Surprise, AZ

Realty office brings in toys for police

Sun City West Independent
 3 days ago

The Sun City Surprise office of Coldwell Banker Realty hosted a successful toy drive for the Surprise Police Department, filling a police SUV with more than $2,000 worth of gift items.

“Our agents, staff and clients came together to help make Christmas brighter for some local children with our fantastic toy drive,” said Stephen Unruh, Sun City Surprise Coldwell Banker branch manager. “We are always happy to come together for the betterment of our community.”

Coldwell Banker Realty in Arizona, a leading residential real estate brokerage company, operates 22 offices with approximately 1,465 independent agents throughout Arizona. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc., the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States.

Sun City West Independent

Sun City West, AZ
