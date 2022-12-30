Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Cynthia Rousseau Fischer found safe
EAGLE BUTTE, S.D. — The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s help in locating Cynthia Rousseau Fischer. Cynthia is a Native American female, and her last confirmed location was the VA Ft. Meade Hospital in Sturgis, South Dakota on Wednesday, Dec. 28. She drives...
9 PHOTOS: Central boys basketball team holds on for 2-point win over Stevens
RAPID CITY, S.D. – It was another night of exciting boys basketball action as Rapid City Central hosted Rapid City Stevens at Naasz Gymnasium. The Raiders led by two at halftime, 21-19. But Central rallied in the second half and defeated Stevens, 42-40. Cooper Totten led the Cobblers with...
2023 to start with some winter weather, but what about the rest of the week?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s check out what the weather will be like as we head into the first week of 2023. Temperatures will rise gradually throughout the week. We should see 40’s again by the weekend!. Will we get any precipitation?. 2023 is starting off with...
Rapid City’s Dahl Arts Center taking submissions for annual photo contest
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Whether a beginner, professional, or somewhere in between, the Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City is currently accepting submissions for their 19th Annual Mountain Photo Contest. Assistant Curator Jeannie Larson has more on the event. What is the Mountain Photo contest?. According to Larson, the contest...
What New Year’s resolutions are people making for 2023?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – 2023 is quickly approaching and people are counting down the hours, minutes and even the seconds to the new year. With it, most people set resolutions to make the most out of 2023. Here’s some examples of resolutions people have for 2023 and why they...
Rapid City Police Department investigating fatal crash on East North Street
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is investigating a fatal rollover crash that occurred early-morning Saturday in the unit block of East North Street. Police say that one person died in the crash, but their name has not yet been released. RCPD reports that the incident...
8 New Year’s resolutions to keep your home safe from fire
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Improper heating is a major cause of residential fires this time of year. Here is what you can do to keep your home safe, according to Pennington County Fire Administrator Jerome Harvey:. Keep your outdoor vents clean. Blocked vents can cause a dangerous build-up of...
Rapid City Ward 1 Alderman Pat Jones announces that he is running for second term in 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D — Ward 1 Alderman Pat Jones has announced that he is running for a second term on the Rapid City Council after finishing his current three-year term. Jones says he is running for re-election to continue to serve the area he loves and make sure that all voices are heard and represented.
Here’s how fire departments work together to keep you safe
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, a call came in about a fire in a residential shop in Whitewood, SD. The fire was on Weyrich Lane and there were no injuries, according to the Whitewood Fire Department. With the help from fire departments in...
Basecamp Kitchen brings authentic food from Nepal and India to the Black Hills
Basecamp Kitchen in downtown Spearfish features authentic cuisine from Nepal and India. Some of their special menu items include butter chicken, chicken tikka masala, lamb curry and naan bread that’s made with flour and baked in a tandoori oven. Check out Basecamp Kitchen’s delicious items!. Everything on the...
