Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
4,000 Nurses From New York Presbyterian Hospital Have Agreed To a Contract To Cancel The StrikeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Remembering The Bottom Line, Where Bruce Springsteen ‘Owned the Stage’Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Some Good News, for Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
Renna Media
January Programs at the Warrenbrook Senior Center
Warrenbrook Senior Center, located at 500 Warrenville Road in Warren, NJ, is one of the six county operated Senior Centers. Somerset County residents who are 60 years and older are welcome to participate in any of the programs at Warrenbrook Senior Center. They also provide a choice of 4 different meal choices during lunch that seniors can take advantage of during the weekdays. All the programs are free for the registered members. Please (908) 753-9440 for more information on how to become member of the Warrenbrook Senior Community.
Renna Media
Union Elks Lodge #1583 makes donation to Community Food Bank Of NJ
The Union Elks Lodge #1583 presented a donation to the Community Food Bank of New Jersey on Thursday, December 8, 2022. The check, in the amount of $2,500 from proceeds from the Gratitude Grant, will be used for the purchase of both perishable and non-perishable food items to be distributed to food kitchens and families in need. The Union Elks Lodge #1583 is located at 281 Chestnut Street, Union, NJ. For more information, call 908-686-1583.
Renna Media
College Club of FSP to host Nancy J. Ori – January 23
The College Club of Fanwood-Scotch Plains will host Nancy J. Ori, a well-known photographer, author, and educator, on January 23. Ori is the owner of the New Jersey Media Center LLC in Berkeley Heights and she enjoys teaching photography classes and workshops throughout the United States and Europe. In 2022,...
Renna Media
Quarterly Principal’s Club Celebration at Grover Cleveland
The Cleveland Super Stars came out on the evening of November 14 to celebrate and be recognized during the quarterly Principal’s Club. The star-studded event recognized students in grades Pre-k through Sixth grade based on their teacher’s recommendations. This distinction is based on several categories. Those categories are Academic Achievement/Enhancement, Classroom Assistance, Behavioral Improvement, Acts of Kindness, and Bullying Prevention.
Renna Media
CBI Members Honored as “Man of the Year” and “Youths of the Year”
“Man of the Year” and “Youths of the Year”. Peter Fleischmann, Michael Liebermann, and Keira Baerson, members of Congregation Beth Israel (CBI) in Scotch Plains, were honored as “Man of the Year” and “Youths of the Year”, respectively, at the Northern New Jersey Region of the Federation of Jewish Men’s Clubs dinner, held at Temple Beth Ahm Yisrael in Springfield, on Sunday, December 4.
Renna Media
Find Passion and Purpose this winter at the YMCA
Find your passion and purpose at The Gateway Family YMCA this Winter. At the Y, you’ll find more than just a place to work out. With opportunities to connect with new people, develop new skills, explore new interests and support your community, you’ll discover new passions and gain a greater sense of purpose. The Gateway Family YMCA is inviting the community to visit the Y and learn more with an Open House from January 11-13 and a YMCA Membership Special through January 15.
Renna Media
Winter “Minicourses” Return In-Person to the Library
Registration opens Wednesday, January 4, for two in-person “minicourse” offerings through the Madison Public Library. The courses, which will cover topics relating to women artists in Europe and opera in the Romantic era, are sponsored by the nonprofit Friends of the Madison Public Library. One minicourse, titled “Women...
Renna Media
Portrait Show and Cabinet Display at the Library
The Friends of the Library are excited to announce a group portrait show for the months of December and January. This mixed media show features artists Liliana Drake, Parvathi Kumar, Ann Vollum, Kathy Visco Rodgers, Harry Douglas, Liz Moser, Denise Moser, and Joel Francisco. The new installation will exhibit a...
Comments / 0