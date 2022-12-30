ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

wiproud.com

Tulane’s Game-Winning Play Over USC Makes Cotton Bowl Erupt

Tulane's first major bowl win in 88 years ended in dramatic fashion. Winning a major bowl game for the first time in 88 years tends to trigger an emotional release. Appropriately, Tulane's shocking 46-45 upset of USC in the Cotton Bowl was met with a cathartic reaction from the significant contingent of Green Wave fans who made the nearly 500-mile trip from New Orleans to Dallas.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Tulane’s Fritz wins prestigious coach of the year award

ATLANTA (Dec. 31, 2022) – Officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc. today announced that Tulane head coach Willie Fritz has been named the winner of the 2022 Dodd Trophy presented by PNC. The Dodd Trophy, college football’s most coveted coaching award, honors the head football coach whose […]
ATLANTA, LA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Abandoned storefront turned bayou treasure

Built in 1921, the OJ Mire General Store served the bustling Louisiana town of Thibodaux. Then, for years, it sat abandoned. Until now. Newly renovated with an open floor plan, the old shop has transformed into a desirable bayou-front property. “I prefer to cherish the craftsmanship of the original builders,” the current owner says. “You don’t destroy these things, you repurpose them.” It’s listed on Special Finds for $689,000.
THIBODAUX, LA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 5 Best Hot Dogs in Louisiana

Dat Dog is a hot dog stand and bar in New Orleans, LA. The restaurant serves all-beef and gourmet sausages in a variety of flavors. There are over thirty different toppings to choose from. You can also find French fries and a wide selection of local craft beers. This place is family-friendly, and the owners have an unpolished attitude. It is a small shack but a popular spot for locals and visitors. The owners have an easygoing attitude and are confident that Dat Dog will put on a good show for their customers.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Remembering some of those New Orleans lost to violence in 2022

If 2022 was anything, it was violent. As of Thursday, New Orleans had tallied 264 murders in 2022, surpassing the 2021 total and averaging 23 a month. The bloodiest years in recent history were 1993 and 1994, with 395 and 424 murders respectively. After reaching a historic low in 2018, with only 146 killings, murders have ticked up each consecutive year. The current total places New Orleans among the nation's most murderous cities.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Johnny Altobello III

The start of a new year is a good time to take stock of one’s surroundings. If an update involving stone and tile is in your plans, there are newly emerging ways to beautify your home. Stone and tile expert Johnny Altobello III of The Stone Gallery brings us up to speed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

Best French Quarter Restaurants in New Orleans | NOLA Restaurants to Visit in the French Quarter

New Orleans is a city that has a history unlike any place else in the United States of America. It's filled with beautiful architecture, a strong sense of history, and some of the best food in the country. From its historic neighborhoods to its unique food and music, the Crescent City is one-of-a-kind. And there's no better representation of NOLA's uniqueness than the picturesque French Quarter.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

JPSO used facial recognition technology to arrest a man. The tech was wrong.

Technology has given police vast reach to compare the faces of criminal suspects against a trove of mug shots, driver’s licenses, and even selfies plucked from social media. But a recent attempt by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office to nab a high-end purse thief via facial recognition ended badly for a Georgia man who was jailed for almost a week over a false match, his lawyer says.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WDSU

Multiple people report car break-ins outside Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS — Multiple people reported that they had their cars broken into while they were inside the Caesars Superdome watching the Sugar Bowl. WDSU reporters on the scene saw New Orleans police taking reports on the incidents in lots on Julia Street and on Loyola Avenue. The New Orleans Police Department acknowledged multiple vehicles were burglarized on the 800 block of O'Keefe Street but did not comment on other lots.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Chef Maya Mastersson explores the cuisine of the African Disapora at SOUL dinner Jan. 15

Though she already had a culinary degree, Maya Mastersson first came to New Orleans in the 1990s to study at Dillard University, thinking about pursuing medicine. But cooking is her calling, and she returned to the city several years ago to pursue culinary projects, including catering and teaching events. On Sunday, Jan. 15, she presents the multicourse dinner SOUL at the Margaret Place Hotel. For information and tickets, visit eventcreate.com/e/soul. Find more information about Mastersson on Instagram, @blackrouxculinarycollective.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Photos: Young members of Perfect Gentlemen and Brasshoppers Social Aid and Pleasure clubs keep culture strong during New Year's Day second-line

Young members of the Perfect Gentlemen and Brasshoppers Social Aid and Pleasure clubs second-line on New Year’s Day Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in New Orleans. The second-line, lead by the Da Truth Brass Band, wound its way on a three-mile route from Tipitina’s in Uptown to Jackson Avenue in Central City for a celebration to start the new year. Adult members usually form the second-line but this year they wanted to give young members a chance to participate to help keep the second-line culture strong.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

