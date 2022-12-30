ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, KS

kcur.org

Kansas City's new and improved airport opens this spring. Here's what flyers can expect

Construction of a gleaming new $1.5 billion terminal at Kansas City International Airport is nearly down to finishing touches. Kansas City residents voted by an overwhelming margin in 2017 to go ahead with the largest infrastructure project in the city’s history, trusting in promises that the new terminal would create a much-improved passenger experience and be good for the region’s economy. Supporters said it would likely result in more flights in and out of Kansas City, including international flights.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Excessive speed plays role in Kansas Turnpike crash seriously injuring 1 in Wyandotte County

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed lost control and crashed on I-70 Saturday afternoon, resulting in serious injuries for the driver. A report from the Kansas Highway Patrol said a 54-year-old man from Kansas City, Kansas, was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his 1986 Cadillac El Dorado. The vehicle struck a concrete barrier wall on I-70 near the 416.6 mile marker shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31.
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Stormont Vail’s first 2023 baby has been introduced to the world

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health has announced the name of its first baby of the new year. The little one’s name is Harlow. The baby was born at 6:42 a.m. at 9 lbs. and 6 oz. and is 22 inches long. Stormont Vail says that Laura Harper and Justin Harper are the parents and Harlow also has a big brother named Hudson.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Driver asleep at the wheel seriously injured after hitting bridge pillar

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man was seriously injured after he fell asleep at the wheel and hit a concrete bridge pillar. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 413 on eastbound I-70 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Woman suffers minor injuries in rollover crash in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, woman suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 35 Friday afternoon. According to Kansas Highway Patrol crash reports, two vehicles were traveling northbound on I-35 in the first lane of travel. When the driver of a 2021 Honda Pilot slowed for traffic ahead, the driver of a 2011 Lexus RX swerved and struck the Honda in the rear. The Lexus continued left and struck the median concrete barrier wall before overturning and landing on its top.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Mother and associate of Trevor Sparks charged with aiding escape

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A mother and associate of an escaped Cass County Jail inmate have been charged with aiding his escape. Trevor Sparks is back in custody, authorities said on Friday. On the same day of Sparks’ arrest, his mother, Dawn Branstietter of Blue Springs, Mo. was charged...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO

