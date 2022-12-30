How Much Does It Pay to be America’s Weatherman? Everything You Need to Know About Al Roker’s Net Worth In 2022

Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Al Roker’s net worth makes it clear that he is anything but your average weatherman! The TV personality who graces our screens on NBC’s TODAY has been in the spotlight for decades. It’s hard not to feel like you know Roker personally after his years on television.

As a main stalwart of TODAY, Roker comes into our homes on a daily basis. He’s earned our trust as he imparts the news about the daily forecast and often jumps into the hosting chair himself. So, we have to imagine he has quite a sizable bank account after all these years!

Here is everything you’ve ever wondered about Al Roker’s net worth.

How did Al Roker become famous?

While Al Roker may now be known as America’s Weatherman, he had to work his way into our homes and hearts. After the department head at his college recognized his talent and pitched him for the weather job at a local news station, Roker began his professional television meteorological career at a local CBS affiliate WTVH in Syracuse from 1974 until 1976. After he finished his degree, he moved to Washington D.C. and took a weather position at WTTG, an independent station.

After a couple of years, Roker was given a position by NBC's Cleveland affiliate WKYC—the beginning of his relationship with NBC. He spent five years at the station before being promoted to a position at New York City affiliate WNBC, first starting out as the weekend weatherman. However, after less than a year had gone by, he was made the station’s weeknight regular weathercaster. This noteworthy role led to him being tapped as the regular substitute forecaster for big names in the industry, like Joe Witte on NBC News at Sunrise and eventually TODAY’s Willard Scott, which continued from 1983 until 1996.

Comedian David Letterman would often come in during Roker’s WNBC forecast segments and playfully harass the weatherman on air. As a result, Roker received nationwide exposure, especially when Letterman asked him to join in an elevator race for an episode of his late-night talk show, Late Night with David Letterman. This exposure directly led to Roker being tapped as the weathercaster for Weekend TODAY, the weekend edition of TODAY.

In 1995, Roker became the host of his own weekend talk show on CNBC, The Al Roker Show. When Scott finally announced his retirement from TODAY in 1996, Roker was his natural successor. That was when Roker took his place as the weatherman for Today, the position we all know him for today.

What is Al Roker's net worth in 2022?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Al Roker’s net worth in 2022 is a whopping $70 million. This net worth is due to his work as a television personality and weatherman, with a career that spans over 40 years on television. He also is an author, with 12 books to his name.

What is Al Roker's annual salary?

Al Roker’s annual salary with TODAY is a whopping $10 million a year. His most recent contract with NBC was a five-year, $50 million contract. Roker does have additional income each year depending on the other projects he undertakes, like Broadway shows and writing books.

How much does Al Roker make a year?

Al Roker makes $10 million annually from his work on TODAY at NBC. He does at times have additional streams of income, like book deals and recently, a role on Broadway.

How much does Al Roker make on The TODAY Show?

Al Roker’s most recent deal with TODAY is a 5-year contract for $50 million. That means the weatherman earns $10 million a year for his work on the morning show.

What happened to Al Roker on Today?

Al Roker was notably absent from the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade coverage on NBC for the first time in more than a decade, after also missing several tapings of TODAY. On a Nov. 18, 2022 Instagram post, Roker addressed the medical issue that had led to his absence.

The caption read, “So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs. After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”

Roker is still recovering from the health scare, though his TODAY colleagues did recently surprise him at home with season’s greetings.

How old is Al Roker?

Al Roker was born on Aug. 20, 1954. This makes him 68 years old—or young!

How tall is Al Roker?

Al Roker stands at 5’8”. The weatherman is not too tall, but his presence is huge!

How much does Al Roker weigh?

Now, we would say that this is none of your business, however, the TODAY forecaster has been very vocal about his struggles with his weight over the years. Though his weight fluctuates, as with all of us, Roker has said he tries to keep his weight around 190 lbs.

The TODAY host famously underwent gastric bypass surgery in 2002 at 340 lbs. and lost 100 lbs. over the course of the year following the procedure.

