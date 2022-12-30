Read full article on original website
Related
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy declines invite to next PGA Tour event as LIV Golf dealt huge blow
Rory McIlroy is the only PGA Tour winner of last season to refuse an invite to compete in this week's Tournament of Champions at famed Kapalua in Hawaii. McIlroy, who starts 2023 as the World No.1, last played in this tournament on the Plantation Course back in 2019. That marked...
atozsports.com
Vikings lost much more than just a game vs. Packers
The Minnesota Vikings suffered its most costly loss of the season in a 41-17 blowout on the road against the Green Bay Packers. Not only did the loss cost the Vikings the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but Minnesota suffered significant injuries at key positions in the process. The...
NFL, sports world reacts to injury to Bills’ Hamlin
—- “Bills Mafia is with you, @HamlinIsland. ❤️��” — Buffalo Bills on Twitter. “Sending our thoughts and prayers to Damar��” — Cincinnati Bengals on Twitter. — “Damar Hamlin is the best of us. We love you, 3. Praying for you.”...
Skip Bayless issues clarification after criticism of Damar Hamlin tweet
Skip Bayless issued a follow-up tweet on Monday night after receiving criticism for his handling of the Damar Hamlin situation. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills. The 24-year-old safety was given CPR and later taken away on... The post Skip Bayless issues clarification after criticism of Damar Hamlin tweet appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Virginia Basketball vs. Pittsburgh Game Preview, Score Prediction
UVA looks to start off the new year with a road win in the Steel City
Stars, Kings clash in a matchup of hot teams
The Los Angeles Kings will reach the halfway point of their regular season when they host the Dallas Stars on
Cavs' Donovan Mitchell scores franchise-record 71 points in OT win
Donovan Mitchell scored a franchise-record 71 points -- equaling the eighth-most in a game in history -- as the Cavaliers rallied from 21 down to beat the Bulls 145-134 in overtime on Monday night.
Chicago Bears Draft Pick Scenarios Headed Into Week 18
Here are all the draft pick scenarios for the Chicago Bears headed into Week 18.
Comments / 0