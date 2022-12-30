ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Tom Pelphrey Was ‘So Moved and Upset’ Over Ben’s Death on ‘Ozark’: ‘God That Was an Amazing Character’

By Stephanie Webber
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25CRhd_0jye0Bq400

Tom Pelphrey misses Ben Davis too. The actor — who received high praise for his portrayal of the Ozark character — admits he’s often more attracted to grittier roles like the one on the Netflix drama.

'Ozark' Cast: What They Look Like Off Screen

“Usually, they don't let me within 10 feet of a comedy. But that's kind of always been the case,” he exclusively tells Us Weekly with a laugh. “I’m sort of more drawn to that and maybe it's just more what I feel like is in my wheelhouse. God that was an amazing character. That was a really special, special character to get to play and talk about getting lucky and all the things falling into place. Ozark was one of those jobs where all that happened. It will always hold this special place in my heart. Very grateful for that experience.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aJYIH_0jye0Bq400
Tom Pelphrey as Ben Davis on 'Ozark.' Steve Dietl/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock

The New Jersey native made his debut on the series in season 3 as Wendy’s ( Laura Linney ) estranged brother, who battled with bipolar disorder. The intense and tragic story line, which ended with Ben’s death, earned Pelphrey an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series.

“I knew that he was gonna die from before we even started filming the season,” the Banshee actor tells Us . “[Writer] Chris Mundy pulled me aside and gave me the basic arc of the character for the season. So I knew that, which is really helpful. I didn't know specifically how it was going to happen until we got closer. I remember we must have been filming episode 7 or so when the production draft of episode 9 came out. ... I always try and read the scripts first as sort of an audience member. And I remember reading that script and being so moved and upset as just sort of an audience member of, 'Oh, this is really tragic, but it's also the only way this could end.' You know, like, yeah, it's perfect. It's sad and this is totally right.”

Too much of a liability, Wendy leaves Ben at a diner to be killed. Pelphrey would later film flashback scenes for season 4.

Stars on Broadway

“The funny thing about filming is you're filming everything so out of order. Me at the diner and stuff, that didn't end up being the last thing we filmed,” Pelphrey says. “It was just a special job. There were a lot of emotional days on that set in a really good way. And for sure the last day of filming there was so bittersweet. It was so amazing because I had such a great time and so sad because I just truly loved all those people and my time there.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tgpTy_0jye0Bq400
Nelson Bonilla as Nelson and Tom Pelphrey as Ben Davis on 'Ozark.' Courtesy Of Netflix

His Ozark work proved to “a hundred percent” change the auditioning process for him. “Fortunately, lately I haven't really had to audition that much,” he says. “That opportunity and that role and being on that show and all of it really changed some things in an amazing way. And I'm very aware of that.”

“But I will say that the last few years of auditioning for me was a very different experience. And I think it was about understanding,” he continues. “I think when I was younger in so many ways that I think I was trying to do what I thought whoever I was auditioning for wanted me to do. And it's just never gonna be that good if you're doing that. And also it just wasn't fun and it was kind of dreadful and a sludge and I think if anything it was just a realization of like, oh, you know, that doesn't matter. And maybe sometimes those people aren't even exactly sure what they want you to do, you know? And so it's what could I offer, maybe, that no one else can and it's just my take on it. And that'll work sometimes and most times it won't. Even the best actors are still getting told no more often than they're getting told the yes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13eZcl_0jye0Bq400
Tom Pelphrey Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

The Broadway vet more recently played real-life fugitive Jason Derek Brown in the drama American Murderer , in which he stars alongside Ryan Phillippe , Idina Menzel , Paul Schneider and Shantel VanSanten .

Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco's Timeline

He's also preparing for the new role of dad. In October, he and Kaley Cuoco announced that they’re expecting their first child together, a baby girl.

As for if he’d be open to his little one becoming an actor one day too, he gushed to Us : “She can be whatever she wants to be!”

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’

Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
Looper

The Conners Fans Are Troubled Over Jane Curtin And Katey Sagal's Age Difference After Season 5 Episode 10

Contains spoilers for Season 5, Episode 10 of "The Conners" In the 1970s and 1980s, Jane Curtin and Katey Sagal became two of the most influential women in comedy. Curtin first rose to fame for numerous roles as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" before transitioning to parts in movies and another starring role on TV in "3rd Rock From the Sun" in the 1990s. Sagal is memorable to many for her turn as Al Bundy's wry, observant, and consistently farcical wife Peg in the '80s small screen hit "Married... with Children." Both actors would branch out into more serious and dramatic parts later in their careers, but their on-screen pairing as mother and daughter would prove to be hysterical — if a bit odd — in the 5th season of "The Conners."
People

Kate Hudson Opens Up About Surviving Breakup from Matt Bellamy: 'I Started Taking Accountability'

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress was engaged to the Muse frontman from 2011 to 2014 and they share son Bing, 11 Kate Hudson is opening up more about her split from ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. During a Tuesday guest spot on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, Hudson, 43, discussed how, at the time, she didn't want her relationship with the Muse frontman to end. "You have to be honest with yourself," she said of "peeling back those layers," in reference to her latest film Glass Onion:...
HollywoodLife

Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn’s Son Wyatt, 36, Looks Just Like Dad While Skiing In Aspen: Photos

Wyatt Russell is his father, actor Kurt Russell‘s, lookalike in snapshots from their Aspen, Colo. skip trip, on Wednesday, Dec. 28. In images obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the pair headed towards some ski slopes making similar fatigued facial expressions as they carried their skis on their shoulders. Wyatt, 36, is 71-year-old Kurt’s only biological son with his partner of more than 30 years, Goldie Hawn. Kurt also raised Goldie’s two kids, actor Oliver Hudson and Golden Globe-winning actress Kate Hudson.
ASPEN, CO
IndieWire

Ron Howard Says He Would ‘Probably’ Return to Acting If His Daughter Bryce Dallas Howard Cast Him

Before he won an Oscar for “A Beautiful Mind” and directed classic films like “Apollo 13” and “Cocoon,” Ron Howard was one of America’s most popular screen actors. Beginning his career as a child star on “The Andy Griffith Show,” he went on to become a household name in the 1970s for his roles in “Happy Days” and “American Graffiti.” But in the years since he has primarily spent his time working behind the camera (save for his memorable stint as the narrator on “Arrested Development”). And in a new interview with Variety, Howard revealed that he would only return to...
E! News

Cause of Death Revealed for Jack and Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison Wagner

The cause of death for Jack and Kristina Wagner's son, Harrison Wagner, has been determined. The 27-year-old died from fentanyl and alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) intoxication, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner reviewed by E! News on Dec. 5. His official manner of death was listed as an accident, with the location of his death marked as a parking lot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Breaking LIVE

"General Hospital" Star Dies

Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
The Independent

‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’

Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TVLine

The Best Man: How Final Chapters Paid Tribute to Monica Calhoun's Mia

The following contains spoilers from the first four episodes of The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Proceed accordingly. The Best Man: The Final Chapters reunites the beloved friend group across eight, hour-long episodes as they tackle midlife crises and renaissances and enter a different stage of their lives. The gathering is bittersweet, though, with one friend missing from the festivities. Mia (played by Monica Calhoun) passed away from cancer at the end of 2013’s The Best Man Holiday, and her husband Lance (Morris Chestnut) has been grieving ever since. Despite her death, The Final Chapters found a way to bring back...
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke Says She Will Be ‘Crying’ on New Year’s Eve After She ‘F—king Made It’ Through Matthew Lawrence Divorce, ‘DWTS’ Exit

Leaving the past behind. Cheryl Burke reflected on the challenges she faced in 2022 — including her split from Matthew Lawrence — while preparing for the new year. "When you see me crying at 11:59 p.m. on NYE don't think it's because I'm sad," Burke, 38, captioned a TikTok video on Wednesday, December 28. "It's […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Looper

Vanessa Ray And Will Estes Believe Tom Selleck Is The Reason Fans Keep Tuning In To Blue Bloods

In the same way that the legendary actor Kevin Costner served as a marketing tool for the highly-successful Paramount Network series "Yellowstone," it's safe to say that one of the earliest selling points for CBS' "Blue Bloods" was the inclusion of actor Tom Selleck. Selleck plays the role of Frank Reagan, the gruff, no-nonsense patriarch of the Reagan family, who are known for their multigenerational ties to New York City law enforcement.
The Hollywood Reporter

Daniel Craig Still Has No Idea Why Anyone Cared About Chris Evans’ Sweater in ‘Knives Out’

The new Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion, continues to spur debate over its release strategy, and now it appears that the Rian Johnson-directed film franchise has another potential point of contention on its hands: the merits of Chris Evans’ attire in the first movie. During a BBC Radio 1 interview posted to social media Thursday, Daniel Craig, who stars in both Knives Out films as unflappable detective Benoit Blanc, revealed that he never understood why the cream-colored cable knit sweater that Evans’ character, Hugh Ransom Drysdalel, wears in the 2019 smash hit was met with such adulation and excitement. More from...
Looper

Tom Selleck Calls Out Donnie Wahlberg For Dominating The Blue Bloods Blooper Reel

CBS drama "Blue Bloods" has been a stalwart performer for the network. Currently in its 13th season, the show follows the professional and personal lives of the Reagan family, the majority of whom are involved in law or law enforcement. Patriarch Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) is a police commissioner, meanwhile, his eldest son Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) is a detective and his youngest son Jamie (Will Estes) is a sergeant. Frank's only daughter, Erin (Bridget Moynahan), is an assistant district attorney.
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Wears Nothing But Open Bathrobe In New Photo

Joseph Baena gave his fans a little holiday treat ahead of Christmas as he shared an eye-popping snap to his social media. The 25-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger took to his Instagram on Friday, Dec. 16 to post a black and white photo of himself nearly naked while posing in an open bathrobe (below). To mark the festive season, he referenced a classic Christmas tune by captioning the pics, “baby, its cold outside.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

273K+
Followers
26K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy