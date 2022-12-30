Read full article on original website
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado football inks five in early signing, confirms hire of seven staffers
Happy New Year, Bears fans. A new era of University of Northern Colorado football is here and spring football will be in Greeley before we know it. In the hustle and bustle of the holidays, UNC made some additions to the roster and announced – officially – several coaching hires.
Two Northern Colorado wrestlers advance to Southern Scuffle semis
The University of Northern Colorado wrestling team kicked off the new year with an strong performance on day one of the annual Southern Scuffle. Two wrestlers advanced to the semifinals on Monday after winning multiple bouts in the championship bracket. Freshman Stevo Poulin (125 pounds) became the first Bear to...
Northern Colorado men’s basketball loses at Idaho State in overtime
UNC’s men (5-9, 0-2 Big Sky) ended 2022 with a 90-83 overtime loss to Idaho State (5-10, 2-0 Big Sky) in Pocatello. The team looked more in sync than it did in the loss against Weber State, but, once again, the result can be pinned on tiny details. First,...
UNC women’s hoops loses to ISU, 63-42, in lowest-scoring game of season
UNC (8-5, 1-1 Big Sky) fell to Idaho State (7-6, 2-0 Big Sky), 63-42, in the final game of the year, scoring the fewest points of the season and pulling down the second-fewest rebounds. A combination of factors led to the lopsided loss, Bears coach Kristen Mattio said. Idaho State...
