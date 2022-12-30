Read full article on original website
Authorities arrest nearly 20 drivers for operating under the influence over New Year’s weekend
Nearly 20 area drivers were taken off the road over the weekend for operating under the influence. According to Johnson County Jail admission statistics, 4 were arrested Friday and 7 each Saturday and Sunday. The offenders range in age from 19 to 46 and include both alcohol and drug impairment.
Iowa City woman reportedly gave false name during traffic stop
An Iowa City woman reportedly gave a false name during a traffic stop in order to keep from being arrested for driving while revoked and being picked up on a controlled substance violation warrant. According to the arrest report, 44-year-old Lashena Robinson of Shelter House was stopped near the intersection...
Coralville man found with marijuana allegedly tried to bring contraband into county jail
A Coralville man who was wanted on drug warrants was allegedly found possessing marijuana by officers, and then tried to smuggle additional product into the Johnson County Jail. Officers stopped 24-year-old David Jenkins of 9th Street at approximately 8pm Friday on the 1400 block of the Coralville Strip. Upon contact,...
Suspect in attempted murder of Cedar Rapids officers wants change of venue
A Cedar Rapids man involved in an exchange of gunfire with Police back in July has filed a motion to change the venue of his upcoming trial. Just before 4 am July 30th, officers conducted a vehicle stop for erratic driving in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. 23-year-old Brandon Lee Nelson of Cedar Rapids reportedly brandished a firearm and gunfire was exchanged between the driver and officers Matthew Jenatscheck and Blair Klostermann.
Des Moines woman facing several charges after allegedly driving unlicensed vehicle
A Des Moines woman faces several charges after being observed driving an unlicensed vehicle. Police stopped 22-year-old Jameshia Nevills near the intersection of Highway 965 and Dans Drive in North Liberty just after midnight Saturday for operating a Mitsubishi Galant without front or rear plates. Upon contact, the officer reportedly detected the odor of ingested alcohol and saw that the front passenger was holding an opened can of alcohol. An odor of marijuana was also reportedly detected. Nevills allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and said she was heading towards Des Moines on Interstate 80 when in fact she was heading towards North Liberty on Highway 965. She also provided a different first name when asked.
Suspect rammed squad car with stolen truck, police allege
A 27-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police allege he rammed a squad car while he was driving a stolen truck. Travis Randall faces felony charges of first-degree theft and assault on a police officer while displaying a weapon; and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – cannabidiol – first offense, court records say.
Iowa man had marijuana operation at home, deputies allege
A 31-year-old Blue Grass man faces multiple charges after Scott County Deputies allege he had a marijuana operation in his home.
Cedar Rapids Police criticized after failing to remove anti-Semitic signs
The Cedar Rapids Police Department believes officers acted appropriately after responding to a neo-Nazi group hanging anti-Semitic signs in November. KCRG TV reports the department has come under scrutiny worldwide after more than 1.8 million people saw a police officer’s body camera footage from the incident on Tik Tok and Reddit over a seven-day period. The signs, which said “Money runs the world and Jews own the banks. The truth is anti-Semitic” and “The Holocaust didn’t happen, but it should have”, hung over an Interstate 380 overpass on Wilson Avenue Southwest.
Shelter House resident accused of fighting three Iowa City officers
A Shelter House resident was taken into custody Friday night after getting involved in an altercation with Iowa City officers. The incident occurred at approximately 9:50 at the Emergency Shelter on Southgate Avenue. Officers were responding to a call when 33-year-old Jerry Dale allegedly became argumentative and stepped in the officers’ way. He then reportedly began to fight the three officers on scene, resulting in him being physically restrained and detained.
Man hurt in Buchanan County crash
New year tends to mean new customers for area fitness businesses. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne learned how setting a goal at New Year's can impact people focused on fitness, and how it gives local gyms a boost. Iowa City residents reflect, look ahead toward promise of new year. Updated: 2 hours...
Coralville Police formally charge IC man who stole woman’s car
Coralville Police have formally charged an Iowa City man who stole a woman’s vehicle outside Trader Joe’s earlier this month. The incident occurred at around 10 am on December 12th outside the grocery store. 30-year-old Dewayne Corley-Jones Jr. of Gilbert Court held the victim at knife point and demanded money. When she had no cash, he allegedly restrained her and drove her in her vehicle to a location on the Coralville Strip and demanded that she get money there while he stayed in the vehicle.
Coralville man sentenced to life for nightclub shooting in Cedar Rapids appealing conviction
The Coralville man sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of a man inside the Taboo Nightclub in Cedar Rapids this spring is appealing his conviction to the Iowa Supreme Court. 29-year-old Dimione Walker was convicted by a jury in less than 90 minutes in November. He was...
Iowa City woman who totaled car while allegedly drunk tried to walk away from accident
An Iowa City woman who was involved in an accident while allegedly intoxicated tried to walk away from officers investigating the incident. Officers were called to the 900 block of North Governor Street just before 12:40 am Friday after 46-year-old Leslie Delassus of Crestview Avenue totaled her Honda Accord. Upon contact, Delassus allegedly admitted that she had too much to drink to be driving, then walked away from officers.
Driver sustained serious injuries following Buchanan County crash
WINTHROP, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 2:10 pm on Saturday Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an accident in the 1800 block of Slater Avenue, which is located north of Winthrop. Deputies learned that 19-year-old Duncan Charles Schott from Cedar Rapids had been heading north on Slater Avenue when...
Cedar Rapids woman charged after alleged Coral Ridge Mall theft
A Cedar Rapids woman who allegedly committed a theft at Coral Ridge Mall threatened a police officer with death when confronted. Just past 11:30 Thursday morning, 36-year-old Elizabeth Leiss of 20th Avenue Southwest reportedly entered Scheels, put on several pieces of clothing, and picked up a pair of winter boots. She then allegedly exited the store while carrying the boots, and refused to stop for loss prevention.
Area transient arrested for bike theft
An area transient who was allegedly in possession of a stolen bike earlier this month has been arrested. At approximately 5:15 pm December 12th, 53-year-old Bradley Allen was reportedly found on the 800 block of South Riverside Drive in possession of a Trek e-bike. A check of the identification on the bike showed that it had been reported stolen to the Coralville Police Department. When asked about the bike, Allen allegedly made admissions about possessing the bike and the lock that was being used to secure the bike to a tree when officers located it.
Two vehicle crash on Eastern Avenue blocks traffic
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A crash on Eastern Avenue has blocked traffic from 29th to 31st Streets in Davenport. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash. Davenport Police and EMS are on scene assisting. A TV6 crew is on scene and will bring you updates.
Transient who allegedly stole lottery tickets from Iowa City club arrested
An area transient is in custody after allegedly stealing lottery tickets and cashing in the winners at an Iowa City convenience store. According to the arrest reports, 32-year-old Jeffrey Naughton came into Kirkwood Liquor and Tobacco the evening of December 4th on three different occasions with the stolen tickets. He redeemed a total of 15 winners that day. He reportedly came back the following afternoon and redeemed another four winners. Then on the morning of December 6th he allegedly redeemed 26 winners.
Stolen shoes tie suspects to burglary, police allege
Three Davenport men face felony charges after police allege they are tied to the theft of shoes – with two suspects wearing stolen shoes when they were arrested. Labarian Tripplett Jr., 23, of Davenport, faces a charge of first-degree theft. On or about Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, a...
Suspect in Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting motions to change trial venue
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The individual involved with the shooting that took place in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE with Cedar Rapids Police back in July has filed a motion to change the venue of his upcoming trial. On July 30th, Cedar Rapids Police officers attempted to...
