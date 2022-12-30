Read full article on original website
Luke Combs Really Loves Miranda Lambert’s Divorce Record
Luke Combs says a Miranda Lambert album inspired by her divorce helped shape him. The Weight of These Wings dropped in 2016, about a month after Combs' debut single "Hurricane" shipped to country radio. Knowing this, Combs' fans can better appreciate what it meant for him to record "Outrunnin' Your...
Zach Bryan Really, Really Hates Ticketmaster + He’s Doing Something About It
Zach Bryan is doing all he can to fight back against extremely high ticket prices. The singer dropped his All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster album last week, but that's just the next step of an assault. All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster is a 24-song live album that features songs from...
Shania Twain Doesn’t Know If Throat Surgery Results ‘Will Last Forever’
Shania Twain will release her sixth studio album, Queen of Me, on Feb. 3, 2023, and it's a special project for the singer for multiple reasons. It's her first album since her official return to music with 2017's Now, and her first since the throat surgery she underwent in 2018.
Trisha Yearwood + Garth Brooks Have One Christmas Tradition They Stick to No Matter How Crazy Life Gets
When both of your parents are country music superstars with busy touring schedules, it can be tricky to find time to do all of the Christmastime activities that make the holiday season special. Despite their hectic calendars, though, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood always make time for a tradition that makes it feel like Christmas in their household.
Songwriter Nicolle Galyon Had No Idea How Tough It Is to Be Vulnerable as an Artist
Nicolle Galyon has been writing hit country songs for nearly two decades, but the songwriter says she's got a brand-new respect for recording artists after the release of her 2022 debut album, Firstborn. "I have so much empathy for artists," she told Taste of Country on the red carpet before...
Bailey Zimmerman Gets Recognized in Airports Now: ‘It’s Really Cool to Feel All the Love’
Newcomer Bailey Zimmerman's star was already on the rise before he released his debut EP, Leave the Light On, in October — but even he couldn't have predicted what a massive success the project would be. Leave the Light On steamrolled Zimmerman toward record-breaking success in the chart and...
Bailey Zimmerman Walks Away From a Breakup With a New Song, ‘Get to Gettin’ Gone’ [Listen]
Christmas just came early for Bailey Zimmerman fans. After weeks of teasing “Get to Gettin’ Gone” on TikTok and Instagram, the Illinois native has finally dropped the track, and it’s sure to resonate with those who have had their hearts broken. Like Zimmerman’s collection of songs...
Jimmie Allen Shares Heartfelt Version of ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’
Jimmie Allen is ushering in the holidays with a heartwarming, soulful cover of classic Christmas carol, "Have Yourself a Little Christmas." The singer posted a video of the full version of the song on Friday (Dec. 23). In the clip, Allen sits at his keyboard while singing to a pre-recorded...
Where to Find Country Stars on TV on New Year’s Eve
New Year's Eve is a night to welcome the coming year, and country fans can celebrate with plenty of their favorite country stars this year. Country singers will be performing on many of the major network New Year's Eve specials, with the most appearing on Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration on CBS. A few artists will be appearing on other well-known programs, as well; here's a full breakdown of where you can find country stars on New Year's Eve.
Dolly Parton Says She and Husband Carl Dean Share ‘Warped Sense of Humor’
Dolly Parton been delighting audiences in country music for more than 55 years, and she's done it all with her husband Carl Dean by her side. The two have been married as long as she's been in the business. They met in Nashville on her very first day in town and they wed on May 30, 1966. Their union has stayed strong through the years, and Dolly Parton attributes their lasting marriage to one thing, in particular: laughter.
30 Years Ago: Vince Gill Hits No. 1 With ‘Don’t Let Our Love Start Slippin’ Away’
Vince Gill had just begun a career-making hot streak when he released "Don't Let Our Love Start Slippin' Away" as the second single from his sixth studio album, I Still Believe in You. The song became his second straight No. 1 hit on Dec. 26, 1992 -- 30 years ago today.
10 Best Country Albums of 2022
The best country albums of 2022 have something in common: they were made with little regard for commercial success or record sales. In some cases that's because the artist didn't have the infrastructure to run a song up to No. 1 on radio airplay charts. Three independent artists make this Top 10 list and a fourth album is the kind of album you'd expect from an indy. Only one artist found below notched a solo No. 1 country airplay hit this year.
Mickey Guyton Salutes Gladys Knight at Kennedy Center Honors [Watch]
Several notable artists were honored at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors, which aired on CBS on Wednesday (Dec. 28). One of those in the spotlight was Gladys Knight, who received several musical tributes including a performance from Mickey Guyton. The "Better Than You Left Me" singer delivered a powerful cover...
Russell Dickerson Sings of Redeeming Love in ‘God Gave Me a Girl’ [Listen]
For Russell Dickerson, "God Gave Me a Girl" isn't just any old love song. The sentimental track is his own story of the love that he almost lost. Like many of the songs included on his self-titled album, "God Gave Me a Girl" is autobiographical. "God gave me a girl...
Who Won 2022? These 10 Country Singers Shined Brightest on Stage and Off
Jelly Roll and Zach Bryan are two of the most unlikely success stories of 2022, but neither are No. 1 on this list of country singers who won the year. This inaugural list of country singers who won the year starts with fan responses to that very question. Men and women who raised their profile the most are featured prominently, because there's just not that much room for superstars like Luke Bryan to grow.
Cher Tells Kelly Clarkson There Were ‘Drugs Everywhere’ on Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus
Cher appeared on Kelly Clarkson's talk show on Dec. 26, and she and the pop singer and talk show host shared a frank and hilarious conversation about Willie Nelson's tour bus, which Cher described as having "drugs everywhere" when she visited him. The topic came up when Cher was chatting...
