ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 0

Related
newscenter1.tv

UPDATE: Cynthia Rousseau Fischer found safe

EAGLE BUTTE, S.D. — The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s help in locating Cynthia Rousseau Fischer. Cynthia is a Native American female, and her last confirmed location was the VA Ft. Meade Hospital in Sturgis, South Dakota on Wednesday, Dec. 28. She drives...
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City’s Dahl Arts Center taking submissions for annual photo contest

RAPID CITY, S.D.– Whether a beginner, professional, or somewhere in between, the Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City is currently accepting submissions for their 19th Annual Mountain Photo Contest. Assistant Curator Jeannie Larson has more on the event. What is the Mountain Photo contest?. According to Larson, the contest...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

What New Year’s resolutions are people making for 2023?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – 2023 is quickly approaching and people are counting down the hours, minutes and even the seconds to the new year. With it, most people set resolutions to make the most out of 2023. Here’s some examples of resolutions people have for 2023 and why they...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

8 New Year’s resolutions to keep your home safe from fire

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Improper heating is a major cause of residential fires this time of year. Here is what you can do to keep your home safe, according to Pennington County Fire Administrator Jerome Harvey:. Keep your outdoor vents clean. Blocked vents can cause a dangerous build-up of...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Here’s how fire departments work together to keep you safe

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, a call came in about a fire in a residential shop in Whitewood, SD. The fire was on Weyrich Lane and there were no injuries, according to the Whitewood Fire Department. With the help from fire departments in...
WHITEWOOD, SD
newscenter1.tv

Basecamp Kitchen brings authentic food from Nepal and India to the Black Hills

Basecamp Kitchen in downtown Spearfish features authentic cuisine from Nepal and India. Some of their special menu items include butter chicken, chicken tikka masala, lamb curry and naan bread that’s made with flour and baked in a tandoori oven. Check out Basecamp Kitchen’s delicious items!. Everything on the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy