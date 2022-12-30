ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
103.1 Kickin Country

Comments / 0

Related
103.1 Kickin Country

Luke Combs Really Loves Miranda Lambert’s Divorce Record

Luke Combs says a Miranda Lambert album inspired by her divorce helped shape him. The Weight of These Wings dropped in 2016, about a month after Combs' debut single "Hurricane" shipped to country radio. Knowing this, Combs' fans can better appreciate what it meant for him to record "Outrunnin' Your...
103.1 Kickin Country

Trisha Yearwood + Garth Brooks Have One Christmas Tradition They Stick to No Matter How Crazy Life Gets

When both of your parents are country music superstars with busy touring schedules, it can be tricky to find time to do all of the Christmastime activities that make the holiday season special. Despite their hectic calendars, though, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood always make time for a tradition that makes it feel like Christmas in their household.
103.1 Kickin Country

Where to Find Country Stars on TV on New Year’s Eve

New Year's Eve is a night to welcome the coming year, and country fans can celebrate with plenty of their favorite country stars this year. Country singers will be performing on many of the major network New Year's Eve specials, with the most appearing on Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration on CBS. A few artists will be appearing on other well-known programs, as well; here's a full breakdown of where you can find country stars on New Year's Eve.
NASHVILLE, TN
103.1 Kickin Country

Dolly Parton Says She and Husband Carl Dean Share ‘Warped Sense of Humor’

Dolly Parton been delighting audiences in country music for more than 55 years, and she's done it all with her husband Carl Dean by her side. The two have been married as long as she's been in the business. They met in Nashville on her very first day in town and they wed on May 30, 1966. Their union has stayed strong through the years, and Dolly Parton attributes their lasting marriage to one thing, in particular: laughter.
103.1 Kickin Country

10 Best Country Albums of 2022

The best country albums of 2022 have something in common: they were made with little regard for commercial success or record sales. In some cases that's because the artist didn't have the infrastructure to run a song up to No. 1 on radio airplay charts. Three independent artists make this Top 10 list and a fourth album is the kind of album you'd expect from an indy. Only one artist found below notched a solo No. 1 country airplay hit this year.
103.1 Kickin Country

Who Won 2022? These 10 Country Singers Shined Brightest on Stage and Off

Jelly Roll and Zach Bryan are two of the most unlikely success stories of 2022, but neither are No. 1 on this list of country singers who won the year. This inaugural list of country singers who won the year starts with fan responses to that very question. Men and women who raised their profile the most are featured prominently, because there's just not that much room for superstars like Luke Bryan to grow.
103.1 Kickin Country

103.1 Kickin Country

San Angelo, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
699K+
Views
ABOUT

103.1 Kickin Country plays the only Texas Red Dirt music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy