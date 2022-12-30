Read full article on original website
Dillon delivers $2 million in state money for St. Hubert
St. Hubert High School last week celebrated the Christmas season with hot chocolate, cookies, candy canes, Christmas carols and a $2 million check from the state earmarked for its Connelly Arts & Design Center. The rain prevented St. Hubert from showcasing its newly renovated courtyard and lighting its outdoor Christmas...
Phila. Futures, Steppingstone Scholars celebrate merger at GW
Philadelphia Futures and Steppingstone Scholars celebrated its official merger with a pep rally last week at George Washington High School. Now known as Heights Philadelphia, the merger came after a comprehensive 18-month period, which was funded by the William Penn Foundation and the Nonprofit Repositioning Fund. It’s been a long...
