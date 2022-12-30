Read full article on original website
Cowboys' Dak Prescott Suffers Knee Injury
Dak Prescott suffered a knee injury as the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Prescott looks to have suffered a mild hyperextension in his right knee. He was able to finish the game, and the Cowboys don’t believe the injury is anything to worry about. Prescott didn’t play well in the victory and continued his troubling streak of throwing interceptions with two more picks and a lost fumble. While one of the picks certainly wasn’t his fault, as it should’ve been caught, the other certainly was. The fumble was an exchange between Prescott and the center. They each likely deserve equal blame for the miscue. The bottom line is this. If the Cowboys don’t stop turning the football over, it will likely be a quick exit from the playoffs again for this team.
Patriots-Bills Kickoff Time Announced As NFL Releases Week 18 Schedule
The New England Patriots will close out their 2022 regular season with an early-afternoon game in Buffalo. Sunday’s Patriots-Bills game at Highmark Stadium will be played at 1 p.m. ET, the NFL announced Monday. Here is the league’s full Week 18 schedule:. The Patriots remain alive in the...
Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Season-Saving Win Over Dolphins
FOXBORO, Mass. — If the season ended today, the Patriots would be in the playoffs. It wasn’t pretty, as New England had to fight and claw for a 23-21 win over the Miami Dolphins, who were down to their third-string quarterback and without four key starters. But the Patriots played just well enough on offense and defense to get a season-saving victory.
Patriots Players In Awe Of ‘Special’ Kyle Dugger After Latest Pick-Six
FOXBORO, Mass. — Most defensive players would be thrilled to score one touchdown in an entire season. Kyle Dugger? He’s now scored two and had a hand in another in the last month alone. The New England Patriots’ superb third-year safety delivered the most important play in Sunday’s...
Patriots Rumors: Robert Kraft ‘Not Happy’ With Offensive Coaches
Like much of his team’s fanbase, Patriots owner Robert Kraft reportedly is not pleased with the way New England’s offense has been run this season. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported Sunday on NBC Sports Boston that sources have told him Kraft is “not happy” with the Patriots’ controversial offensive coaching setup.
What Bill Belichick Told Patriots After Big Win Over Dolphins
The New England Patriots’ season-saving win over the Miami Dolphins earned them a Victory Monday. After the Patriots dispatched the Dolphins 23-21 at Gillette Stadium to keep their playoff hopes alive, head coach Bill Belichick informed his players that they would not be expected back at the facility until Wednesday morning.
Bill Belichick Disputes Gene Steratore’s Claim About Controversial Fumble Call
Could the Patriots have challenged Sunday’s controversial non-fumble call on the Miami Dolphins?. During the first quarter of New England’s eventual 23-21 victory, Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers forced an apparent fumble on Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert. But the officials ruled Moster’s forward progress had been stopped, a blatantly bogus call that rightfully drew comparisons to Rhamondre Stevenson’s game-losing fumble the previous weekend.
Tom Brady Clinches 20th Postseason Berth In Buccaneers Win
As the NFL regular season started to wind down, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ postseason hopes looked like they were starting to slip. With a win over the surging Carolina Panthers in Week 17, any and all worries dissipated. Brady and company came out on top with a 30-24 victory...
Dolphins Pull Off Backdoor Cover With Late Touchdown Vs. Patriots
The Patriots defense came up big in Week 17, but the game was more of a nail-biter for those who took the Dolphins with the points. New England was a consensus 2.5-point favorite across most sportsbooks, and those who took the underdog kept the faith Miami could cut into the Patriots’ 23-14 lead with 2:25 left in the game.
Patriots Would Face One Of These Three Teams In Round 1 Of Playoffs
Entering the weekend, there was a scenario in which the Patriots could face the Ravens in Round 1 of the NFL playoffs. That would’ve been the ideal outcome for New England, as Baltimore is a notch below some of the AFC’s top contenders. Well, those hopes died Sunday...
Bills-Bengals Game Officially Suspended Following Scary Injury
The NFL has temporarily suspended a “Monday Night Football” matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals following an injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin, 24, collapsed on the field and was attended to for north of 20 minutes after making a tackle in the first quarter. Joe Danneman of Fox19 in Cincinnati reported Hamlin was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center via ambulance after receiving AED and CPR on the field.
Patriots Legends Poke Fun At Christian Barmore’s Sack Celebration
Christian Barmore made his presence felt in the New England Patriots’ win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 17. In fact, he drew the attention of a couple of legendary teammates. Late in the fourth quarter, Barmore got home for a sack on Dolphins third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson. Naturally...
NFL Rumors: Giants To Make Offers To Two Impending Free Agents
The Giants reportedly will try to keep two key offensive players in New York as they gear up for a pivotal offseason. Both running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones are set to hit free agency when the 2023 league year begins in March. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday the Giants are planning to extend offers to both first-round selections by the franchise.
Why NFL’s Week 18 Scheduling Could Be Big Break For Patriots
The New England Patriots’ Week 18 opponent might not have anything to play for after all. Thanks to the NFL’s decision to flex next weekend’s Kansas City Chiefs-Las Vegas Raiders game to Saturday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills could have the AFC’s No. 1 seed locked up before they host the Patriots next Sunday at Highmark Stadium.
Bills-Bengals Betting Preview: Best Bets For ‘Monday Night Football’
With Week 17 of the NFL regular season nearly complete, let’s try to finish strong with Monday’s huge matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Let’s examine three bets to make for this “Monday Night Football” clash between these two AFC playoff teams. Let’s start on the moneyline.
How Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux Explained Questionable Nick Foles Celebration
New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was the subject of criticism Sunday after he questionably celebrated his sack on Nick Foles despite the Indianapolis Colts quarterback laying on the ground in obvious pain. The first-round rookie, however, told reporters after New York’s Week 17 win it was a misunderstanding....
Patriots Fans Sure To Have Casual Reaction To Jarrett Stidham Highlights
Jarrett Stidham stepped into the spotlight this week with the Las Vegas Raiders opting to bench starting quarterback Derek Carr. And the former New England Patriots draftee made the most of his first career start. Facing arguably the league’s best defense in Week 17, Stidham efficiently and impressively worked for...
What Alerted Dolphins To Get Tua Tagovailoa Tested For Concussion
Following a review of Tua Tagovailoa’s latest concussion, the NFL and NFL Players Association noted the Miami Dolphins quarterback didn’t exhibit symptoms of a head injury during the course of play in Week 16. It actually wasn’t until the day after the loss to the Green Bay Packers...
Twitter Erupts In Jim Harbaugh-Broncos Jokes Amid TCU-Michigan Shootout
TCU proved it belonged in the College Football Playoff by going up by as much as 18 points late in the third quarter. Jim Harbaugh has not had a strong bowl record in his eight-year tenure at Michigan. The program is 1-6 in bowl games under the 59-year-old head coach and have lost five straight, including a Fiesta Bowl loss to the eventual national champion Georgia in last season’s College Football Playoff semifinal.
Tyreek Hill Takes Blame For Dolphins Fourth-Quarter Pick In Loss To Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill wished he had a pivotal play back in Miami’s 23-21 loss to the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. With the Dolphins searching for the go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter, third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson, who was called upon after Teddy Bridgewater exited due to a hand injury late in the third quarter, looked Hill’s way in New England territory.
