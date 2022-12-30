Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlestonTed RiversCharleston, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Related
WATCH: Cows temporarily escape farm at Ashley Ridge High School
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several cows made a temporary escape from an educational farm in Dorchester County last week. Fox Ridge Farm, located on campus at Ashley Ridge High School, offers students hands-on instruction in agricultural practices – and the farm includes livestock production. Nine cows decided to break free just before the holiday […]
live5news.com
Prominent Lowcountry attorney David Aylor dies
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the death of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor. Aylor, 41, died in his home Monday, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The Charleston Police Department is investigating his death, O’Neal said. The cause and manner of his death are...
WATCH: Charleston officer rescues Blue Heron trapped in pluff mud
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the Charleston Police Department worked to save a Blue Heron that had become trapped in pluff mud. Animal Control Officer Courtney Bayles responded to a call regarding a bird in distress near the Charleston City Marina. Officer Bayless had to complete what the Charleston Police Department called a […]
Charleston City Paper
Dunleavy’s Pub Polar Plunge celebrates 20 years
Families and friends gathered en masse on the beach at 2 p.m. Sunday to greet the new year with a chilling dive into the Atlantic Ocean during the 20th annual Dunleavy’s Pub Polar Plunge on Sullivan’s Island. A similar event occurred Sunday at Folly Beach. “It’s a good...
nomadlawyer.org
Charleston: 7 Best Places To Visit In Charleston, South Carolina
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Charleston South Carolina. The city of Charleston in South Carolina has a lot to offer visitors. From beautiful beaches to unique food to charming historic sights, there is something for everyone in this town. Whether you are visiting for a day or planning a vacation, it’s easy to make a trip to this southern gem.
South Carolina emergency SNAP funding in place since March 2020 will end on Jan. 31
The Department of Social Services announced their emergency funding for existing SNAP households will end on January 31, 2023.
charlestondaily.net
Dates Announced for the 2023 Charleston Bluegrass Festival
Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
live5news.com
Red Cross helping Summerville family after house fire
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The American Red Cross is helping a Berkeley County family whose home was damaged by a New Year’s Day fire. The agency is helping two people with financial assistance for food, clothing and shelter along with referrals to needed resources after the fire at their home on Edinburgh Street in Summerville, Red Cross spokesperson Amy Thomas.
Charleston City Paper
Annual Emancipation Parade will usher in the new year
Charleston native Cyrus Birch III, a stunt performer and youth advocate, will serve as the grand marshal Sunday during the 160th Emancipation Celebration Parade. The parade will start at 2 p.m. at Burke High School and end on Concord Street at Gadsdenboro Park near the International African American Museum (IAAM).
WIS-TV
Lizard’s Thicket celebrates 2023 with time-honored meal
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The first day of 2023 brought thousands of customers to Lizard’s Thicket restaurants across South Carolina. This was to honor an age-old tradition. “You know, we’re pretty superstitious in the south and you got to have your pork chops, your collards, and your black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day,” said Sara Krisnow, Community Relations Manager for Lizard’s Thicket.
Five concerts coming to South Carolina in 2023
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It won’t be much longer before Charleston feels like spring again – and with spring in the Lowcountry comes myriad events from the Southeastern Wildlife Expo to the Flowertown Festival, the Cooper River Bridge Run and the Credit One Charleston Open. But one thing people are always looking forward to when […]
Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters
While it’s an unfortunate truth, winter is one of the worst times to be an adoptable dog. Many “Christmas puppies” given as gifts during the holiday season end up in shelters or abandoned when they become too time-consuming, noisy, or otherwise bothersome by doing things that dogs do. Four to six months after the holidays, […] The post Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
counton2.com
2022: A Weather Wrap!
As the new year begins, let’s take a look back at the significant weather events that happened in the lowcountry this past year!. 2022 started off with an ice event in January. The weekend of January 21st had low temperatures within the teens and wind chills below that! A cold air mass associated with an arctic high pressure moved into the Lowcountry ahead of a mid-level trough and upper-level jet. All of this combined with freezing temperatures produced some freezing rain and ice accumulation. Ice accumulations led to hazardous road conditions, including dangerous conditions on the Ravenel Bridge, where ice began to break off suspension cables after daybreak causing them to crash down on the bridge.
Grill may have sparked early morning fire at Colleton County home
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to an early morning fire at a large home on New Year’s Day which may have started at a built-in grill on the porch. Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said they received notice of a fire alarm activation at a home that they referred to as […]
columbiametro.com
Et Cetera: South Carolina’s Historic Earthquake
Aug. 31, 1886, began as an ordinary hot and humid day in Charleston, South Carolina. Suddenly, at 9:50 p.m., the sultry summer night was shattered by a roaring noise, a thumping and beating of the earth, the collapse of buildings, and the screams of anguish and fear. Then, just as suddenly, quiet returned, all within a time span of about one minute. South Carolina had just experienced the largest earthquake in history in the United States east of the Appalachian Mountains.
momcollective.com
Things to Do in Charleston (January 2023)
Welcome to January! Here’s a look at all of the fun, family-friendly events taking place around Charleston this month!. *Please note – While we make every effort to crosscheck current links and event details on our guides, we always encourage you to do the same before making final plans. If details are missing or incorrect, please let us know so that we can correct them.
Charleston City Paper
WEEK IN REVIEW: Bills call for end to sales tax on tampons
Three bills have been pre-filed in the S.C. General Assembly to end the so-called “tampon tax” by providing an exemption to the state’s 6% sales tax on feminine hygiene products. While Democrats have pushed the effort for years, state Sen. Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, and four co-sponsors filed...
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely amazing burgers, every day of the week.
Year in Review: Top 10 local news stories in 2022
View the top ten list under the story below. MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – 2022 is nearly over and it was a year packed full of local news. As we set our sites on 2023, let’s take a look at some of the biggest stories of this year: The new year began with some serious […]
live5news.com
Ravenel woman born on Christmas Day turned 102 this year
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As families and others gathered for Christmas, a Lowcountry woman had another special occasion to celebrate. Sadie Susie Green turned 102 years old on Christmas. Green was born on December 25, 1920 in Ravenel, SC. She now lives in an assisted living facility in Goose Creek....
Comments / 0