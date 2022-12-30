ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gothamist

Is New York City facing a ‘doom loop’ scenario? A discussion has started.

While some New York City business districts have recovered their pre-pandemic luster, Midtown and Lower Manhattan continue to feel the ill effects of so many workers still either toiling away at home for at least part of the week. Many experts think hybrid and work-from-home arrangements, given a substantial test drive during the pandemic, are here to stay. Under this bleak view, Manhattan office workers' continued hybrid and work-from-home arrangements will depress real estate values, starve the government of tax revenue and result in budget cuts and policy decisions that fuel more harm. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

In NYC, these job areas are red hot — and training is available, too

New York City has emerged from the pandemic as the land of opportunity, and, in fields where talent is slim, there are new pathways that workers can take to earn the right credentials. “New York City’s superpower has long been and continues to be its people,” said Yael Taqqu, managing partner of consulting powerhouse McKinsey. “The area boasts one of the most educated, productive and diverse workforces on the planet.” Exactly what kind of workers will be in demand in 2023 and beyond? We turned to experts from hiring and talent strategy provider ManpowerGroup, recruitment solutions leader iCIMS and the New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PLANetizen

Op-Ed: New York Needs a Needs a Housing Breakthrough

New York City is famously unaffordable, and a lack of housing in the surrounding suburbs is exacerbating the crisis, writes Annemarie Gray in City and State NY. “NYU’s Furman Center found that ‘New York’s suburbs are failing to build any significant amount of housing,’ as Long Island permitted barely 3,000 new homes per year over the last two decades, while Westchester and the Hudson Valley permitted under 5,000 new homes per year.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

This amazing castle is right here in New Jersey

Let's face it when we think of "castles" you probably don't think of New Jersey. Maybe romantic visions of castles in England, Germany, Italy, or France pop into your thoughts, but Jersey?. New Jersey is one of America's original 13 colonies so it's no surprise that we have a history,...
PATERSON, NJ
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey

- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
newyorkconstructionreport.com

$292 million grant launches Hudson River tunnel construction

A $292 million federal grant has been announced for construction work on the Manhattan side of the Hudson River rail tunnels to link Penn Station to New Jersey, Senator Chuck Schumer said this week. The grant will pay about half the cost of the $600 million cost to build a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Meet New Jersey's First Babies Of 2023 (UPDATED)

Oh baby! New Jersey's first baby of 2023 was born just 29 minutes after the ball dropped at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.Zaia Cassandra weighs 7 pounds and was due to arrive Jan. 10 — but instead gave her parents and three brothers a New Year's thrill. The family is resting comfortably in…
NEWARK, NJ
Corrie Writing

From Falafel to Dumplings: A Guide to the Street Food in New York

New York City is known for its diverse and vibrant food culture, with a wide variety of street food options to choose from. Here are five food streets in New York City:. 1. Smorgasburg: Located in Brooklyn, Smorgasburg is a weekly outdoor food market featuring over 100 local and international food vendors. You can find everything from artisanal ice cream and gourmet sandwiches to exotic flavours and international cuisine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Globe

Menendez resigns Port Authority post

Robert J. Menendez (D-Jersey City) resigned his seat as a commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey this morning in advance of being sworn in as a congressman from New Jersey’s 8th district at noon tomorrow. “It has been the honor of my lifetime to...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
tourcounsel.com

The Mall at Short Hills | Mall in Millburn, New Jersey

The Mall at Short Hills is located in the small town of the same name that is in Essex County, belonging to the state of New Jersey. It has stores of well-known and prestigious brands such as Cartier, Louis Vuitton Dior or Dolce & Gabbana. And with fourteen restaurants that offer you fast food but also dishes prepared in detail and even vegan food. Among the names of these, Primo Mercato, Nordstrom Marketplace Café or Forty Carrots.
MILLBURN, NJ
stupiddope.com

The Top 10 Cannabis Strains to Try in New York City in 2023

As the cannabis industry continues to grow and expand in New York City, there are more options than ever before when it comes to strains. From classic favorites to new and innovative hybrids, there’s something for everyone. Here are the top 10 cannabis strains to try in New York City in 2023:
NEW YORK CITY, NY

