Worth County, MO

Western Iowa Today

Shenandoah Man Arrested in Red Oak

(Red Oak) On January 1st around 1:36 am Officers with the Red Oak Police Department conducted a traffic stop near 8th and Sunset Avenue in Red Oak. Upon further investigation it determined that 54-year-old Richard James Linfor of Shenandoah, IA has a revoked license through the State of Iowa. Linfor was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Jail and is being held on 1000 dollars bond.
RED OAK, IA
St. Joseph Post

Five St. Joseph teens hospitalized after violent crash

ANDREW COUNTY—Five St. Joseph teenagers were injured, four seriously, in a one-car crash just west of Savannah late Friday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 17-year-old St. Joseph boy lost control of his car while driving west at the intersection of U.S. 59 and U.S. 71 two miles west of Savannah around 11 o'clock Friday night.
SAVANNAH, MO
kttn.com

20-year-old man from Lucerne dies while unloading handgun

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department reports a 20-year-old male died after accidentally shooting himself while trying to unload a handgun. Putnam County E-911 Joint Telecommunications Center received the emergency call just after 12:30 Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the residence on Highway 136 in Lucerne. The victim was later...
LUCERNE, MO
Western Iowa Today

Two Arrested in Montgomery County

(Montgomery County) On January 1st around 1:09 am Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32 ear old Dylan Thomas Griffeth on a Red Oak Police Department warrant for Domestic Assault 2nd Offense, a serious misdemeanor. he was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where he is being held on 1000 dollars bond.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
kttn.com

Man who died unloading handgun near Lucerne identified

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the identity of the 20-year-old male who died after accidentally shooting himself Thursday afternoon. Jesse Miller of Indianola, Iowa died after trying to unload a handgun at a residence on Highway 136 near Lucerne. Officers responded to the residence, and Miller was later pronounced dead at the scene. The body was transported to Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville.
LUCERNE, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a woman on multiple charges

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Lathrop woman in Gentry County on the afternoon of December 29th on multiple allegations. Sixty-year-old Nancy Westbrook was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, and careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash. She also had a Clinton County warrant for alleged driving under the influence of liquor.
GENTRY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Bethany woman injured in crash on Highway 136

The Highway Patrol reports a Bethany woman sustained minor injuries when the sport utility vehicle she drove ran off the road into a ditch two miles east of Albany the afternoon of December 28th. Emergency medical services took 58 year old Debra Tilley to the Mosaic Medical Center of Albany.
BETHANY, MO
kchi.com

Deputies Book Three Into Jail

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department booked three detainees at the Caldwell County Detention Center Friday. They include:. 20-year-old John Marvin Goodwin for alleged possession of a controlled substance. His bond is set at $10,000. 25-year-old Jacob Michael McGary on a Probation Violation for Burglary. He is held with no...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
nodawaynews.com

Downtown Maryville announces window display winners

Downtown Maryville announced the Christmas window display contest winners. Winner of the People’s Choice award was Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments. They are, front: Amy Dowis, Rita Wallinga, Leah Powers; back: Sarah Prickett, Kim Mildward, Jessie Smock, Cheyenne Murphy and Jerri Dearmont. Not pictured is Steve Houts.The lights are at 116 West Third Street.
MARYVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Robert Brock Griffin

Robert Brock Griffin, age 38, left this earth on December 29, 2022, at his home in Jameson, Missouri, surrounded by family and friends as he took his heavenly journey home. Brock was born on February 15, 1984, in Trenton, Missouri to Bob and Marlene (Clark) Griffin. He was welcomed home by two sisters, Rebecca and Bobbie.
JAMESON, MO
