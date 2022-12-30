ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

EXPLAINER: Sports betting to begin in Ohio with new year

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The start of the new year brings legalized sports betting to Ohio with plenty of options for placing a bet.

A year ago, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed legislation allowing sports gambling — a move made possible by a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down a federal ban on states legalizing sports wagering. Ohio is joining more than 30 other states where fans can bet on sports.

The legislation creates three types of licenses that will be overseen by the state’s Casino Control Commission. Those licenses govern mobile wagering such as on a phone app; gambling in sportsbooks run by casinos, racinos and professional sport teams; and bars, restaurants and other retail sites with self-service gaming kiosks.

The state’s Legislative Service Commission has estimated that sports betting will eventually become a multibillion-dollar industry in Ohio.

WHEN DOES THIS START?

It begins as soon as the clock hits midnight after New Year’s Eve. The Hard Rock Sportsbook in Cincinnati has invited Pete Rose to place the first legal bet there. Rose, of course, agreed to a lifetime ban from baseball in 1989 after an investigation found he placed numerous bets on the Reds while playing for and managing the team.

WHERE CAN PEOPLE PLACE BETS?

Adults age 21 and older who are physically in the state will be able to place bets just about anywhere at anytime. Most bets will be made through sports gaming apps on phones. Casinos and racinos are opening sportsbooks where you can make a bet and watch games. Pro sports teams and the Football Hall of Fame in Canton also are making plans to open sportsbooks. Gaming kiosks will be set up around the state in hundreds of licensed bars, restaurants, bowling alleys and grocery stores too.

While the biggest sports betting apps are expected to take wagers immediately, some of the sportsbooks and kiosks will delay their starts, so bettors may want to check before going. Kroger, the country’s biggest traditional grocery chain, is delaying opening kiosks in its 42 licensed stores until well after the beginning of the year. The Ohio Casino Control Commission has said 16 companies would be ready to offer online betting on Jan 1.

WHERE AND HOW WILL BETTING KIOSKS OPERATE?

The Ohio Lottery Commission will oversee the rules and operation of the kiosks and plans to have a list of locations. The kiosks will have instructions for players and be limited to taking specific wagers: bets on point spreads, over-under, money lines and parlays.

WHAT WAGERS ARE ALLOWED?

Pro sports in the U.S., college sports, some international sports and even esports. People can also bet on auto racing, Olympic events and professional golf and tennis. But there’s no wagering allowed on high school games, pre-recorded events or some prop bets, such as whether a certain player will be injured or how many penalties or timeouts are called.

WILL WINNINGS BE TAXED?

You bet. How much will depend on how much the bettor makes in a year. Online sportsbooks will track a person’s winnings. If you win big, it’s likely that you’ll be sent a tax form. The IRS requires you to report gambling wins as income. Meanwhile, operators will pay a 10% tax on net revenue to help fund K-12 education and problem gambling programs.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Transgender woman's scheduled execution would be US first

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Unless Missouri Gov. Mike Parson grants clemency, Amber McLaughlin, 49, will become the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. She is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday for killing a former girlfriend in 2003. McLaughlin’s attorney, Larry Komp, said there are no court appeals pending. The clemency request focuses on several issues, including McLaughlin’s traumatic childhood and mental health issues, which the jury never heard in her trial. A foster parent rubbed feces in her face when she was a toddler and her adoptive father used a stun gun on her, according to the clemency petition. It says she suffers from depression and attempted suicide multiple times. The petition also includes reports citing a diagnosis of gender dysphoria, a condition that causes anguish and other symptoms as a result of a disparity between a person’s gender identity and their assigned sex at birth.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

2 killed in New Year’s Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado

COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year’s Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters).
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

Louisiana officer arrested for role in deadly car chase

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A police officer has been charged over his role in the death of two teenagers during the high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect in Louisiana. Officer David Cauthron, who works for police in the community of Addis, was arrested Sunday evening, WBRZ-TV reported. He is charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring, District Attorney Tony Clayton told the station.
ADDIS, LA
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

PHOENIX (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Arizona Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:. (nine, twelve, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one) ¶ Players with all five numbers win all or share a prize that starts at $50,000. Tickets with four winning numbers are worth $500, while those who guess three numbers get $5 and those who choose two win $1.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
608K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy