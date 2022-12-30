Read full article on original website
Popular Broadcaster Leslie Toldo Bids Final Farewell to Mid-Michigan TV Viewers
After more than three decades as a broadcaster, Leslie Toldo is leaving Mid-Michigan TV and has offered a heartfelt goodbye to viewers. The popular broadcaster, who has more than 16,000 followers on social media made the announcement last week on Facebook that today (Jan 2) would be her last day on the air at WEYI-TV (NBC-25) and WSMH-TV (Fox 66).
The Oakland Press
Oakland County welcomes 1st baby of new year
The first apparent Oakland County baby of the new year arrived at 1:25 a.m. Sunday at Corewell Health East William Beaumont University Hospital in Royal Oak. John Bode Dehne is the son of Jenny Orletski-Dehne, 31, and Travis Dehne, 34, of Royal Oak. He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 20 inches long.
A list of where and when homicides occurred in Washtenaw County in 2022
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Washtenaw County saw three fewer homicides in 2022 compared to 2021, death records show. The Washtenaw County Medical Examiner’s Office performed autopsy on 11 individuals in 2022 whose deaths were ruled as homicides, according to a Freedom of Information Act request submitted by MLive/The Ann Arbor News.
Here are 15+ Washtenaw County developments to watch in 2023
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - From marijuana dispensaries to solar farms and new affordable housing, 2023 is likely to be busy year for development in Washtenaw County. Here is a non-exhaustive list of roughly 15 projects to keep tabs on in the new year, from developments in the approval pipeline to those that have already broken ground.
thumbwind.com
Michigan Walleye Season Change On Saginaw River & Saginaw Bay Starts Today
Effective January 1, 2023, the Michigan walleye season will be open year-round on the lower Saginaw River in Bay and Saginaw counties from the mouth of the river upstream to the West Center Street (Douglas G. Schenk) Bridge. Table of Contents. Walleye Season Changes on Lower Saginaw River. Walleye Season...
Flint rings in New Year with annual Resolution Run
FLINT, MI -- For the past 20 years, Waldo Bronson has been participating in Flint’s annual 5k New Year’s Resolution Run. The run’s motto is “start the new year on the right foot.” The event always lands on Dec. 31 when people across the country make New Year’s resolutions. Proceeds from the run go towards funding scholarships for the Crim Adult Training Program.
Tasty Trip: Michigan’s Best Reuben Is A Short Drive From Flint
Michigan food is shining on lists all around the country for "must try" and "best" lists. Check out Michigan's favorite pizza (hint: it's not from Detroit) here. This time, it's a deli sandwich just a short drive south from Flint. Who has the best sandwich in Michigan?. According to cheapism.com...
Here’s your chance to hear Broadway hits live in Flint this month
FLINT, MI - Music from shows such as Wicked, Frozen, Into The Woods, Little Shop, The Sound of Music and more are coming to Flint soon for a Broadway musical. The program “Broadway Staples - A Cabaret!” is set for 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, located at 711 S. Saginaw St. in downtown Flint.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, Jan. 2nd
Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Here's a look at the top stories we are following tonight. Bay City pizzeria bustles with business, looking forward to new year. Takeout is on the menu Saturday for many, and a slice of the profits will be going to local businesses. TV5 News...
Ann Arbor UPS driver saves the day for prospective University of Michigan student
ANN ARBOR, MI -- As tears filled Janice Hall’s eyes looking at her broken down car, she saw Ann Arbor UPS driver, Donald Moorer, on his route. What came next was far beyond what she ever expected. Earlier this month, Hall and her nephew, Shaun Zoerner, were in Ann...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Teenager fatally shot at hotel party in Detroit -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 15-year-old shot, killed at teen hotel party in Detroit. Detroit Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning during a party at Hawthorne Suites off the Southfield Freeway near the Dearborn and Detroit border.
Historic farmstead near Ann Arbor could be flipped to new owner with protections in place
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For sale: historic farmstead with roots in Washtenaw County’s agrarian (and German-speaking) past. Those interested in demolition need not apply. That’s not exactly the kind of ad Scio Township is preparing to issue for a five-acre property it owns West Liberty Road, some five miles outside Ann Arbor, but it might come pretty close.
BREAKING: Police situation unfolding in southwest Detroit after a suspect fired shots at a Dearborn officer
Police have shut down at least five blocks on Martin Luther King Blvd in southwest Detroit to search for a suspect who allegedly shot at a Dearborn officer in the area.
30 Ann Arbor developments to watch in 2023, including more high-rises
ANN ARBOR, MI — Developments both big and small will continue to change the Ann Arbor landscape in 2023, including new high-rises. Here’s a look at 30 developments around Ann Arbor in various stages of planning or construction to watch. 1. Riverfront redevelopment. Detroit-based Roxbury Group has spent...
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
MDHHS, Food Bank continue Flint mobile pantries in January
FLINT, MI - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will continue to provide nutritious food by the truckload to Flint residents throughout January. MDHHS has provided the Flint mobile food pantries since February 2016 in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint. December’s mobile...
Here are the businesses that closed in 2022 in the Flint area
FLINT, MI - The new year is right around the corner. As we head into 2023, here’s a look back at some of the businesses that closed in the past year in the Flint area.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: J&S Scotti’s Coney Island under new management, focus on turnaround
BURTON, MI - Sharon Legrow and Jennifer Campbell are a pair of women who love to cook and put a smile on people’s faces. It’s why they bought J&S Scotti’s Coney Island in late February, with the focus of turning around a once-proud local restaurant back into the hearts of the Burton community.
5 great Ann Arbor-area restaurants to try for Veganuary
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The new year is here, bringing with it good intentions and a plethora of resolutions. For adventurous eaters or the climate-focused, this may include Veganuary. Veganuary is a challenge to eat vegan for the month of January as way to try out the lifestyle without a...
Michigan program helps addicts find treatment — but struggles to find ‘angel’ volunteers
It was her oldest son’s heroin use that led Lisa Boska to become an angel, one in a network of volunteers for Hope Not Handcuffs that helps people get into addiction treatment. She sits with them while they wait for a car to shuttle them to rehab, offering water and maybe a snack and, always, a shoulder on which to lean. “I try to be a little mom to everybody,” she said ...
MLive
