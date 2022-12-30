ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

delawarebusinessnow.com

Delaware gas price soars past national figure

Delaware’s gas price is now well above the national average as the run-up that began over the holidays continues. Prices rose two cents a gallon to $3.26 between Sunday and Monday. That’s up a whopping 34 cents from a week ago, but still nearly 20 cents lower than a month ago, AAA reported.
DELAWARE STATE
WJLA

Legalized weed, minimum wages, grocery taxes, and more: New laws for 2023 in DC, Md., Va.

WASHINGTON (7News) — The start of the new year means new laws are in effect across the DMV. Here are some laws that went into effect on Jan. 1 or will later in 2023:. The living wage in the District will increase to $16.50 on Jan. 1. On July 1, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $17, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie D.C.’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index, according to the Department of Employment Services.
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Nevada rent prices see greatest decline nationwide, report shows

(The Center Square) – Nevada experienced the greatest year-over-year decrease in rent prices nationwide this November, according to a Rent.com report. Since last November, rent has risen 7.45% nationwide, which the report notes is the lowest year-over-year rise in the past 15 months. Meanwhile, rent fell 3.8% in Nevada, one of only five states to see a year-over-year decline in rent prices.
NEVADA STATE
Washington Examiner

Maryland’s schools are drastically failing their students

As our country's politicians continue to send billions to a foreign country, maybe some of those funds could be spent on Maryland's education system. Our country's leaders should pay attention too because the state's schools are mired in a crisis of competence and failing their students, and no one is doing anything about it.
MARYLAND STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Delaware's minimum wage rises with new year

2023 brings an increase in Delaware's minimum wage. Starting Sunday, the minimum wage rose from $10.50 an hour to $11.75. Under previously-passed legislation by Delaware lawmakers, there will be an additional increase in 2024, and in 2025 the minimum wage in Delaware will reach $15.00 an hour.
DELAWARE STATE
The Center Square

Maryland's recreational weed legalization begins in phases starting Jan. 1

(The Center Square) – With voters’ voices on record, members of both chambers of the Maryland General Assembly will begin the new legislative session by formalizing the legalization of marijuana for adults ages 21 and up. The do’s and don’ts of lawful marijuana consumption will be altered throughout the course of the coming year, based on several pieces of legislation that were enacted in 2022. In the 2022 legislative session,...
MARYLAND STATE
WGMD Radio

New Year’s Brings Raise in Minimum Wage

Workers in both Delaware and Maryland will see an increase in pay beginning with the new year. Effective January 1, 2023 Delaware’s minimum hourly wage rate will increase from $10.50 to $11.75 an hour. The minimum hourly wage will increase incrementally on January 1st over the next two years to reach $15 an hour in 2025. Senate Bill 15 was passed in 2021 during the 151st General Assembly.
MARYLAND STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

ChristianaCare gets stimulus grant for building healthcare workforce

ChristianaCare has been awarded a $2.4 million grant to expand Delaware’s health care workforce and ultimately improve access to care throughout the First State. ChristianaCare is baed in north Wilmington and is Delaware’s largest hospital-healthcare system. Awarded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and administered...
WILMINGTON, DE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Delaware

America’s first state, Delaware, is a small mid-Atlantic state in the northeastern United States. It is the second smallest state in the entire country, with only three counties and a population of 1,003,384 as of 2021. But what is the coldest place in this tiny state? Even Delaware residents...
DELAWARE STATE
Washington Examiner

Several new Illinois laws affect the education system

(The Center Square) – A host of new laws go into effect in 2023 that will affect education in Illinois. In the wake of school shootings across the country, there are measures to address trauma. One law mandates school board members to receive training on trauma-informed practices. Practices include...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

The new year brings hikes in some taxes and fees in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the New Year starts on Sunday, expect some changes in Pennsylvania's taxes and fees.KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano gives us the breakdown.Happy New Year! You know what that means – increases in some but certainly not all of our taxes and fees in Pennsylvania.On the good news front, the state's flat personal income tax of 3.07 percent is not going up. However, neighboring New York and 10 other states are cutting their income tax, but Pennsylvania is not.Pennsylvania is cutting the corporate business net income tax of 9.99 percent, one of the nation's highest. It will...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

