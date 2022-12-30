ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Oakland County welcomes 1st baby of new year

The first apparent Oakland County baby of the new year arrived at 1:25 a.m. Sunday at Corewell Health East William Beaumont University Hospital in Royal Oak. John Bode Dehne is the son of Jenny Orletski-Dehne, 31, and Travis Dehne, 34, of Royal Oak. He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 20 inches long.
Flint rings in New Year with annual Resolution Run

FLINT, MI -- For the past 20 years, Waldo Bronson has been participating in Flint’s annual 5k New Year’s Resolution Run. The run’s motto is “start the new year on the right foot.” The event always lands on Dec. 31 when people across the country make New Year’s resolutions. Proceeds from the run go towards funding scholarships for the Crim Adult Training Program.
Here’s your chance to hear Broadway hits live in Flint this month

FLINT, MI - Music from shows such as Wicked, Frozen, Into The Woods, Little Shop, The Sound of Music and more are coming to Flint soon for a Broadway musical. The program “Broadway Staples - A Cabaret!” is set for 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, located at 711 S. Saginaw St. in downtown Flint.
TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, Jan. 2nd

Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Here's a look at the top stories we are following tonight. Bay City pizzeria bustles with business, looking forward to new year. Takeout is on the menu Saturday for many, and a slice of the profits will be going to local businesses. TV5 News...
Morning 4: Teenager fatally shot at hotel party in Detroit -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 15-year-old shot, killed at teen hotel party in Detroit. Detroit Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning during a party at Hawthorne Suites off the Southfield Freeway near the Dearborn and Detroit border.
Historic farmstead near Ann Arbor could be flipped to new owner with protections in place

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For sale: historic farmstead with roots in Washtenaw County’s agrarian (and German-speaking) past. Those interested in demolition need not apply. That’s not exactly the kind of ad Scio Township is preparing to issue for a five-acre property it owns West Liberty Road, some five miles outside Ann Arbor, but it might come pretty close.
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
MDHHS, Food Bank continue Flint mobile pantries in January

FLINT, MI - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will continue to provide nutritious food by the truckload to Flint residents throughout January. MDHHS has provided the Flint mobile food pantries since February 2016 in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint. December’s mobile...
5 great Ann Arbor-area restaurants to try for Veganuary

ANN ARBOR, MI -- The new year is here, bringing with it good intentions and a plethora of resolutions. For adventurous eaters or the climate-focused, this may include Veganuary. Veganuary is a challenge to eat vegan for the month of January as way to try out the lifestyle without a...
Michigan program helps addicts find treatment — but struggles to find ‘angel’ volunteers

It was her oldest son’s heroin use that led Lisa Boska to become an angel, one in a network of volunteers for Hope Not Handcuffs that helps people get into addiction treatment. She sits with them while they wait for a car to shuttle them to rehab, offering water and maybe a snack and, always, a shoulder on which to lean. “I try to be a little mom to everybody,” she said ...
