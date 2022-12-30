ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Man found dead on E Princess Anne Rd in Norfolk

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after a man was found dead in Norfolk Friday morning.

According to Norfolk police, officers responded to the 900 block of East Princess Anne Road just after 7 a.m. Friday to check on the well-being of a man found lying on the ground.

When they got to the scene, authorities pronounced the man dead. At this time, police say they are investigating the case as an undetermined death.

No further information has been released.

WAVY Photo – Paul Wisniewski
WAVY Photo – Paul Wisniewski
WAVY Photo – Paul Wisniewski
WAVY Photo – Paul Wisniewski

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Comments / 8

Helen Dea
3d ago

He's in a better place with God. I saw the police surrounding him this morning and I feel sooo sad for citizens now. Conditions are harsh for homeless people and even people with homes. You never should judge anyone until you've walked a mile in their shoes.

