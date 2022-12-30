ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

Binghamton Gas Prices Continue to Fall Heading into 2023

If you've been as angry as I've been at the gas pump lately, there's some good news in Binghamton. Gas prices are continuing to fall heading into 2023. After all the traveling I've done for holidays over the last month and a half, I've become eerily aware of gas prices in the Binghamton area. Over the summer it wasn't too much of a problem since I don't have to drive too far for work. But pumping a full tank of gas twice in one weekend has me once again annoyed at gas prices.
Jersey Mike’s Subs Set To Open New Location in Vestal

Jersey Mike’s, a sub shop known for its top-quality meats, cheeses, and freshly baked bread will soon be expanding its brand into Vestal with not one, but two locations. Jersey Mike’s Subs got its start in 1956 in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, and today, the business operates more than 2,000 locations including the Southern Tier’s first Jersey Mike’s location on Upper Front Street in Binghamton.
Meet the first babies born in CNY this year

Syracuse, New York — Meet the first babies born in Central New York this year. Cataleya Richardson was born at Upstate Community Hospital at 12:17 in the morning. Parents Cassaundra Richardson and Twila Brantley welcomed the 7 pounds, 19 inches baby girl. Nurses and doctors met the couple in...
Binghamton teen arrested for attempted armed robbery in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police have reported the arrest of a Binghamton teen that attempted to rob a business in the city on Friday. According to police, 18-year-old Sean J. Reese of Binghamton was arrested and charged with the following. Police say that around 7:03 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, they responded to a […]
Binghamton Teen Charged in Tompkins County

An 18-year-old Binghamton man is charged after an attempted robbery in Tompkins County. According to the Ithaca Police Department, just after 7 p.m. on December 30th, Sean J. Reese entered a Dandy Mini Mart on W. Buffalo Street and pointed an AR-style rifle at the cashier. He then fled in...
Three arrested after early morning chase, crash in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Three people have been arrested, including a teen, after an early morning high-speed chase in Elmira that police say sent one person to the hospital and uncovered an illegal gun. Elmira Police said the incident began around 1:30 a.m. on January 2, 2023 when officers stopped a vehicle near W. Washington […]
Death on I-81

(WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the circumstances of a police pursuit in Cortland County that left a 15 year-old girl dead.According to New York State Police, at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, a Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy observed an S-U-V running a red light in the Town of Cortlandville and […]
First baby of the New Year arrives at Cayuga Medical Center

The first baby of the New Year at Cayuga Medical Center was born at 6:44am on January 1st, 2023, according to a statement from CMC on Sunday afternoon. Weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces, Gemma Elizabeth Anderson is the firstborn child of Julie Smith and Joshua Anderson of Ithaca. For...
Man indicted for assaulting worker at Arnot Ogden

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been indicted by The Chemung County Grand Jury for multiple charges following an incident in October 2022 where he’s said to have assaulted and choked a woman working at the facility. The indictment claims that Ioane L. Werner is being indicted on two counts of Assault in the […]
An Eviction Before the Holidays

On December 19, just six days before Christmas Habitat for Humanity of Tompkins and Cortland County sent the Tompkins County Sheriff's Department to evict the residents of 417 S. Aurora Street. Ithaca residents Kathy Majors and Jim Lukasavage have called the property on the slopes of South Hill their home...
Shooting incident in Ithaca leaves one injured

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A residence in Ithaca was struck by gunfire shortly after midnight on Friday, leaving multiple suspects and one injured individual. According to Ithaca Police, the incident occurred in the 100 block of Chestnut Street around 12:20 a.m. on Dec. 30. A complainant reported to police...
State Police Looking for Missing Delaware County Man

New York State Police are seeking a Davenport man who has not had any contact with family or friends in two weeks. According to state police, 78-year-old Theodore W. Sikora was last seen on December 23rd at a local gas station. He does not have a cell phone. Troopers have...
Where Does Broome County Rank in Life Expectancy?

A recent study ranked all New York counties by the average life expectancy of its residents, and Broome County could have done a little better. The study, done by Stacker using data from the 2022 County Health Rankings and Roadmaps, determined that Broome County tied for 19th out of all New York counties in having the shortest average life expectancy.
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Donnie J. Bonham

Donnie J. Bonham is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Bonham failed to appear in Schuyler County Court for sentencing. Bonham was convicted of manufacturing methamphetamine. Bonham is 52 years old. Bonham has blonde hair and blue eyes. Bonham is 6’2″ tall and weighs 170 pounds.
