10 ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Denver metro area
DENVER ( KDVR ) — If you are looking for something to do to ring in the new year this weekend, we have you covered.
From New Year’s Eve parties to fireworks to ice skating, there is something for everyone.Colorado town named most ‘magical’ winter wonderland in US
Here are 10 things to do across the Denver metro area this weekend:
- Holiday Lights Mini Golf – Westminster- through January 8
- Downtown Denver ice skating – Skyline Park- through Feb. 14
- Denver New Year’s Eve Black Tie Party – Dec. 31- Jan. 1
- Punch Bowl Social New Year’s Eve Celebration – Denver- Dec. 31- Jan. 1
- Union Station Orient Express to 2023 – Denver- Dec. 31- Jan. 1
- The Drop: New Year’s Eve Party – McGregor Square- Denver- Dec. 31- Jan. 1
- New Year’s Eve at Lincoln Station – Denver- Dec. 31- Jan. 1
- Christmas in Color : Aurora, Federal Heights, Morrison: Through Jan. 1
- Blossoms of Light- Denver Botanic Gardens : Through Jan. 1
- New Year’s Eve 2023 Denver NYE Bar Crawl – All Access Pass to 10+ Venues- Denver- Dec. 31- Jan. 1
