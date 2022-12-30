ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WSVN-TV

Miami Police respond to false alarm after firework mistaken for shots fired

MIAMI (WSVN) - A shooting scare was a false alarm for Miami police units who later determined fireworks were to blame for the startling noise. Around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Miami Police Department received a call reporting shots fired at the downtown Bayside Marketplace. Video posted from Only In...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

9 hospitalized after feeling sick on Orlando-bound flight diverted to MIA

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken nine people to the hospital from Miami International Airport after they became ill during a flight that was heading to Central Florida. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the airport, Saturday evening. The victims’ Frontier Airlines flight had...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

3 killed, 2 critical after fiery crash on I-95 in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were killed and two others were rushed to the hospital following a collision on Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said. Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the two-vehicle crash near Northwest 95th Street, at around...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

More than 30 shots fired at Maserati on I-95, injuring driver

A woman in a Maserati is lucky to be alive after more than 30 shots were fired at her car on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County on Sunday. The shooting happened as the woman was heading north in a white Maserati on I-95 near NW 119 Street. A white sedan pulled up alongside her car and fired a barrage of shots, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Bullets struck the Maserati more than 30 ...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
margatetalk.com

2023 Margate Garbage, Recycling, Bulk Pickup, and Hazardous Waste Information Guide

The City of Margate requires residential and commercial property owners to utilize Republic Services for garbage, recycling, and bulk pickup. Guidelines, procedures, and updated schedules are available on the City website at all times. Garbage Carts. Residents of Margate are provided one garbage cart free of charge, with additional carts...
MARGATE, FL
islandernews.com

Cold snap freezes iguanas, but they prove to be a resilient sort

Long considered more of a pest than a pleasure on Key Biscayne, even "frozen" iguanas on Christmas Day led to a sense of empathy from resident David Adams. The veteran journalist was among several people in the Village who came across the stiff iguanas on Dec. 25, when the temperature dipped to 42 degrees on an overcast day.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
NBC Miami

Frontier Flight Diverted to Miami After Several Passengers and Crew Fell Ill

A flight was diverted to Miami International Airport Saturday night after several passengers and crew began to feel ill, officials said. Airport officials said several people onboard Frontier Airlines flight 111 from San Juan to Orlando reportedly felt dizzy mid-flight. The plane landed safely at MIA. The cause of the...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Mayor Levine Cava, Miami Foundation launch first Extreme Heat Action Plan

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, together with the Resilient305 partnership and The Miami Foundation, recently announced the official launch of the county’s Extreme Heat Action Plan, the first in the county’s history. The plan seeks to mitigate the effects of extreme heat through education, improved personal and...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy