Fort Morgan, CO

Fort Morgan Times

Two Northern Colorado wrestlers advance to Southern Scuffle semis

The University of Northern Colorado wrestling team kicked off the new year with an strong performance on day one of the annual Southern Scuffle. Two wrestlers advanced to the semifinals on Monday after winning multiple bouts in the championship bracket. Freshman Stevo Poulin (125 pounds) became the first Bear to...
GREELEY, CO

