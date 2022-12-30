IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Friday.

1. If you plan to head out to a gathering or local bar this weekend, two organizations in the Pocatello and Chubbuck area are working to help get you home safe. Denny's Wrecker Service is offering to tow you and your car home for free. But if you don't have a car, a new ride share program, Izaic, will pick you up from specific locations.

2. Christmas tree disposal sites are popping up across the region. Check your local city's website to see where you can drop off yours and remember trees are not taken in normal garbage pickup.

3. The Bureau of Land Management has shut down the Stinking Springs area until May 1st. The Egin-Hamer area will also close from January 1st to April 1st.

The post 3 things to know this morning – December 30, 2022 appeared first on Local News 8 .