Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion: Self-care is not a luxury. It's a matter of survival
Black women have perfected the art of selflessness. But being conditioned to serve the needs of others and display superhuman strength often works to their detriment, writes Sophia A. Nelson.
Opinion: When A Partner is Losing Interest In The Relationship There Are Signals
When I was younger, I was extremely avoidant, bordered on emotionally unavailable, and ultimately ended up being the one to walk away from most of my relationships. There were several exceptions when I met someone even more avoidant (deadly combo), and they ended up losing interest in me before I could jump ship.
Opinion: The Narcissist Discard Leaves Victims In Despair And Confusion
A breakup with a narcissist usually involves the victim being discarded because they no longer have enough value and life to take away in the narcissist's eyes. I recently talked to a survivor of narcissistic abuse, who told me that she felt extremely frustrated that she hadn’t been the one to cut things off first and felt incredibly embarrassed that she had been dumped by someone who had mistreated her.
Opinion: How To Tell When A Relationship Has Run Its Course
When we begin building a life with someone, and we are in the early stages of the relationship, it can feel like things are going to last forever. We tell ourselves that no matter what happens or how bad it gets, we will hold on to that person.
Opinion: Disarming A Narcissist Requires Thoughtful Tactics
Most of the advice you hear when you have a Narcissist in your life is that you need to cut them out and go no contact. I believe this applies when leaving an abuser if the situation permits.
Relationships with selfish partners
A relationship is a two-way street. It requires compromise, understanding, and the ability to put your partner’s needs before your own. If you feel like your partner is being selfish and not showing you the love that they should, it can be difficult to know how to react. Here are some signs that your partner may be selfish and doesn’t love you as much as you love them.
Opinion: Narcissistic Leaders Make Unrealistic Demands And Ignore Feedback
Recently, a friend asked me how to tell the difference between a boss who is a bit full of themselves and a full-on narcissist. Her question triggered a flurry of memories. I have had my share of “bad” or “toxic” bosses full of themselves. In my experience, they caused work to be a constant grey cloud of stress and made their employees' lives more difficult.
psychologytoday.com
A 5-Minute Mindfulness Meditation That Works
4 easy steps to mindfulness meditation. A 5-minute daily meditation practice can ease depression and anxiety and increase connection with oneself and the beauty of the world. By focusing on posture, breathing, relaxation, and meditation you will quiet your mind and reduce stress. In an increasingly anxiety-provoking world, with accelerated...
Opinion: Healing From The Psychological Scars Of Narcissistic Abuse
I want to focus on the aftermath of narcissistic abuse. What happens after you gather the strength to finally walk away from your abuser?. I’m not going to lie to you… the beginning stages after leaving an abusive relationship are going to be very hard. I’m telling you this because I don’t want to promise that a light at the end of the tunnel will magically appear. That is not true.
Opinion: The health goal you need for the new year is not what you think
‘How to lose weight’ is one of Google’s top ten most searched questions. Here’s why it shouldn’t be your resolution.
psychologytoday.com
Do Fertile Women Prefer More Masculine Men?
According to the “good genes ovulatory shift hypothesis”, women may prefer more masculine men when they are more fertile. Prior findings are mixed and may not be applicable to real life scenarios given the use of laboratory settings and artificial stimuli. New research assessed ovulatory shifts through speed-dating,...
psychologytoday.com
What Not to Say to Someone Dealing with Moral Injury
Moral injury isn't a problem to be solved or a pathology to diagnose. It's a human struggle calling out for renewed meaning and reconnection. Supporting someone with moral injury doesn't mean fixing their pain. It requires openness, benevolent honesty and gentle presence. Without healing, moral injury will haunt us and...
Psychologist reveals 5 evidence-based tips for helping New Year's resolutions stick
Each New Year’s Eve, millions of us have the annual urge to change our ways, make a fresh start, form new habits or otherwise transform into a better version of ourselves. The problem is many of us kick off the new year with all the good intentions, only to be derailed from our goals after a few weeks—or even a few days. It's disheartening to make New Year's resolutions each year and fail at keeping them, but creating new habits is a notoriously difficult thing for humans to do. Is there a foolproof way to stick with a New Year's resolution? Probably not. But there are some science-backed ways to make it more likely that you'll stick with whatever you want to achieve.
Opinion: An Insecure Person Will Attempt to Change Their Partner
Many of the men I dated enjoyed the idea of me. They liked how free-spirited I was and how goofy I could be even in public… in the beginning. As the relationship moved forward, it would change. I needed to settle down, be quieter, and wear a certain type of clothing that was more in line with what they liked.
Smart women have affairs too—Opinion
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. There have been countless times when I’ve looked back on my dalliance with adultery and felt that hot cringe of shame over my actions. Although I’ve done a lot of work to heal from that experience, it never completely goes away.
psychologytoday.com
Is It Time to Change Who You Think You Are?
When we are young we create a picture in our minds of who we are. Our picture of ourselves can become a self-fulling prophecy. Take time to reflect on your picture of yourself. Is it out of date?. Find what you really value and live accordingly. I had a personal...
Scientist
Opinion: Neuroscience Could Help Demystify Religious Experience
Since the advent of functional neuroimaging in the early 1990s, the temptation to peek into the brains of people praying, meditating, or speaking in tongues has been irresistible. As is often the case when new territory is explored, these studies have emphasized descriptions of the landscape more than the testing of hypotheses. The neuroscience of religious experience has come a long way since those early years, but it still needs specific and testable hypotheses that lead to good experimental questions if it is to thrive.
psychologytoday.com
How to Blow Your Mind
In order to grow and evolve, you need something or someone to push against and a plan for personal growth. You'll need play, to soften your perception of yourself, others, and life so you can experiment with new ways of being. You'll need to block your exits, in order to...
psychologytoday.com
Happiness Habits for Children
Creating habits can help us move toward any goal, whether it’s building muscles at the gym or learning how to calm and center. The power of habit is immeasurable. In her book Better Than Before, Gretchen Rubin shares how habits change our lives little by little, especially when we schedule those habits.
Comments / 0