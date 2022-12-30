Read full article on original website
Brentford vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Bryan Mbeumo seals win
Liverpool’s poor defending cost them dearly as Brentford claimed another famous scalp with a 3-1 victory.An Ibrahima Konate own goal and Yoane Wissa’s header put the Bees in control, prompting angry Reds boss Jurgen Klopp to substitute key defender Virgil van Dijk at half-time.Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pulled one back but Bryan Mbeumo killed the Reds off as they lost more ground in the race for a top-four Premier League finish.It was a case of no Ivan Toney, no problem for Brentford as Liverpool went the same way as Manchester United and Manchester City this season. Read More Liverpool need a midfield makeover as they embark on next chapterCody Gakpo fills an immediate need for Liverpool but could be Jurgen Klopp’s next long-term central project
NBC Sports
Fulham score late winner to edge past Southampton
Fulham continued their superb Premier League season as the Cottagers edged past Southampton on New Year’s Eve. An unlucky James Ward-Prowse own goal put Fulham ahead but the Saints improved and their skipper curled home a beauty of a free kick to make it 1-1. Saints looked the more...
Arsenal vs Newcastle - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Arsenal vs Newcastle in the Premier League, with TV details, team news, predicted lineups and score prediction.
New owners watch Bournemouth slump to defeat against Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace bounced back from consecutive defeats as first-half goals from Jordan Ayew and Eberechi Eze were enough to sink Bournemouth in front of the club’s new owners Bill Foley and Michael B Jordan. Both goals came from set pieces as Palace punished Bournemouth for slack defending with Ayew...
Wolves vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction as VAR denies Marcus Rashford a second
Manchester United can move into the top four with a victory over Wolves this afternoon as Erik ten Hag’s men are only one point behind fourth-placed Tottenham, who face Aston Villa on Sunday. Meanwhile, three points for Wolves today would be a huge boost to their hopes of avoiding relegation and would take them out of the drop zone.The Red Devils restarted their Premier League campaign with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest as Marcus Rashford continued his hot streak of form and Anthony Martial also got on the scoresheet. Ten Hag’s team look pacey and determined but...
Brighton vs Arsenal - Premier League: Live score, team news and updates
Arsenal's title credentials will get another thorough examination as Mikel Arteta's side travel to the south coast to take on Brighton. Follow all the action as it happens right here with Sportsmail.
CBS Sports
Controversial ref sent home from World Cup makes noise again with card-filled performance in Barcelona draw
As a referee, you never want to become the story of the match, but that's just what happened in the Derbi Barceloni between Barcelona and Espanyol on Saturday. The two teams drew 1-1 which sees Barcelona back level with Real Madrid atop La Liga but referee Antonio Mateu Lahouz gave out 14 bookings during the match, taking all of the headlines in what was a physical contest. It included a whopping three red cards, one of which was overturned due to a VAR review.
Rival Watch: Liverpool Stay 6th After 3-1 Defeat To Brentford
Liverpool slumped to another devastating defeat in this year's Premier League, this time at the hands of Thomas Frank's Brentford.
Yardbarker
Premier League team of the week: Arsenal duo join Man United and Chelsea stars in BBC XI
The Premier League team of the week is in, with Garth Crooks selecting some big names from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United in his latest line up. The Gunners extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to seven points, with Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard making Crooks’ XI on BBC Sport after superb performances in a 4-2 victory away to Brighton.
BBC
Brentford 3-1 Liverpool: Bees punish Reds' sloppy first-half performance
Liverpool's performance in defeat by Brentford was "not good enough", says Andrew Robertson, after a string of defensive mistakes meant the Reds missed the chance to close in on the Premier League's top four. The Reds shipped three poor goals at the Community Stadium as Brentford ran out deserved winners.
SB Nation
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Manchester United: Reprimanded Rashford nets winner at Molineux
Manchester United moved up into the Premier League’s top four with a 1-0 win away at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. Marcus Rashford came off the bench to net a late winner, after an exciting and mostly well-balanced clash at Molineux. The pre-game buildup brought some raised eyebrows, as Erik...
fourfourtwo.com
Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match
Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream and match preview, Tuesday 3 January, 7.45pm GMT. FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!
Twitter users delighted as Brighton welcome back Mac Allister with confetti
It rained blue and white confetti as Argentinian World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister was welcomed back to Brighton by an applauding crowd on Monday.Mac Allister, donning his medal, returned to Sussex after a fortnight in his homeland celebrating the nation’s success in Qatar with Twitter users delighted at the video that showed the midfielder being celebrated by the staff and team at Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club.The 24-year-old lifts the World Cup trophy as cannons of blue and white confetti are set off.The club’s tweet quickly accrued over five million views and more than 120,000 likes as those...
Arsenal maintain their stranglehold on the Premier League
One of the major stories in European football heading into the World Cup was the return of Arsenal as a major player in the Premier League. They headed into the winter break as the division’s leaders, five points clear of reigning champions Manchester City and as such, top of the table at Christmas for the first time in 15 years. However, oddschecker, which compares Premier League odds and offers, still makes Pep Guardiola’s Blues the favourites in this season’s title race. Should the Etihad club manage to overthrow the Gunners at the division’s summit, it would be their fifth success in six seasons.
Yardbarker
Pundit praises Manchester United star’s performance in new role vs Wolves
Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw impressed in a new centre-back role in the win over Wolves at the weekend. The England international has had his ups and downs in a Man Utd shirt, but it’s fair to say he was on top form to help his side earn a hard-fought 1-0 away win this weekend, with Garth Crooks recognising his display by giving him a place in his Premier League team of the week on BBC Sport.
Brentford Beat Liverpool For First Time In 84 Years
Brentford 3-1 LiverpoolBrentford beat Liverpool for the first time since 1938 to move just two points behind Jurgen Klopp's side in the Premier League table. Liverpool had won seven of their last nine games against Brentford and drawn the other two, but they were soundly defeated on Monday at a ...
NBC Sports
Arsenal vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Arsenal vs Newcastle live: It’s a big one, as the host Gunners can essentially dismiss a would-be Premier League title rival if it continues winning ways when the Magpies visit the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). The Gunners grew...
BBC
Transfer news: Everton interested in Man Utd's Elanga
Everton have registered their interest in Manchester United and Sweden winger Anthony Elanga, 20. (Football Insider), external.
Soccer-Relentless Brentford rattle Liverpool with 3-1 victory
LONDON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Brentford pulled off their latest Premier League shock by beating Liverpool 3-1 at home on Monday, bringing Juergen Klopp's side's four-game winning streak to an end and rattling their top-four ambitions.
Arsenal vs Newcastle: Live stream, TV channel, team news, kick-off time for Premier League clash
ARSENAL host Newcastle as the Premier League rolls on into the New Year. The Gunners top the table by seven points going into the game, and can extend to 10 with victory as Manchester City play Chelsea later in the week. Though in their way is a tough tie against...
