Read full article on original website
Related
whatsupnewp.com
The Reef’s January Events: Something for everyone to enjoy
The Reef in Newport is offering an array of delicious events for the month of January. The 3-Course Culinary Experience, featuring a rotating 3-course menu paired with a bottle of wine, is available for $85 for 2 people. The Candlelight Dinner on January 21st promises to be a romantic evening...
GoLocalProv
Plouffe’s in Pawtucket Has Closed
Plouffe's on Main Street in Pawtucket has closed. This week, the diner -- which used to be the Cup and Saucer -- confirmed that Saturday would be its last day. "Plouffes Diner will be closing its door indefinitely," wrote Cara Jenness on social media. "To say that I’m sad is an understatement. I have met so many amazing customers who have now become part of my family (you know who you are), devoted myself to building a successful catering business and basically turned a restaurant that was about to go belly up into what it is today. The memories that I have I will cherish forever."
GoLocalProv
This Popular Diner Has New Ownership and a New Name
This fall, Meldgie’s Diner in Point Judith got a new owner. Now, on Sunday, the Narragansett institution will officially have a new name — “Tommy D’s.”. But for new owner Tom Durkin, he wants to assure people that not much will actually change at all. After...
miltonscene.com
Pruning hydrangeas: a how-to program – taking place January 7
Pruning hydrangeas: a how-to program – taking place January 7. “Pruning Hydrangeas: A How-To” will be held outside on Saturday, 1/7, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Hydrangea Paniculatas are probably the most vibrant, reliable, fool proof, and lovely members of the hydrangea family. Their white pinecone shaped flowers never fail to bloom and the plant can grow 5-6 feet in a year if you let it get out of control.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New Bedford
New Bedford might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from New Bedford.
communityadvocate.com
Pastries, generosity and more: a Westborough bakery begins anew
WESTBOROUGH – Sweets fill the space within the newly-opened Main Street Pastries and More at the Chauncy Plaza at 135 Turnpike Road. Cookies, cupcakes, cocoa bombs, truffles, apple turnovers, gingerbread, cheesecake – gluten-free, sugar-free, allergen-free, free for those in need. At the center of it all – a...
Renovation Update: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
Photo by(42 Degrees North / Facebook) (PLYMOUTH, MA) In October 2022, the local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Loungeannounced after "lots of swirling rumors" they had"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" Three months later, they've now revealed how far in the process they are!
GoLocalProv
Market Basket Shopper Finds Label on Top of Label With New Sell-by Date and Higher Price
Simone Phoenix said she simply wanted to pick up a dessert for her family to enjoy on New Year’s Eve. She told GoLocal she went to the new Market Basket in Johnston on Saturday to purchase a cheesecake, and when she went to serve it that night — she was in for a surprise.
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up Today: Monday, January 2
Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is 977 words — a wicked good 5-minute read. 🎉 Happy New Year to all of our readers! May this year be filled with health, happiness, and prosperity. May you all achieve your goals and make your dreams a reality. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead!
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Donald Nason Connors
Donald Nason Connors, 88, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on December 30, 2022, at the Rhode Island Veteran’s Home in Bristol, RI. Donald was born in Boston to John and Adelaide (Blodgett) Connors. He grew up in Dorchester, MA and he graduated from Northeastern University, and achieved advanced degrees at Brandeis University and Oregon State University. After academics he joined the Marines and then spent his entire career as an Oceanographer for the Newport-based Naval Undersea Warfare Center.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Nicholas Meriwether “Nick” Stephens
Nicholas “Nick” Meriwether Stephens (1934-2022), of Hopkinton, MA and formerly Portsmouth, RI, passed peacefully, surrounded by family, on December 22, 2022, at the Milford Regional Medical Center, following a short illness. He is the son of the late Louisa Smith Barnard and Roosevelt Goethals Thayer, and was later...
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Nancy Bolster Fales
Nancy Bolster Fales, beloved companion of Donald T. Madieros of Tiverton, RI, passed away peacefully on December 11, 2022, in St. Anne’s Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was 81. Nancy was the daughter of the late John Richmond Fales and Barbara Bolster Fales and preceded in death...
whatsupnewp.com
Newport County real estate transactions for the week ending Dec. 31
Last week in Newport County saw a range of real estate sales, with properties ranging from single-family homes to multi-family units and condominiums. Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are still seeing premium prices for their homes due to extremely low inventory, even with interest rates on the rise.
theweektoday.com
Champagne divers hunt for bubbly in Buzzards Bay
Keith Baker isn’t old enough to drink the bottle of champagne that he found at the bottom of Stonebridge Marina in Onset, but the 17-year-old diver was still bubbly from his discovery. “Woohoo!” He cried as he came up from the shallow, green-tinted water. “My face is so cold.”...
Uprise RI
New Year’s Eve ‘noise demo’ at Wyatt prison shows incarcerated they are not forgotten
Around 30 people gathered outside the Wyatt Detention Facility in Central falls, Rhode Island on a rainy but warm New Year’s Eve as part of a “noise demo” designed to let people incarcerated inside that they were not forgotten. Organized by AMOR Rhode Island (Alianza para Movilizar Nuestra Resistencia), the noise demo was joined by the Extraordinary Rendition Band (ERB) and marched up and down High Street and Blackstone Street, eliciting reactions from incarcerated people inside who could be seen silhouetted in the windows of the facility.
whatsupnewp.com
Ranking: Jamestown has the most expensive homes in Newport County
Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Newport County, RI using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 6 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
Penguin Plunge raises money for Special Olympics RI
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people dove into the cold waters of the Atlantic on Sunday for the 47th Annual Penguin Plunge. The event was held at Roger Wheeler State Beach in Narragansett. According to the Senior Director of Special Events for Special Olympics Rhode Island, Tracy Garabedian, roughly 650 people participated in this year’s plunge, […]
whatsupnewp.com
Local legislators’ plans as 2023 session begins this week
As legislators prepare for the start of the legislative session this week, many are looking to complete work left unfinished from the last session, with legislators on both the East and West Bay focusing on climate and shoreline access among their key issues. What’sUpNewp reached out to legislators from the...
franklintownnews.com
How to Get Rid of an Old Mattress – and Other Textiles, Now
Textiles, defined by Mass.gov as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items, are among items named in a new Massachusetts law aimed at reducing the “waste stream.” These items, if clean, should now be recycled instead of thrown away. Turner Hollman, Contributing Writer. You may (or...
whatsupnewp.com
Middletown Town Council, School Committee to discuss School Building Program at Jan. 4 meeting
POSTED – December 28, 2022 SPECIAL MEETING – January 4, 2023. The following items of business, having been filed with the Town Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a special meeting to be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 6:00 P.M. at the Middletown Town Hall, 350 East Main Road, Middletown, Rhode Island. Said meeting will be conducted in person, by telephone conference call/ webinar, members of the public may access and listen to the meeting in real-time by calling 1-877-853-5257 (Toll Free) or 1-888-475-4499 (Toll Free) and entering Meeting ID: 830 9798 0914 or on the web at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83097980914.
Comments / 0