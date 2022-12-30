ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney World to close Rock ‘n Roller Coaster for refurbishment

By Izzy Karpinski
 3 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World is pulling one of its most popular roller coasters off the tracks for the first half of 2023.

According to Disney’s website , the Rock ‘n Roller Coaster starring Aerosmith will be closed for refurbishment starting on February 20, 2023.

Although an exact reopening date has not been announced, Disney listed “summer 2023” as the anticipated return.

Visitors will have ‘blast’ at new Minions attraction coming to Universal Orlando

The indoor roller coaster, which goes from 0 to 57 mph in under three seconds, debuted at the Disney World’s Hollywood Studios on July 29, 1999.

During the ride, ridegoers are asked to tag along with Aerosmith in a “super-stretch limo” as the band races to get to a concert on time.

“Maneuver past traffic jams and swoop into 3 thrilling inversions—2 rollover loops and one corkscrew—as the wind races across your face,” reads the ride’s description on the Disney World website .

Clocking in at one minute and 22 seconds, the Rock ‘n Roller Coaster is one of the shortest rides at Hollywood Studios, according to wdwinfo.com .

