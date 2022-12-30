Read full article on original website
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenRed Bank, NJ
4,000 Nurses From New York Presbyterian Hospital Have Agreed To a Contract To Cancel The StrikeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Remembering The Bottom Line, Where Bruce Springsteen ‘Owned the Stage’Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Is New York City facing a ‘doom loop’ scenario? A discussion has started.
While some New York City business districts have recovered their pre-pandemic luster, Midtown and Lower Manhattan continue to feel the ill effects of so many workers still either toiling away at home for at least part of the week. Many experts think hybrid and work-from-home arrangements, given a substantial test drive during the pandemic, are here to stay. Under this bleak view, Manhattan office workers' continued hybrid and work-from-home arrangements will depress real estate values, starve the government of tax revenue and result in budget cuts and policy decisions that fuel more harm. [ more › ]
From slave mines in Monmouth to plantations in Jersey City, report details N.J.’s slavery history
Forced labor in iron mines in Monmouth County, plantations in Hudson County and trafficking through Atlantic ports all contributed to New Jersey’s role in the devastation created by the Transatlantic Slave Trade, according to a report detailing the roots of one of the most “horrific eras in world history.”
Amy DeGise’s allies said let the 'process play out’ after infamous Jersey City crash. It’s about to.
Jersey City Councilmember Amy DeGise appears in a 2021 campaign video. She's been accused of a hit-and-run after a collision with an Uber Eats bicyclist. The Democratic councilmember refused to step down. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop refused to say if she should. [ more › ]
In NYC, these job areas are red hot — and training is available, too
New York City has emerged from the pandemic as the land of opportunity, and, in fields where talent is slim, there are new pathways that workers can take to earn the right credentials. “New York City’s superpower has long been and continues to be its people,” said Yael Taqqu, managing partner of consulting powerhouse McKinsey. “The area boasts one of the most educated, productive and diverse workforces on the planet.” Exactly what kind of workers will be in demand in 2023 and beyond? We turned to experts from hiring and talent strategy provider ManpowerGroup, recruitment solutions leader iCIMS and the New York...
Starting next weekend, Staten Islanders will pay more to drive to New Jersey
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Only another week until driving to and from New Jersey gets more expensive for Staten Islanders. Starting Sunday, Jan. 8, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey will increase the tolls on the agency’s six interstate crossings, including the Goethals Bridge, Bayonne Bridge and Outerbridge Crossing.
thesciencesurvey.com
The End of the Line – Say Goodbye to New York City’s Iconic Yellow MetroCards
Rushing down the avenue past slow walkers, one hears the honking of cars and sees the city lights fade in the background. The smell of the subway is prominent, getting stronger as the station gets closer. Your adrenaline is high; the train is arriving in a minute. There is a...
PLANetizen
Op-Ed: New York Needs a Needs a Housing Breakthrough
New York City is famously unaffordable, and a lack of housing in the surrounding suburbs is exacerbating the crisis, writes Annemarie Gray in City and State NY. “NYU’s Furman Center found that ‘New York’s suburbs are failing to build any significant amount of housing,’ as Long Island permitted barely 3,000 new homes per year over the last two decades, while Westchester and the Hudson Valley permitted under 5,000 new homes per year.”
Don't Miss This in NYC: A look at Arthur Avenue Retail Market, a Chinese and Peruvian fusion restaurant and more
In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributors network to share with you.
This amazing castle is right here in New Jersey
Let's face it when we think of "castles" you probably don't think of New Jersey. Maybe romantic visions of castles in England, Germany, Italy, or France pop into your thoughts, but Jersey?. New Jersey is one of America's original 13 colonies so it's no surprise that we have a history,...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey
- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
New Jersey Has The World’s Largest One Of These (Photos)
New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
newyorkconstructionreport.com
$292 million grant launches Hudson River tunnel construction
A $292 million federal grant has been announced for construction work on the Manhattan side of the Hudson River rail tunnels to link Penn Station to New Jersey, Senator Chuck Schumer said this week. The grant will pay about half the cost of the $600 million cost to build a...
Family from Brooklyn welcomes 1st baby born in New York City in 2023
Kingsley Mei was born at the stroke of midnight weighing 6 pounds, 7.6 ounces and measuring 19 inches.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — January’s application schedule for civil service exams has been released by the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS). The open, competitive online examinations are administered throughout each month for various positions. The exams are taken at the DCAS Computer-Based Testing and...
Meet New Jersey's First Babies Of 2023 (UPDATED)
Oh baby! New Jersey's first baby of 2023 was born just 29 minutes after the ball dropped at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.Zaia Cassandra weighs 7 pounds and was due to arrive Jan. 10 — but instead gave her parents and three brothers a New Year's thrill. The family is resting comfortably in…
16,000 nurses ready to strike at 8 hospitals in New York City if agreement isn’t reached
NEW YORK (PIX11) – The new year may start with fewer nurses at eight hospitals in New York City due to a possible strike that could start the second week of January. Precious Valerio is worried about the quality of medical care her father is receiving at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx. She said […]
From Falafel to Dumplings: A Guide to the Street Food in New York
New York City is known for its diverse and vibrant food culture, with a wide variety of street food options to choose from. Here are five food streets in New York City:. 1. Smorgasburg: Located in Brooklyn, Smorgasburg is a weekly outdoor food market featuring over 100 local and international food vendors. You can find everything from artisanal ice cream and gourmet sandwiches to exotic flavours and international cuisine.
New Jersey Globe
Menendez resigns Port Authority post
Robert J. Menendez (D-Jersey City) resigned his seat as a commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey this morning in advance of being sworn in as a congressman from New Jersey’s 8th district at noon tomorrow. “It has been the honor of my lifetime to...
tourcounsel.com
The Mall at Short Hills | Mall in Millburn, New Jersey
The Mall at Short Hills is located in the small town of the same name that is in Essex County, belonging to the state of New Jersey. It has stores of well-known and prestigious brands such as Cartier, Louis Vuitton Dior or Dolce & Gabbana. And with fourteen restaurants that offer you fast food but also dishes prepared in detail and even vegan food. Among the names of these, Primo Mercato, Nordstrom Marketplace Café or Forty Carrots.
stupiddope.com
The Top 10 Cannabis Strains to Try in New York City in 2023
As the cannabis industry continues to grow and expand in New York City, there are more options than ever before when it comes to strains. From classic favorites to new and innovative hybrids, there’s something for everyone. Here are the top 10 cannabis strains to try in New York City in 2023:
