Very cool! But you don't have to go to the Catskills to see a bald eagle, they're all over the Fingerlakes. I've seen them right over my house in Interlaken, near Geneva, multiple times.
that's really neat to see... blessing in disguise for sure... we keep ourselves so busy trying to do everything we do in life that we forget to stop and really truly see the amazing blessings we have all around us... until something so rare sits right in front of us... ( side note for the journalist whom wrote this and sorry I'm not trying to be rude or whatever anyone wants to assume.. but they may want to proof read before posting... had to continue going back to the beginning to read it right... many missing words and a few wrong words in wrong spot)
yeah and beautiful big bald eagles are everywhere nowadays there's a place down the road for me where you can see 10 or 12 of them out there on the daily basis feeding off dead deer carcasses
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
