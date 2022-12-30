Read full article on original website
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware gas price soars past national figure
Delaware’s gas price is now well above the national average as the run-up that began over the holidays continues. Prices rose two cents a gallon to $3.26 between Sunday and Monday. That’s up a whopping 34 cents from a week ago, but still nearly 20 cents lower than a month ago, AAA reported.
WJLA
Legalized weed, minimum wages, grocery taxes, and more: New laws for 2023 in DC, Md., Va.
WASHINGTON (7News) — The start of the new year means new laws are in effect across the DMV. Here are some laws that went into effect on Jan. 1 or will later in 2023:. The living wage in the District will increase to $16.50 on Jan. 1. On July 1, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $17, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie D.C.’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index, according to the Department of Employment Services.
What new laws are going into effect in RI, Mass. this year?
Rhode Island and Massachusetts are seeing a host of new laws going into effect, including a new minimum wage and increased access to sports betting.
Delaware could join California in 2035 ban on sales of gas-powered cars
Delaware appears ready to get even more serious about cutting air pollution, by mandating that all new cars sold in the state be electric by 2035. The move is designed to cut Delaware’s main source of air pollution, which is currently the tailpipes of cars and trucks that travel on state roadways.
delawarepublic.org
Bill allowing wine shipping to consumers' coming back to the General Assembly
Delaware is one of only three states left that doesn’t allow residents to ship wine to their doorsteps, but that could change in the next General Assembly. In some cases like Harvest Ridge Winery, Delawareans can purchase alcohol from the producer, but it still cannot be shipped to them.
Washington Examiner
Nevada rent prices see greatest decline nationwide, report shows
(The Center Square) – Nevada experienced the greatest year-over-year decrease in rent prices nationwide this November, according to a Rent.com report. Since last November, rent has risen 7.45% nationwide, which the report notes is the lowest year-over-year rise in the past 15 months. Meanwhile, rent fell 3.8% in Nevada, one of only five states to see a year-over-year decline in rent prices.
WUSA
New laws starting January 1, 2023 in DC, Maryland and Virginia
With a new year, comes new laws. Here are some of the new laws that go into effect on January 1, 2023, in DC, Maryland and Virginia.
Fentanyl test strips become decriminalized this week under new Pennsylvania law
"To be able to have access to [testing strips] and not be afraid of being charged with drug paraphernalia for having them is a great step forward.”. Beginning Monday, people in Pennsylvania who buy or carry fentanyl testing strips will no longer face potential criminal charges for possession of drug paraphernalia.
fox5ny.com
New York, New Jersey and Connecticut laws that take effect in 2023
NEW YORK - Several new laws in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut take effect in 2023, from gun control to minimum wage increases. Here is a look at some of them that will impact your life beginning in 2023. Minimum Wage (New York and New Jersey) New York State...
Washington Examiner
Maryland’s schools are drastically failing their students
As our country's politicians continue to send billions to a foreign country, maybe some of those funds could be spent on Maryland's education system. Our country's leaders should pay attention too because the state's schools are mired in a crisis of competence and failing their students, and no one is doing anything about it.
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware's minimum wage rises with new year
2023 brings an increase in Delaware's minimum wage. Starting Sunday, the minimum wage rose from $10.50 an hour to $11.75. Under previously-passed legislation by Delaware lawmakers, there will be an additional increase in 2024, and in 2025 the minimum wage in Delaware will reach $15.00 an hour.
Washington Examiner
Arkansas has more licenses required to work but they're generally cheaper
(The Center Square) – While Arkansas may have more professions that require a license to work than seen nationally, a recent report on occupational licensing in America shows the burdens placed on workers, meaning the time and money spent to obtain a work permit in the Natural State, has declined.
Maryland's recreational weed legalization begins in phases starting Jan. 1
(The Center Square) – With voters’ voices on record, members of both chambers of the Maryland General Assembly will begin the new legislative session by formalizing the legalization of marijuana for adults ages 21 and up. The do’s and don’ts of lawful marijuana consumption will be altered throughout the course of the coming year, based on several pieces of legislation that were enacted in 2022. In the 2022 legislative session,...
WGMD Radio
New Year’s Brings Raise in Minimum Wage
Workers in both Delaware and Maryland will see an increase in pay beginning with the new year. Effective January 1, 2023 Delaware’s minimum hourly wage rate will increase from $10.50 to $11.75 an hour. The minimum hourly wage will increase incrementally on January 1st over the next two years to reach $15 an hour in 2025. Senate Bill 15 was passed in 2021 during the 151st General Assembly.
delawarebusinessnow.com
ChristianaCare gets stimulus grant for building healthcare workforce
ChristianaCare has been awarded a $2.4 million grant to expand Delaware’s health care workforce and ultimately improve access to care throughout the First State. ChristianaCare is baed in north Wilmington and is Delaware’s largest hospital-healthcare system. Awarded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and administered...
No Tickets Sold With All Six Powerball Lottery Numbers
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery and the estimated jackpot for Monday's drawing is expected to grow to $265 million.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Delaware
America’s first state, Delaware, is a small mid-Atlantic state in the northeastern United States. It is the second smallest state in the entire country, with only three counties and a population of 1,003,384 as of 2021. But what is the coldest place in this tiny state? Even Delaware residents...
Washington Examiner
Several new Illinois laws affect the education system
(The Center Square) – A host of new laws go into effect in 2023 that will affect education in Illinois. In the wake of school shootings across the country, there are measures to address trauma. One law mandates school board members to receive training on trauma-informed practices. Practices include...
Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, local Police Chief James Fry said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and...
The new year brings hikes in some taxes and fees in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the New Year starts on Sunday, expect some changes in Pennsylvania's taxes and fees.KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano gives us the breakdown.Happy New Year! You know what that means – increases in some but certainly not all of our taxes and fees in Pennsylvania.On the good news front, the state's flat personal income tax of 3.07 percent is not going up. However, neighboring New York and 10 other states are cutting their income tax, but Pennsylvania is not.Pennsylvania is cutting the corporate business net income tax of 9.99 percent, one of the nation's highest. It will...
