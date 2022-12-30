Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Chillicothe police respond to two separate accidents on Sunday
Chillicothe Police investigated accidents that occurred within one hour early Sunday morning with drivers allegedly fleeing from the scenes but were captured. At 1:22 am, Chillicothe police responded to the 900 block of Jefferson Street for a report of a leaving-the-scene accident. Officers found a parked vehicle had been struck and the suspect vehicle had continued north on Jefferson Street. Officers then received a report the suspect vehicle had crashed again near Polk and Broadway and the driver had fled on foot. Officers later located the driver in the area of Park Lane. The driver was arrested and transported to the Chillicothe Police Department. That person was transported to jail pending charges of leaving the scene of an accident and driving while intoxicated involving an accident.
kchi.com
MoDOT Roadwork For First Week Of 2023
A few roadwork projects continue this week for the Missouri Department of Transportation. In the local counties, that includes:. US 24 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Moss Creek Bridge, south of Carrollton, through early January. The bridge is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals guiding motorists through the work zone. An 18-foot width restriction is in place.
kchi.com
Livingston County Jury Notices Sent
Six hundred Livingston County residents are receiving notices of Jury Duty in their mailboxes. The Livingston County Circuit Clerk Jane Gann prepared the notices from a list of randomly selected names. Those notices were sent in the mail by the Livingston County Sheriff, Steve Cox. The notices are for a...
kmmo.com
AREA CITY GOVERNMENTS SCHEDULED TO MEET ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 3
Several area city governments are scheduled to meet on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The Concordia Board of Aldermen is scheduled to begin its meeting at 5 p.m. in Room 202 of the Concordia Community Building located at 802 South Gordon Street. – — The Marshall City Council is scheduled to...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Friday
Seventy-eight calls for service are in the Chillicothe Police Department report for Friday. Officers responded to numerous calls for parking complaints, domestic disturbances, reports of harassment, child custody issues, anxiety issues, and an unruly juvenile. All were handled by the officers.
MSHP Arrest Reports for January 2, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 58-year-old Jody L. Manuel of Sweet Springs at 6:48 p.m.Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Manuel was taken to the Saline County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Paul J. Landsberg...
kchi.com
Annexation On Planning & Zoning Agenda
Annexation is on the agenda for the Chillicothe Planning and Zoning Board when they meet Tuesday at 5:30 pm. The meeting is held in council chambers. Items on the agenda include:. An application for annexation of property owned by the City of Chillicothe. A review of sections of the city...
kchi.com
Highway Patrol Arrest Report
State Troopers report two arrests in the area counties on New Year’s Eve and none on New Year’s Day. 67-year-old James K Dupung of Salisbury was arrested at about 12:15 pm in Randolph County on a Randolph County warrant for alleged speeding. He was held pending the posting of bond.
kmmo.com
ODESSA MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN UTV ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
An Odessa man was seriously injured in a UTV accident in Lafayette County on Sunday, January 1, 2023. According to a Missouri Sate Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 27-year-old Dylan Nelson of Odessa, failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests over New Year’s weekend
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two over New Year’s weekend. A Columbia resident was arrested Saturday night in Chariton County. Sixty-year-old Thomas Williams was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, a persistent offender. Williams was held by the Chariton County Sheriff’s Department. A Kansas...
KCTV 5
No injuries following disturbance at Winnwood Skate Center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- No one was injured following a large fight outside of the Winnwood Skate Center in Kansas City. Kansas City police, Clay County Sheriff’s deputies and the Missouri Highway Patrol cleared the large fight, which was reported at around 10 p.m. on Saturday evening. A...
excelsiorcitizen.com
Critical Repairs Made to Hall of Waters with More to Come
The historic Hall of Waters in downtown Excelsior Springs, MO is one of the most unique architectural wonders of the midwest. Constructed in 1936 for $1 Million the WPA project still wows visitors with its Mayan-inspired Art Deco themes. But decades of deferred maintenance have left the inspiring structure in need of a multitude of repairs. In 2019 City Manager Molly McGovern, along with others, secured a Save America’s Treasures grant for $500,000 which was matched by the City’s Capital Improvements Board, a total of $1 Million to begin making repairs to the building.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Robert Brock Griffin
Robert Brock Griffin, age 38, left this earth on December 29, 2022, at his home in Jameson, Missouri, surrounded by family and friends as he took his heavenly journey home. Brock was born on February 15, 1984, in Trenton, Missouri to Bob and Marlene (Clark) Griffin. He was welcomed home by two sisters, Rebecca and Bobbie.
kchi.com
Deputies Book Three Into Jail
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department booked three detainees at the Caldwell County Detention Center Friday. They include:. 20-year-old John Marvin Goodwin for alleged possession of a controlled substance. His bond is set at $10,000. 25-year-old Jacob Michael McGary on a Probation Violation for Burglary. He is held with no...
mycouriertribune.com
Hillcrest Hope Thrift Store seeks volunteers
LIBERTY — The Hillcrest Hope Thrift Store, 7 W. Mill St. in Liberty, will be closed to shoppers the first Monday of January for "Restock Monday," when staff and volunteers will focus on sorting donations and restocking the sales floor. Hillcrest staff is seeking community service groups and individuals...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a woman on multiple charges
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Lathrop woman in Gentry County on the afternoon of December 29th on multiple allegations. Sixty-year-old Nancy Westbrook was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, and careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash. She also had a Clinton County warrant for alleged driving under the influence of liquor.
mycouriertribune.com
Commerce Bank building in Liberty demolished
On Dec. 30, 2022, the well-known Commerce Bank at the intersection of Kansas Street and Missouri Highway 291 was being demolished. The bank media center shared that a "new, modern banking center in Liberty to better meet the changing needs of customers" is being built. The new banking center will be about 7,000 square feet and have additional private consultation areas to meet customer requests for personal advice. Construction should be complete in 2023. A temporary location has been established to provide customers uninterrupted access throughout the construction period.
excelsiorspringsstandard.com
Excelsior Springs lost a pillar of the community
The town of Excelsior Springs lost a pillar to the community last week with the passing of Jim Dusek on December 21. Dusek served the community as owner of Rite-Way Auto Service for 30 years. Prior to opening the auto service industry he purchased and built up Rite-Way Guttering where he and his family helped households around the area. Dusek was not only a businessman in the community but he spent countless hours working with the youth of Excelsior Springs as a volunteer baseball coach for over twenty years. Jim and his wife of 53 years, Wanda helped raise hundreds of kids on the baseball fields of Excelsior Springs. He led his two sons, Jeff and Kevin throughout their youth baseball playing days, coaching them through the Excelsior Springs Parks and Recreation baseball program and then through the Babe Ruth Baseball League from ages 13-18. He traveled around the region coaching baseball games during a time where travel baseball was just getting started in the area. He helped lead several Excelsior Springs athletes onto collegiate careers. Dusek’s tough love style of coaching brought respect from his players and opposing coaching that continues on to this day. Dusek was known to follow his former players through their lives, keeping in touch with families and loved ones and always willing to help out in various ways. He spent the last 20 years following his grandkids and their friends through their athletic endeavors but from outside of the fences. Although not as a coach, he still accepted the young athletes who played with his grandchildren as his own and was sure to find ways to make them smile. Dusek was a mentor and supporter of those who took the opportunity to spend time with him.
kttn.com
Princeton man facing multiple domestic assault charges involving an incident in Pattonsburg
A Princeton man faces multiple felony counts of domestic assault after an alleged incident in Pattonsburg December 28th. 28-year-old Cody Dean Tucker has been charged with domestic assault in the first and third degree as well as two counts in the fourth degree involving a third or subsequent offense. Bond has been denied.
