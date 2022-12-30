ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Brentford vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Bryan Mbeumo seals win

Liverpool’s poor defending cost them dearly as Brentford claimed another famous scalp with a 3-1 victory.An Ibrahima Konate own goal and Yoane Wissa’s header put the Bees in control, prompting angry Reds boss Jurgen Klopp to substitute key defender Virgil van Dijk at half-time.Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pulled one back but Bryan Mbeumo killed the Reds off as they lost more ground in the race for a top-four Premier League finish.It was a case of no Ivan Toney, no problem for Brentford as Liverpool went the same way as Manchester United and Manchester City this season. Read More Liverpool need a midfield makeover as they embark on next chapterCody Gakpo fills an immediate need for Liverpool but could be Jurgen Klopp’s next long-term central project
NBC Sports

Fulham score late winner to edge past Southampton

Fulham continued their superb Premier League season as the Cottagers edged past Southampton on New Year’s Eve. An unlucky James Ward-Prowse own goal put Fulham ahead but the Saints improved and their skipper curled home a beauty of a free kick to make it 1-1. Saints looked the more...
The Guardian

New owners watch Bournemouth slump to defeat against Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace bounced back from consecutive defeats as first-half goals from Jordan Ayew and Eberechi Eze were enough to sink Bournemouth in front of the club’s new owners Bill Foley and Michael B Jordan. Both goals came from set pieces as Palace punished Bournemouth for slack defending with Ayew...
The Independent

Wolves vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction as VAR denies Marcus Rashford a second

Manchester United can move into the top four with a victory over Wolves this afternoon as Erik ten Hag’s men are only one point behind fourth-placed Tottenham, who face Aston Villa on Sunday. Meanwhile, three points for Wolves today would be a huge boost to their hopes of avoiding relegation and would take them out of the drop zone.The Red Devils restarted their Premier League campaign with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest as Marcus Rashford continued his hot streak of form and Anthony Martial also got on the scoresheet. Ten Hag’s team look pacey and determined but...
CBS Sports

Controversial ref sent home from World Cup makes noise again with card-filled performance in Barcelona draw

As a referee, you never want to become the story of the match, but that's just what happened in the Derbi Barceloni between Barcelona and Espanyol on Saturday. The two teams drew 1-1 which sees Barcelona back level with Real Madrid atop La Liga but referee Antonio Mateu Lahouz gave out 14 bookings during the match, taking all of the headlines in what was a physical contest. It included a whopping three red cards, one of which was overturned due to a VAR review.
Yardbarker

Premier League team of the week: Arsenal duo join Man United and Chelsea stars in BBC XI

The Premier League team of the week is in, with Garth Crooks selecting some big names from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United in his latest line up. The Gunners extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to seven points, with Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard making Crooks’ XI on BBC Sport after superb performances in a 4-2 victory away to Brighton.
BBC

Brentford 3-1 Liverpool: Bees punish Reds' sloppy first-half performance

Liverpool's performance in defeat by Brentford was "not good enough", says Andrew Robertson, after a string of defensive mistakes meant the Reds missed the chance to close in on the Premier League's top four. The Reds shipped three poor goals at the Community Stadium as Brentford ran out deserved winners.
fourfourtwo.com

Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream and match preview, Tuesday 3 January, 7.45pm GMT. FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!
The Independent

Twitter users delighted as Brighton welcome back Mac Allister with confetti

It rained blue and white confetti as Argentinian World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister was welcomed back to Brighton by an applauding crowd on Monday.Mac Allister, donning his medal, returned to Sussex after a fortnight in his homeland celebrating the nation’s success in Qatar with Twitter users delighted at the video that showed the midfielder being celebrated by the staff and team at Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club.The 24-year-old lifts the World Cup trophy as cannons of blue and white confetti are set off.The club’s tweet quickly accrued over five million views and more than 120,000 likes as those...
The Game Haus

Arsenal maintain their stranglehold on the Premier League

One of the major stories in European football heading into the World Cup was the return of Arsenal as a major player in the Premier League. They headed into the winter break as the division’s leaders, five points clear of reigning champions Manchester City and as such, top of the table at Christmas for the first time in 15 years. However, oddschecker, which compares Premier League odds and offers, still makes Pep Guardiola’s Blues the favourites in this season’s title race. Should the Etihad club manage to overthrow the Gunners at the division’s summit, it would be their fifth success in six seasons.
Yardbarker

Pundit praises Manchester United star’s performance in new role vs Wolves

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw impressed in a new centre-back role in the win over Wolves at the weekend. The England international has had his ups and downs in a Man Utd shirt, but it’s fair to say he was on top form to help his side earn a hard-fought 1-0 away win this weekend, with Garth Crooks recognising his display by giving him a place in his Premier League team of the week on BBC Sport.
Futbol on FanNation

Brentford Beat Liverpool For First Time In 84 Years

Brentford 3-1 LiverpoolBrentford beat Liverpool for the first time since 1938 to move just two points behind Jurgen Klopp's side in the Premier League table. Liverpool had won seven of their last nine games against Brentford and drawn the other two, but they were soundly defeated on Monday at a ...
NBC Sports

Arsenal vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Arsenal vs Newcastle live: It’s a big one, as the host Gunners can essentially dismiss a would-be Premier League title rival if it continues winning ways when the Magpies visit the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). The Gunners grew...

