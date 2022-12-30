ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

NorthEast Times

Dillon delivers $2 million in state money for St. Hubert

St. Hubert High School last week celebrated the Christmas season with hot chocolate, cookies, candy canes, Christmas carols and a $2 million check from the state earmarked for its Connelly Arts & Design Center. The rain prevented St. Hubert from showcasing its newly renovated courtyard and lighting its outdoor Christmas...
