness, and creating safe school environments. My resolution for 2023 is to continue our focus on opportunity and access for all SMMUSD students through a diversity, equity and inclusion lens, while continuing our successful collaboration with parents and community partners. I wish everyone in Santa Monica and Malibu, and all your loved ones, a joyful and happy new year.

