Opinion: Self-care is not a luxury. It's a matter of survival
Black women have perfected the art of selflessness. But being conditioned to serve the needs of others and display superhuman strength often works to their detriment, writes Sophia A. Nelson.
"Opinion" Adjusting your pronoun/A search for identity
A bathroom door expressing acceptance of all gendersPhoto byJen Bonn. When the topic of using the correct pronoun first became popular, I was confused. My first question was if I’m addressing a person why would I use any other pronoun than you? If we are talking about respecting someone, in this case concerning a choice of gender, isn’t it simpler to agree to respect people in general by speaking to them directly and not in the third person?
Elon Musk's Prediction That AI Will Be The End of The World, is In Line with Stephen Hawking's Assertion
Photo by"elon musk head" by pureexperiment is marked with Public Domain Mark 1.0. Stephen Hawking told the BBC in 2014 that "the development of full artificial intelligence could spell the end of the human race," which correlates with Elon Musk's prediction where he warned that AI is "our biggest existential threat."
How Does a Narcissist React When They Can’t Control You Anymore?
Charm, charisma and confidence, or the 3Cs of narcissism coined by narcissist psychotherapist expert Dr. Ramani Durvasula, are often why we fall for narcissists. The dark side is that you also face controlling, careless and condemning behaviors. So, how does a narcissist react when they can’t control you?. Read...
2 in 5 Americans, nearly half of Christians, believe 'we are living in the end times': poll
Nearly two in five Americans across the religious spectrum said they believe they are living in the end times, according to a new study from Pew Research about climate change.
The Time Traveler From 2714 Offers His Predictions For 2023!
It’s the end of the year as we know it, and, so far, we feel fine. The Time Traveler from 2714 is back on TikTok, and is back making predictions for the new year. And, despite his track record being dubious, it hasn’t stopped me, and many others, from being amused and intrigued by his b*llshit posts.
Effectively Healing Yourself Unlocks "Superpowers"
Woman in red long sleeve shirtPhoto byPhoto by Elia Pellegrini on UnsplashonUnsplash. You heard it many times. We live in a world that has unrealistic expectations from us. From dusk till dawn, in one way or another, we’re told that we’re not enough. And unfortunately, most of us believe it. To cope with this sense of incompleteness and inadequacy, we demand too much from ourselves.
Opinion: When A Partner is Losing Interest In The Relationship There Are Signals
When I was younger, I was extremely avoidant, bordered on emotionally unavailable, and ultimately ended up being the one to walk away from most of my relationships. There were several exceptions when I met someone even more avoidant (deadly combo), and they ended up losing interest in me before I could jump ship.
Opinion: The Narcissist Discard Leaves Victims In Despair And Confusion
A breakup with a narcissist usually involves the victim being discarded because they no longer have enough value and life to take away in the narcissist's eyes. I recently talked to a survivor of narcissistic abuse, who told me that she felt extremely frustrated that she hadn’t been the one to cut things off first and felt incredibly embarrassed that she had been dumped by someone who had mistreated her.
Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans
AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
A Message For All Spiritual Seekers
Monks Walking Between TreesPhoto byPhoto by Wouter de Jong. We’re social creatures. We must be part of the group. We’ve learned to adjust our behavior to those of others. We’ve learned to follow our leader. We’ve learned not to question authorities. We’ve learned to conform.
Opinion: A Narcissist Will Not Be Able To Have A Healthy Partnership
From a young age, we are taught certain beliefs and ideas about love and relationships that are not always true. Phrases such as love can conquer all, love is unconditional and love is perseverance can be extremely dangerous when we grow up and find ourselves in toxic or abusive relationships.
Creepy AI reveals grim ‘robot job takeover’ prediction and images for 2023
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has predicted what goals technology could achieve in 2023 – and the results are grim. The U.S. Sun asked ChatPGT, an AI-powered chatbot, to forecast what the most terrifying technologies will look like in 2023. Before anything, the chatbot, which software company Open AI developed, noted that...
Opinion: People In Committed Relationships Are More Desirable Than Single Individuals
A few years ago, I had a coworker with whom I was somewhat friends, named Sarah. The two of us would hang out now and then after work, which usually involved hitting up a happy hour and complaining about our job. Her boyfriend Blake often joined us near the tail end of the evening, and he was absolutely lovely.
Relationships with selfish partners
A relationship is a two-way street. It requires compromise, understanding, and the ability to put your partner’s needs before your own. If you feel like your partner is being selfish and not showing you the love that they should, it can be difficult to know how to react. Here are some signs that your partner may be selfish and doesn’t love you as much as you love them.
Opinion: Toxic People Manipulate Their Partners Under the Guise of “Love”
Time and time again, I have witnessed toxic behaviors completely dismissed under the premise of love. “Oh, he is controlling because he loves me so much.”. “She is insecure and terrified of losing our relationship that she lashes out at me, it’s not her fault….”
Opinion: The health goal you need for the new year is not what you think
‘How to lose weight’ is one of Google’s top ten most searched questions. Here’s why it shouldn’t be your resolution.
This woman makes a comfortable living helping young people overcome their fear of talking on the phone
In a nutshell: Smartphone ownership has reached near ubiquity in many parts of the world. Ironically, their prevalence has resulted in a large number of smartphone users that never developed the core skill of actually speaking to others over the phone because most of their exchanges with friends and family happen via text messaging.
Opinion: Integrity Is Important in School and In Politics
Imagine you’re a teacher. You’re teaching your children basic mathematics. You give a test on Friday, grade it on Saturday, and hand it back to the class on Monday. One student fails. You hand him his paper.
Comments / 0