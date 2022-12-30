One of the major stories in European football heading into the World Cup was the return of Arsenal as a major player in the Premier League. They headed into the winter break as the division’s leaders, five points clear of reigning champions Manchester City and as such, top of the table at Christmas for the first time in 15 years. However, oddschecker, which compares Premier League odds and offers, still makes Pep Guardiola’s Blues the favourites in this season’s title race. Should the Etihad club manage to overthrow the Gunners at the division’s summit, it would be their fifth success in six seasons.

1 DAY AGO