WSVN-TV
Miami Police respond to false alarm after firework mistaken for shots fired
MIAMI (WSVN) - A shooting scare was a false alarm for Miami police units who later determined fireworks were to blame for the startling noise. Around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Miami Police Department received a call reporting shots fired at the downtown Bayside Marketplace. Video posted from Only In...
WSVN-TV
New Year’s Day wreck in NE Miami-Dade leaves 2 cars badly damaged
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A wreck in Northeast Miami-Dade left two vehicles badly damaged in the early hours of New Year’s Day. An SUV and a white sedan collided in the area of Ives Dairy Road and Northeast 15th Court, Sunday morning. The Mazda SUV involved ended up...
WSVN-TV
9 hospitalized after feeling sick on Orlando-bound flight diverted to MIA
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken nine people to the hospital from Miami International Airport after they became ill during a flight that was heading to Central Florida. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the airport, Saturday evening. The victims’ Frontier Airlines flight had...
Locked door prevents South Florida shoplifting attempt
A man's attempt to shoplift hundreds of dollars worth of clothing from a South Florida store was thwarted by a locked door.
WSVN-TV
‘Big blessing’: Parents welcome New Year’s Day newborns at South Florida hospitals
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Parents across South Florida said they have a lot to be thankful for heading into 2023, as they welcomed bundles of joy into their families on New Year’s Day. The first baby born in Broward County came into the world at midnight Sunday at Broward...
WSVN-TV
3 killed, 2 critical after fiery crash on I-95 in NW Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were killed and two others were rushed to the hospital following a collision on Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said. Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the two-vehicle crash near Northwest 95th Street, at around...
margatetalk.com
2023 Margate Garbage, Recycling, Bulk Pickup, and Hazardous Waste Information Guide
The City of Margate requires residential and commercial property owners to utilize Republic Services for garbage, recycling, and bulk pickup. Guidelines, procedures, and updated schedules are available on the City website at all times. Garbage Carts. Residents of Margate are provided one garbage cart free of charge, with additional carts...
WSVN-TV
Woman hospitalized after gunman shoots up Maserati on I-95 in NW Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a woman to the hospital after her luxury sedan came under fire along Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade, triggering a search for the person or people responsible. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the victim was heading north when another vehicle pulled...
New law bans smoking on popular South Florida beach
A new law that went into effect on January 1st has outlawed smoking at a popular South Florida beach.
mymix1041.com
islandernews.com
Cold snap freezes iguanas, but they prove to be a resilient sort
Long considered more of a pest than a pleasure on Key Biscayne, even "frozen" iguanas on Christmas Day led to a sense of empathy from resident David Adams. The veteran journalist was among several people in the Village who came across the stiff iguanas on Dec. 25, when the temperature dipped to 42 degrees on an overcast day.
The First Baby of 2023 is Born at Broward Health Coral Springs on 85th Anniversary
In a special New Year’s celebration, Broward Health Coral Springs welcomed the first baby of 2023 at midnight on January 1. Liaxandra Dolne, a 5-pound, 13-ounce baby girl, was born to proud parents Judith Dolne and Exechiel Almeda of North Lauderdale. This joyous occasion comes on the eve of...
NBC Miami
Frontier Flight Diverted to Miami After Several Passengers and Crew Fell Ill
A flight was diverted to Miami International Airport Saturday night after several passengers and crew began to feel ill, officials said. Airport officials said several people onboard Frontier Airlines flight 111 from San Juan to Orlando reportedly felt dizzy mid-flight. The plane landed safely at MIA. The cause of the...
WPBF News 25
communitynewspapers.com
Mayor Levine Cava, Miami Foundation launch first Extreme Heat Action Plan
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, together with the Resilient305 partnership and The Miami Foundation, recently announced the official launch of the county’s Extreme Heat Action Plan, the first in the county’s history. The plan seeks to mitigate the effects of extreme heat through education, improved personal and...
Click10.com
WSVN-TV
South Florida rings in 2023 at NYE celebrations in Miami, Fort Lauderdale
MIAMI (WSVN) - Revelers of all ages flocked to various New Year’s Eve celebrations across South Florida, including massive events in downtown Miami and downtown Fort Lauderdale, as they partied their way into 2023. People who spoke to 7News on Saturday echoed a shared sentiment. “Hoping for, it could...
Child caught on camera wrecking Christmas decorations outside of business
