Read full article on original website
Related
themanchestermirror.com
New Michigan House Republican Leader Matt Hall: Democrats need our help
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Rep. Matt Hall had hoped to succeed outgoing Republican Rep. Jason Wentworth as the next Michigan House speaker in 2023. Instead, he’ll lead a slightly slimmed-down caucus after Democrats won the legislative majority in November.
bridgemi.com
Meet Michigan’s new lawmakers: They’re younger, more educated, less diverse
Nearly half of the lawmakers in the House are new this year, and four senators are entering the Legislature for the first time. Gen X, Millennials make up majority of the Michigan House, Senate trends older. More women, LGBTQ lawmakers serving, fewer Black lawmakers in redistricting’s aftermath. A few...
bridgemi.com
Gov. Whitmer sworn in for second term: 8 issues to watch in 2023 in Michigan
LANSING — Heading into a new year with a Democratic majority Legislature in her corner, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pledged Sunday to commit her second term to “fundamental issues” impacting Michigan residents’ lives. “In November, Michiganders spoke with a clear voice,” Whitmer said during her inauguration ceremony...
thelivingstonpost.com
Whitmer calls for gun control, repealing abortion ban in 2nd inaugural address
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer outlined her vision for her second term during her inaugural address Sunday, kicking off complete Democratic control of Lansing for the first time in four decades. Whitmer promised additional details in her upcoming State of the State address and budget proposal, but called for the newly Democratic...
On the cusp of Democrats’ trifecta control: The week in Michigan politics
At noon on New Year’s Day, Democrats will be in control of every branch of state government. The inauguration of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer into a second term will be held bright and early Sunday morning, alongside Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Attorney Dana Nessel and other state officeholders. I was one sober sally on New Year’s Eve to make sure MLive can offer you a recap of all the festivities whenever and wherever you awake — hopefully not too hungover.
legalnews.com
Whitmer announces executive office and budget office staff changes
Last week, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced changes in her executive office and the state budget office. In the executive office, the governor announced former Chief Deputy Attorney General Christina Grossi as Chief Legal Counsel, former state Senator Curtis Hertel Jr. as Director of Legislative Affairs, Korey Hall as Detroit Regional Director, Kristi James as Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs for the Senate, Ryan Bardoni as Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs for the House, and Jada Weatherspoon as the House Associate Liaison.
wcsx.com
Michigan Laws Going Into Effect on January 1, 2023
Today (Jan. 1) is the day when people often send out text messages and DMs wishing friends and family, “Happy New Year.” But, with a New Year comes new laws in Michigan, and depending on your job and record, these could impact you. So, what are some Michigan...
Michigan minimum wage rises above $10 for first time
Minimum wage in Michigan is rising 23 cents today, Sunday, Jan. 1, to go above $10 per hour for the first time in state history. Michigan’s minimum wage was $9.87 per hour in 2022, but jumps to $10.10 for 2023. A state law requires the wage to increase every year unless the yearly unemployment level is above 8.5% – which is why there was no increase in 2021.
How Much Is Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Worth?
After escaping an attempted kidnapping by far-right perpetrators back in 2020, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, 51, is set to be sworn in for her second term as the governor of Michigan on Jan. 1. Explore: How...
Gas tax ticks up today in Michigan
Michigan’s gas tax is rising from 27.2 cents per gallon to 28.6 cents per gallon today, Sunday, Jan. 1. A state law signed during Gov. Rick Snyder’s tenure automatically increases the gas tax each year, starting in 2022. It goes up each year by either 5% or the inflation rate – whichever is lower.
Jan. 6 committee cast Michigan in major role as Trump sought to overturn election
Michigan and the conspiracy theories birthed in the state are played a major role in a 845-page report from the U.S. House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The committee, wrapping up its work, has begun publishing transcripts from the hundreds of witnesses interviewed to produce...
themanchestermirror.com
COVID-19 in 2022: Deaths fall, but Michigan had 5th most in US
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. COVID-19 battered Michigan again in 2022, but vaccines and new treatments softened the blow of the pandemic in its third year. More than 8,900 died from the virus in Michigan this year, down from 15,000 in...
michiganradio.org
MI Court of Appeals sides with Warren City Council over mayor in budget dispute
The Warren City Council can amend the mayor’s proposed budgets, and the mayor can only spend money the council has authorized. That’s according to a new Michigan Court of Appeals ruling. The ruling is part of an ongoing legal battle between the Warren City Council and Mayor James...
Is time up for TikTok in Michigan? State lawmakers consider ban as app may pose security threat to government devices
Over a dozen states across the U.S. have enacted a ban on the Chinese-owned app, TikTok, as cybersecurity officials deemed it security threat to government devices – and now Michigan may become the latest to follow suit.
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Michigan Seniors Call for More Government Action to Lower Drug Costs
A new report found three of four Michigan voters 50 and older take one or more prescription drugs on a regular basis, but many find it difficult or impossible to pay for them. The AARP study of Michigan drug prices found one-fifth of those responding have not filled at least one prescription in the past two years because it was too expensive. Others say they have delayed buying a drug, rationed the medicine by skipping doses, or replaced it with an over-the-counter product.
A collared wolf from Michigan’s U.P. roamed more than 4,000 miles before it was killed
When a hunter in Manitoba, Canada legally shot and killed a gray wolf in early December, a radio collar found around its neck was the first clue to the incredible journey this animal had been on. The wolf had been collared in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in the summer of 2021, and its GPS data since then showed this wolf’s multi-state and two-country trek was one for the record books.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan firework laws: When they are legal this New Year's weekend
DETROIT (FOX 2) - You can legally ring in the new year with fireworks in Michigan. However, there are some rules you must follow, or you risk legal consequences. Fireworks are allowed from 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 through 1 a.m. Jan. 1, 2023. Consumer-grade fireworks can only be lit...
Don’t Forget: New Laws Taking Effect in Michigan in 2023
Here we are on the brink of a new year. While we're all preoccupied with what our hopes and goals are for 2023, there are a couple of new laws coming in 2023 that you may have forgotten about. Now, these laws may or may not affect you personally, but, overall, they're bringing positive changes.
WWMTCw
Michigan's minimum wage to increase on New Year's Day despite court battles
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's minimum wage is expected to increase on Sunday from $9.87 to $10.10 per hour, despite court battles that continue to challenge the increase. Wage wars: Minimum wage increase could impact rural areas, tipped workers most. The hourly wage was set by Michigan's Improved Workforce Opportunity...
aarp.org
Boosting Alternatives to Nursing Homes Takes Center Stage in Legislature
Alternatives to nursing facility care have grown in Michigan, but there’s still room for improvement in options that let people age in their homes. That’s the assessment of AARP Michigan, which will push for expanding those options during the state’s 2023 legislative session. “We know that 89...
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
24K+
Followers
33K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 22