ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoldDerby

Critics Choice predictions: Cate Blanchett faces a tough challenge from Michelle Yeoh for Best Actress

By Daniel Montgomery
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PmcVf_0jye07OP00

Cate Blanchett (“ TÁR ”) is the Best Actress front-runner at the Oscars, so it’s no surprise that she leads our Critics Choice predictions too. But just like at the Oscars she faces a tough challenge from overdue veteran rival Michelle Yeoh (“ Everything Everywhere All at Once ”). So who will win this preliminary bout? And will they go on to win the academy’s prize?

As of this writing Blanchett leads with 71/20 odds based on the combined predictions of well over 1,000 Gold Derby users. She’s backed by four out of six Expert journalists who have chimed in with their predictions so far, five out of eight Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby, 15 of our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Critics Choice winners, and 15 of the All-Star Top 24 who got the highest scores when you combine prediction results from the last two years.

SEE Todd Field (‘TAR’ writer-director): ‘I don’t think art and morality have anything to do with each other’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

The actress has certainly been popular with other critics, winning awards from the New York Film Critics Circle , the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, and the Chicago Film Critics Association, to name a few. And she’s already a three-time Critics Choice champ — twice individually and once as an ensemble member of “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.” So clearly this group loves her too.

However, Yeoh stars in the film we’re predicting to win Best Picture at the Critics Choice Awards, which also happens to be the film that leads the Critics Choice nominations with 14 . That’s a huge vote of confidence in the film and could translate to a corresponding win for its star. She’s currently backed by two Experts, three Editors, eight of our Top 24, and eight All-Stars.

As it stands, none of the other four nominees have support from those four blocs of elite pundits: Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”), Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”), Viola Davis (“The Woman King”), and Margot Robbie (“Babylon”). Might we be underestimating one of them, or is this really a two-way race?

PREDICT the Critics’ Choice Awards now

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs . Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

More from GoldDerby Best of GoldDerby

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

Golden Globe predictions: Can Michelle Williams (‘Fabelmans’) upset Cate Blanchett (‘TAR’) for Best Actress?

Cate Blanchett has been leading this Oscar season’s Best Actress odds since critics laid eyes on “TÁR” at the Venice Film Festival in September. But it’s not going to be a cakewalk. One upcoming challenge is the Golden Globes, where she’s on top of the odds for Best Film Drama Actress. But she’s not indomitable. She faces a challenge from Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”). Blanchett gets leading odds of 16/5 based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users. That includes support from nine Expert journalists, eight Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby, 21 of our Top...
GoldDerby

Dual supporting nominations at the Oscars: A hint to what’s leading for Best Picture?

There was a time when a movie getting a single acting nomination at the Oscars was a pretty big deal. As ensemble casts became more commonplace in movies with increasingly impressive performances across the board, we began to see more movies getting multiple supporting nominations. For the longest of times, this was something we might see in the Best Supporting Actress category, but in recent years, we’ve seen that phenomenon shift over to the Best Supporting Actor category, as well.  SEEIs ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ unbeatable for Best Visual Effects at the Oscars? It’s so commonplace for women that we can...
GoldDerby

Golden Globe predictions: Austin Butler (‘Elvis’) will follow a long line of music biopic winners

Brendan Fraser (“The Whale“) is the front-runner to win the Best Actor Oscar, according to the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users, but that’s not the outcome we’re anticipating at the Golden Globes. After “Elvis” exceeded our expectations in the nominations, most of our users are betting on its star, Austin Butler, to prevail. He would follow a long line of music biopic winners at the awards. “The Whale’s” only Globe nomination is for Fraser, while “Elvis” earned additional bids for Best Film Drama and Best Director (Baz Luhrmann). Perhaps that’s why 8 out of 10 Expert journalists we’ve...
IndieWire

Oscars 2023: Best Picture Predictions

We keep updating these predictions through the awards season, so keep checking IndieWire for all our 2023 Oscar picks. Nominations voting is from January 12 to January 17, 2023, with official Oscar nominations announced on January 24, 2023. The final voting is March 2 through 7, 2023.  And finally, the 95th Oscars telecast will be broadcast on Sunday, March 12 and air live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT. Our Awards Editor, TV & Film Marcus Jones joins Editor at Large Anne Thompson on the latest Oscars Predictions updates. See their previous thoughts on what to expect at the 95th...
GoldDerby

Will ‘Pinocchio’ be the 1st animated film ever to win more than 2 competitive Oscars?

Guillermo del Toro‘s stop-motion Netflix adaptation of “Pinocchio” is the heavy favorite to win Best Animated Feature at the Oscars. But that’s not all it could win. It’s also in the conversation for Best Original Song (“Ciao Papa”) and Best Original Score. And it should be in the conversation in categories where animated films are rarely considered, like Best Cinematography and Best Production Design. How many awards could it collect overall? Shockingly, no animated film has ever won more than two competitive Oscars. There are 12 animated films tied with two Oscars apiece. Before the academy introduced Best Animated Feature in...
theplaylist.net

‘Black Panther’: Danai Gurira Says A Deleted Scene Reveals Okoye‘s Left The Dora Milaje & Wakanda

Many details have been coming out about the making of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” this week. Director Ryan Coogler has slowly been revealing details about the original version of the screenplay written before Chadwick Boseman‘s died—a version he was sadly too sick to read and never got the chance to do so. And recently, Coogler disclosed the full original version of the story beat for beat in a new post-mortem interview.
NME

Whoopi Goldberg and Barbara Broccoli explain why ‘Till’ is told from mother’s perspective

Whoopi Goldberg and Barbara Broccoli have said that they felt “very strongly” about telling the story of Emmett Till’s murder from the perspective of his mother Mamie. Set in Mississippi in 1955, the film focuses on the extraordinary decisions Mamie Till-Mobley (played by Danielle Deadwyler) made in the aftermath of the tragedy in which her 14-year-old son was abducted, tortured and killed for allegedly whistling at a white woman. As well as serving as executive producer, Goldberg plays Emmett Till’s grandmother, Alma Carthan.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
GoldDerby

‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ could break ‘WALL-E’ record as most Oscar-nominated animated film ever

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” is a meticulously crafted labor of love that’s putting critics and audiences alike under its spell. The stop-motion adaptation of the Wooden Boy’s tale has been praised for infusing its source material with wondrous visuals and dark political themes. At the time of this writing, “GDT’s Pinocchio” is globally the most-watched film on Netflix and could gain traction with awards voters in the coming weeks. The movie needs seven nods—Best Picture, Best Animated Feature, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Production Design, Best Score, Best Song, and Best Sound—to surpass 2008 juggernaut “WALL-E’s” record for most nominations received...
GoldDerby

Box office: David Harbour’s ‘Violent Night’ takes strong 2nd place to unstoppable ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Some might say that second place is nothing to write home about, but not in the case of David Harbour’s violent holiday action-comedy “Violent Night.” It opened in 3,682 theaters against Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which has topped the box office since opening in mid-November four weeks ago. SEE2023 Oscars: Deadlines and dates for key stops on the road to the 95th Academy Awards Even so, “Violent Night” came out on top Friday with $4.9 million over “Wakanda’s” $4.1 million, although the former did include the $1.1 million from Thursday previews in that number. “Wakanda” still ended up winning the weekend...
SheKnows

Sofia Vergara Looks All Loved Up With Joe Manganiello in a Cozy Snapshot From Their Tropical Vacation

From the looks of it, Sofia Vergara’s holiday vacation is going swimmingly — it’s a tropical place, it’s the holidays, and her husband, Joe Manganiello, just celebrated his 46th birthday. The couple looks like they are enjoying every moment together — and their latest Instagram snapshot shows just how close they are.  The 50-year-old actress snuggled romantically into her husband’s lap and leaned her head into his as he wrapped his strong arms around her waist tightly and didn’t let go. She gently placed her hand on his ripped bicep as they both serenely gazed at the camera — this is the...
ComicBook

Black Panther Director Confirms Major MCU Character Was Present in Every Version of Sequel

Marvel Studios tried to culminate their Phase Four storyline with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it pretty much succeeded. The film showed us that Shuri (Letitia Wright) took over the mantle of Black Panther after the death of Chadwick Boseman. We also get introduced to some new characters like Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) and Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta). The latter of the two is the films main antagonist and was an integral part of the sequel. People were wondering if the characters was in the previous script that was written before Boseman's passing and now writer / director Ryan Coogler has revealed that Namor was indeed always intended to be the villain of the film. During a recent interview with The New York Times, the director confirmed that both Namor and Valentine Allegra De Fontaine.
womansday.com

See Katie Holmes Drop Jaws While Wearing a Show-Stopping Old Hollywood Dress

Folks, Katie Holmes doesn't miss with her fashion choices. Back in September 2018, the former Dawson's Creek star had everyone's jaws on the floor when she stepped out for the New York Collection by Harry Winston event at the Rainbow Room. The actress strutted New York City's streets in a red cocktail dress featuring a V-neckline and hung off the shoulders. The sleeves also had a cape-like look to them, giving a modern twist to the retro outfit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GoldDerby

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star Danai Gurira on mourning Chadwick Boseman: ‘We went through a lot of that together as a cast’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

When the cast of “Black Panther” won Best Film Ensemble at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, it was star Chadwick Boseman who spoke on behalf of the cast.  “We all know what it’s like to be told that there is not a place for you to be featured, yet you are young, gifted and Black,” Boseman said as he was flanked by his SAG Award-winning co-stars. “We know what it’s like to be told there’s not a screen for you to be featured on; a stage for you to be featured on. We know what it’s like to be the...
Looper

Stanley Kubrick And Tom Cruise Pushed TAR's Todd Field To Start Directing His Own Movies

Todd Field is once again in Academy Award conversations thanks to his work on "Tár." The psychological drama stars Cate Blanchett as the titular world-famous composer has been described as one of the tensest films to come out of 2022, and audiences shouldn't be surprised if it snags a couple of Oscar nominations later in 2023. Blanchett has already been nominated for a Golden Globe, with plenty of other outlets praising her performance, in particular (via NBC News). However, the movie only managed to come together under the watchful eye of Field.
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
689K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy