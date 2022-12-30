The end of the year is all about retrospection, so let’s look back at the best games of 2022.
The year 2022 is almost out – thank the maker – and we’re all crossing our fingers and toes that 2023 is, in fact, our year. No more putting on weight whenever we’re in the same room as cake. No more feeling like we’ve never slept in our lives. No more.
Still, even if none of our dreams true, at least 2023 is looking like a brilliant year for video games . We’ve got things like Starfield, Redfall, and the Resident Evil 4 remake to look forward to. But now isn’t the time to look forward. Not yet. The end of the year is all about retrospection, so let’s look back at the best games of 2022.
It seems that Sony is moving closer to releasing a PlayStation 5 (PS5) console with a detachable disk drive, nearly three months after the rumour first emerged. For context, the rumour originated with Tom Henderson, an industry insider who correctly predicted the DualSense Edge's launch months before Sony announced the controller. While the alleged change is not the introduction of PS5 Pro or Slim models, it should mark a more significant refresh of the PS5 series than the AMD Oberon Plus revisions that arrived earlier this year. With the PlayStation 6 rumoured for 2028, the PS5 with a detachable disk drive could serve as a mid-cycle refresh too.
A new PlayStation Store sale has discounted a popular AAA PS4 game by 97%, knocking the game's price down from $59.99 to just $1.79. Of course, this is only a limited-time offer. More specifically, an offer only available until January 19. After this, it will revert to its normal price point, though you can almost always grab the game for cheaper than a full $60, both digitally and at retail. In fact, you can often find the game for a very good price at retailers like GameStop and Walmart.
Xbox has confirmed that three upcoming Bethesda games will be exclusives. Xbox has been heavily criticized for its lack of high quality exclusive games over the last decade or so. While it did really well during the Xbox 360, things slowed down quite a bit during the Xbox One era. The console released with some enjoyable launch titles like Dead Rising 3 and even Ryse: Son of Rome before introducing the world to Titanfall as an Xbox exclusive. It was a great start, but suffered when games like Halo 5 underwhelmed fans and there was a lack of exciting new IP exclusive to Xbox. The platform holder has since begun buying developers and publishers to have a wider array of great first-party games, such as the upcoming Starfield from Bethesda.
There's a new PS5 controller releasing next month that's pitched as a premium version of the standard DualSense, yet it has a downgrade compared to this cheaper and less-advanced version. If you have already pre-ordered the PS5 DualSense Edge -- PlayStation's long overdue answer to the Xbox Elite controller -- or are intending on buying one when it releases on January 26, you should know the battery has a shorter life. In other words, it will die quicker than the standard PS5 controller, which already dies fairly quickly.
The first free Xbox One game of 2023 is now available to Xbox Live Gold subscribers, courtesy of Games With Gold. Every month, Xbox Live Gold subscribers are given two free Xbox One games, both of which are always playable on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility. Subscribers used to be awarded four games each month, with the other two being some combination of Xbox 360 and original Xbox games. Xbox 360 games and original Xbox games are no longer included though, and the offering has yet to be bolstered with Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X games. Whether this will ever change, we don't know, but for now, it's only two Xbox One games, one of which goes live on the first of every month while the other goes live in the middle of the month.
PlayStation's free PS Plus games for January 2023 have officially been revealed to show subscribers what their first free games for 2023 will be. As is the case with most of these PS Plus reveals, the games themselves leaked previously, so those who keep up with those sorts of leaks already had an idea of what would be free next month. The first free PlayStation Plus games for January 2023 will be Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76, and Axiom Verge 2.
The second lowest-rated game of 2022, and arguably the biggest flop, is none other than an Xbox exclusive that can only be played if you own an Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or an Xbox Series X. While Xbox Game Pass had another big year, Xbox had a pretty disappointing year in terms of exclusivity. Not many exclusive games were released, and a few of those that did, didn't quite hit the mark. There is no bigger example of this than CrossfireX, which according to Metacritic's "The 10 Worst Video Games of 2022" list, is the second lowest-rated game of the year, with a score of 38. The only game with a lower score this year is POSTAL 4: No Regerts, with a score of 30. That said, where there was anticipation for CrossfireX, there was none for POSTAL 4: No Regerts, so you can't really label it as the "biggest flop" of the year.
As if Netflix wasn’t already in a predicament with Henry Cavill leaving The Witcher after season three, the latest spinoff show in Andrzej Sapkowski’s fictional universe picked the perfect time to ram home the increasingly gnawing idea that maybe the streaming juggernaut is not the best choice to spearhead Geralt’s story in live-action, after all.
2022 has officially come to an end, which means that it's almost time for the annual blowout sale from Limited Run Games. Set to take place on January 2nd, the sale will last for 24 hours, giving fans a second chance at snagging leftover copies of games produced by the company. As with previous years, quantities will be extremely limited, so those interested will want to be ready to go when the sale begins at 12 p.m. ET. Standard games will be featured in the sale, as well leftover collector's editions, including the following:
Amazon Prime has a new and free surprise for Marvel fans, courtesy of Marvel's Avengers, Crystal Dynamics 2020 Avengers game available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you're both an Amazon Prime subscriber and a Marvel's Avengers fan, you can -- via Prime Gaming and until January 12 -- claim a set of free Iron Man-themed items to use in the gaming. If you're not a Prime Gaming subscriber or if you're reading this after January 12, then everything below is no longer applicable.
As Sony continues to argue the proposed Microsoft takeover of Activision Blizzard would harm competition in the gaming space, the PlayStation-maker is also apparently keeping keeping some third-party games from launching on Xbox, according to its big rival. Microsoft reckons Final Fantasy 16, Bloodborne, and the Silent Hill 2 Remake...
PlayStation 5 is the latest console from Sony. People sometimes have problems finding a pc at an expensive price due to the high demand for consoles. That said, some owners of the PlayStation 5 have been experiencing some wv-109156-2 and 0x00000023 errors while trying to play their games. Our workarounds are very good for you.
