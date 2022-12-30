Read full article on original website
Hallmark Star Ryan Paevey Is Not Your Usual Romantic Lead [Interview]
Just as the sun rises in the east, The Hallmark Channel delivers its annual Countdown to Christmas, an ooey-gooey slate of 40 original holiday films -- each one featuring any combination of the network's beloved (and relentlessly good-looking) stable of actors and actresses. Whether it's a classic boy-meets-girl Yuletide love story or a family-centric holiday romp, Hallmark's Christmas movies are consistently some of the most-watched programming on cable TV. And one of the network's most successful in-house hunks is Ryan Paevey.
Hallmark Channel Announces First 2023 Christmas Movie, Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha to Star (EXCLUSIVE)
Hallmark Channel is planning ahead. Next month, the network will begin production on their first holiday movie of 2023. “A Biltmore Christmas,” led by Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha, will film entirely on the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, a national historic landmark known for its classic holiday traditions. Dustin Rikert serves as executive producer with Andrew Gernhard producing. John Putch directs the script, written by Marcy Holland. “Each year we look for ways to create exciting, new holiday viewing experiences for our audience,” says Samantha DiPippo, senior vice president of development and programming at Hallmark Media. “We know...
The 24 Best Books of the Year, According to BookTokers and Bookstagrammers
Madeline Diamond is a writer and editor with bylines in Travel + Leisure, Real Simple, Food & Wine, and more. Originally from California, she now lives in Brooklyn and can often be found in her favorite park with a cappuccino in hand. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you...
Oklahoma Wedding Planners Prepare For Busiest Time Of Year
Wedding planners are getting ready for what they say is the busiest time of year. The time between Thanksgiving and New Years is when the most engagements happen. That surge means wedding planners see more couples coming through their doors. "Typically next week is when we'll see our busiest outpour,...
’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: A Couple Walks Off Tell All (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 18 “Tell All: No Limits Part 1.”]. For the first time ever, there are four Tell All: No Limits episodes to conclude this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
Stephen Greif, 'The Crown' and 'Blake's 7' Actor, Dead at 78
Stephen Greif -- the British actor known for his work on some iconic British TV shows including Blake's 7, Citizen Smith and, most recently, Netflix's The Crown -- has died. He was 78. News of Greif's death was first shared by his agency, Michelle Braidman Associates, who took to social...
Movies For Your Monday
Oszkar Nagy - Open Pit: A year-long video project, after months spent building and filming with Oszkar Nagy in an active open-pit mine in Hungary, is finally here for your entertainment. Suomi DH - The Finnish Downhill MTB Documentary: Downhill MTB has been a competitive sport in Finland for the...
If You Want to Save Cinema, Kill the Oscars (Guest Blog)
Sometimes the only path to innovation is through destruction…. As a teen, the Oscars were my Stanley Cup and World Series combined. They were more than exciting — not Super Bowl or NBA Finals exciting, in they had plenty of dull spots, but — to the extent I couldn’t sleep for fear of missing who would win. Now no one seems to care at all about the movies, let alone the Oscars. If we are going to save the former, do we really still need the latter? Could it be the very thing that was once built to promote them is now partially to blame for the virus that’s infecting our love?
‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Featured Over 14,000 Costume Pieces
Netflix hit "Emily in Paris" is all about the fashion, and it took a lot of work behind the scenes to bring each character's looks to life.
European New Year’s Eve TV staple Dinner for One to get prequel treatment
A British music hall sketch that has sunk into obscurity in its country of origin but is an indispensable New Year’s Eve ritual in swathes of continental Europe will be given a new lease of life, after the German production powerhouse UFA announced this week it would start filming a six-part prequel next year.
