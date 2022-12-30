Read full article on original website
I-35 northbound closed before Front Street due to crash early Monday morning
Interstate 35 northbound is closed on Front Street due to a crash. The crash took place around 5:34 a.m., according to Kansas City Scout.
kcur.org
Kansas City's new and improved airport opens this spring. Here's what flyers can expect
Construction of a gleaming new $1.5 billion terminal at Kansas City International Airport is nearly down to finishing touches. Kansas City residents voted by an overwhelming margin in 2017 to go ahead with the largest infrastructure project in the city’s history, trusting in promises that the new terminal would create a much-improved passenger experience and be good for the region’s economy. Supporters said it would likely result in more flights in and out of Kansas City, including international flights.
Kansas City police investigating crash that killed 2 people Monday afternoon
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a crash that killed two people on Monday afternoon.
KCTV 5
Excessive speed plays role in Kansas Turnpike crash seriously injuring 1 in Wyandotte County
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed lost control and crashed on I-70 Saturday afternoon, resulting in serious injuries for the driver. A report from the Kansas Highway Patrol said a 54-year-old man from Kansas City, Kansas, was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his 1986 Cadillac El Dorado. The vehicle struck a concrete barrier wall on I-70 near the 416.6 mile marker shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31.
WIBW
Stormont Vail’s first 2023 baby has been introduced to the world
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health has announced the name of its first baby of the new year. The little one’s name is Harlow. The baby was born at 6:42 a.m. at 9 lbs. and 6 oz. and is 22 inches long. Stormont Vail says that Laura Harper and Justin Harper are the parents and Harlow also has a big brother named Hudson.
WIBW
Driver asleep at the wheel seriously injured after hitting bridge pillar
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man was seriously injured after he fell asleep at the wheel and hit a concrete bridge pillar. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 413 on eastbound I-70 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
WIBW
Manhattan teenager set to join Air Force months after life-threatening accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Last year, Manhattan teenager Wyatt Henton was all set to enlist in the Air Force right after finishing his senior year of high school. Until he suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car accident two days after he graduated. “I was a passenger in my...
WIBW
North Topeka to welcome new Qdoba as it says goodbye to Thrifty Car Wash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - North Topeka will soon welcome a new Mexican eatery as it says goodbye to Thrifty Car Wash. The Capital City has said goodbye to Thrifty Car Wash - which has stood at 2031 NW Topeka Blvd. since 1964 - and will soon welcome a new eatery in North Topeka.
Kansas City, Kansas, woman injured in crash in Johnson County
A Kansas City, Kansas, woman suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 35 Friday afternoon.
Wyandotte County deputy found dead while off duty
The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office says one of its deputies has died while off duty, and the man's death is now under investigation.
KMBC.com
KC Black and women-owned restaurant asks for help after damage from burst pipes
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Last week’s extreme winter weather is still causing problems for some businesses around Kansas City, Missouri. Soiree Steak and Oyster House in the 18th and Vine Jazz District had to close their doors because of busted pipes. Anita Moore, the owner and chef, says...
KCTV 5
'This is what we're going to miss': Kansas City mother speaks about loss of daughter
Kansas City, Kansas police shot and killed a man Friday morning after a bizarre chain of events. Man drives away in police car, killed following officer gunfire: KCKPD. The incident took place in the area of 96th Street and Parallel Parkway. Death of Lawrence man in Ottawa being investigated as...
Driver in suspected serious condition after striking barrier on Interstate 70
A male driver is believed to have sustained serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County.
3 adults and 2 children hurt in crash Monday night on I-35 in Olathe
One adult suffered serious injuries in a crash Monday night that also injured 3 children and another adult on Interstate 35 at Lone Elm Road.
1 dead in early Monday morning 2-vehicle crash in Lawrence
One person died and a second person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash early Monday morning in Lawrence, Kansas.
🎥 Firefighters rescue deer stranded in frozen Kansas lake
JOHNSON COUNTY —Just after 11a.m. on New Year's Day, firefighters responded to a call from a person who saw a deer treading water in Cedar Lake, on Lone Elm Road between 151st Street and 159th Street. Firefighters broke some ice and made a path for deer. Once to shore,...
KCTV 5
Woman suffers minor injuries in rollover crash in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, woman suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 35 Friday afternoon. According to Kansas Highway Patrol crash reports, two vehicles were traveling northbound on I-35 in the first lane of travel. When the driver of a 2021 Honda Pilot slowed for traffic ahead, the driver of a 2011 Lexus RX swerved and struck the Honda in the rear. The Lexus continued left and struck the median concrete barrier wall before overturning and landing on its top.
30-inch water main breaks in downtown Kansas City, MO; water service impacted
A water main break in the Crossroads Arts District just south of downtown Kansas City, Missouri, is causing disruptions to travel.
KCTV 5
Mother and associate of Trevor Sparks charged with aiding escape
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A mother and associate of an escaped Cass County Jail inmate have been charged with aiding his escape. Trevor Sparks is back in custody, authorities said on Friday. On the same day of Sparks’ arrest, his mother, Dawn Branstietter of Blue Springs, Mo. was charged...
kcur.org
At 13, he begged his mother to let him cook. Now this Blue Valley teen runs a creperie on wheels
Last Christmas, Karizma Nola and his family took a trip to Colorado where they came across the most unforgettable crepes, he recalled. This holiday season, Nola has a spatula in hand as he shares his own culinary passion with Kansas City. “I’ve always thought about being an entrepreneur; I just...
