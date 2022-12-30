ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia Claims 3,000+ Mariupol Civilians Killed by ‘Ukrainian Punishers’

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 3 days ago
Pavel Klimov/Reuters

Russian authorities claim to have found over 3,000 civilians killed by Ukrainian forces following Moscow’s brutal capture of Mariupol in May, state media reports. Russia’s Investigative Committee alleged that 51 bodies of civilians were found at “positions abandoned by the Ukrainian troops” in April, with thousands more located after “the complete liberation and examination of the city” by Russian soldiers. Russia further accused Ukraine of blocking “humanitarian corridors” created to allow Mariupol residents to flee the bloody battle for the city. “Unable to leave the city and moving in search of food, civilians became a living target for Ukrainian punishers who killed them with various types of weapons,” the Investigative Committee reportedly claimed. The unsubstantiated claims mirror accusations made against Russian forces throughout the invasion of Ukraine, with Kyiv alleging that Russian troops murdered 458 civilians in Bucha early in the war.

Stuart Shore
3d ago

Russia is just trying to rile up the world against them. Everyone knows the truth because Russia started this war. Russia must give up and go home. Russia is defending nothing and their trrops know it and thats why they are quitting.

Dennis Lewis
3d ago

ahh duhhh hey putin our troops did that the first time we were there. amazing there are no pictures, no physical evidence, no bodies. yeah I'm going to believe something a Russian says.

Andrew Saksa
3d ago

the Russian do nothing but lie why let this go on just stop it already this wR makes no sense but when kawaii got invalid everyone was there

