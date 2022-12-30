Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
20 years ago, a young mom of 3 finished her nursing shift and headed home. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajCatskill, NY
Denver Welcomed 168 Migrants and Here are the Current SolutionsTom HandyDenver, NY
Which Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing In Hudson Valley?Still UnsolvedKingston, NY
Woodstock Invites Entire Town to Chanukah CelebrationBryce GruberWoodstock, NY
Related
Year In Review: # 5 New York Lake ‘Most Polluted’ In America, 2 Lakes In Top 10
As we continue to look back at our top stories of 2022, here is our fifth most-read story of 2022. Year In Review: # 5 New York Lake 'Most Polluted' In America, 2 Lakes In Top 10. Below is the original article:. Two lakes in New York State are among...
Even Mother Nature Can’t Stop Mysterious Eternal Flame in Western New York
How can a flame stay lit under a waterfall, even when it's half frozen in the winter? That's a question many have been asking about the mysterious 'eternal flame' in Western New York for years. Eternal Flame Falls is in Shale Creek Preserve at Chestnut Ridge Park. In a small...
150 Year Old Hudson Valley Railroad Offers Year Round Experiences
Have you ever been a part of a historic train ride? It's possible in the Hudson Valley. It amazes me how much historical information can be found in the Hudson Valley. Some of it we may already know while a lot of it remains unknown or as a mystery. Some...
Year In Review: #6 7 New York Hometowns Among Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
As we continue to look back at our top stories of 2022, here is our sixth most-read story of 2022. 7 New York Hometowns Among Worst 'Small Cities In America'. A number of the worst small cities in America can be found in the Hudson Valley and New York State.
Crews battle below-deck fire on Hudson River tugboat
The Catskill Fire Department fought its first below-deck boat fire Sunday morning after a blaze broke out on a tugboat pushing a barge down the Hudson River.
newyorkalmanack.com
New York Fisheries 2022 Fall Egg Collection Summary
Eggs were collected from lake trout, landlocked (Atlantic) salmon, three different strains of heritage brook trout, and round whitefish. Lake Trout (Adirondack strain) October 14th through October 17th – 6 trap nets set on Raquette Lake, 94,000 eggs. Landlocked Salmon (Sebago strain) November 7th through November 12th – 7...
5 Magical Ice Bars to Visit this Winter in New York State
If you're looking for an exciting and unique way to spend the day this winter, look no further than these five magical ice bars throughout New York that come alive during the winter. Keep reading to learn more.
New York Bracing For More Snow This Week
The escape from the snow will be a short one as a major cold front is set to sweep across New York this week. Many parts of New York are seeing well above temperatures early this week, but that will change come Thursday as a cold front is set to cross the state bringing a massive cool down along with snow showers.
Year In Review: #8 80 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State
As we continue to look back at our top stories of 2022, here is our eighth most-read story of 2022. 80 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State. Note: This article was published in January of 2022. Some of the children were found and reunited with their family members. However, others remain missing. Hudson Valley Post will have an updated post about missing children from across New York State in early 2023.
fox5ny.com
New York, New Jersey and Connecticut laws that take effect in 2023
NEW YORK - Several new laws in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut take effect in 2023, from gun control to minimum wage increases. Here is a look at some of them that will impact your life beginning in 2023. Minimum Wage (New York and New Jersey) New York State...
Massive Temperature Jump Coming To New York
If you are sick of the cold and the snow there is good news for you.
The Menace of the Marsh the invasive Nutria rats are alleged to be long gone
If you live in the Chesapeake Bay area of Virginia you may be familiar with a critter called "the menace of the marsh." This beaver-like animal is actually a nutria rat AKA a river rat which can grow up to 20 pounds in weight. These aquatic adaptable mammals had become a nuisance and were bad for the echo system so a plan was put in place to eradicate them.
Don’t Freak Out! 10 Central and Upstate New York Staples Everyone Loves, I Don’t Get
Before you throw up your arms in disgust, hear me out. There are several things that are staples in Central and Upstate New York - halfmoons, greens and tomato pie, hiking and camping the Adirondacks, cheering on the Orangemen, running the Boilermaker. Everyone rants and raves about it all; how great the food tastes or how fun the great outdoors is.
Type of Ticket You Can Get Driving With Your Dog Depends on the New England State You’re In
If you're like me, you take your four-legged furry best friend almost everywhere you go. From quick errands to long road trips, our dogs spend lots of time with us in our cars and especially here in New England, where we're crossing state lines all of the time. I was...
Florida Man Saves Armfuls of Paralyzed Iguanas During Storm Elliott Cold Snap
Not all heroes wear capes—sometimes they carry a fishing pole. Last weekend, Winter Storm Elliott sent temperatures in the U.S. plummeting. While northern states in New England and the Upper Midwest have long been accustomed to extreme winter weather, Florida very rarely sees temperatures below freezing. And when things do get that cold, it has a severe impact on the Sunshine State’s wildlife. One fisherman, determined to save the lives of FL iguanas stunned by the cold snap, filmed himself amid the storm with a boatload of the reptiles in his arms.
8 Impressive Guinness World Records Set In Upstate New York
Remember when you were a kid and couldn't wait to get your hands on the latest Guinness World Records book? You'd pour over it for hours while daydreaming about the world record you would one day set. Millions of people around the world have had the same dream of holding...
9 Upstate Cities Ranked From Least to Most Dangerous
This eye opening list might really surprise you. Which city is the most dangerous? It's unbelievably a 3 way tie. COVID-19 may not be going anywhere but people may be starting to come back to New York State after a large exodus. As of last quarter, New York seemed to still be struggling with getting residents to move back. The trend can't last forever. People will be heading back to the Empire State eventually and when they do they will want to pick safe cities to live in.
Upstate New York Man Breaks Into School, Lives There for Two Days
An upstate New York man has been accused of breaking into a high school, living there for two days and stealing food from the school's concession stand. According to a report by Diane Rutherford of WWNY, 35-year-old Sean Briggs of Watertown, New York was driving during the blizzard over the weekend and his vehicle got stuck in a snowbank near General Brown High School. Briggs allegedly used a crowbar to break into the school, where he spent two days including Christmas Day.
yankodesign.com
This dark green cabin floats above a sloping terrain in a forest in Connecticut
Located in a vibrant green forest in Connecticut, is a beautiful wooden cabin that functions as a quaint home for a family of writers. Occupying 1200 square feet, the home has a minimal environmental footprint, and is a secluded retreat in the East Coast forest. The home is located in a rather remote location and can be reached either by foot or via light utility vehicles.
Lobster mobsters, jumping plant lice, and more invasive species talks coming
Michigan’s recurring webinar series will return in January with conversations about invasive species that harm the environment across the state. The NotMISpecies webinar series will continue in the new year with sessions that focus on both invasive plants and animals. Sessions will be on Jan. 18, Feb. 7, and March 21.
Q 105.7
Schenectady, NY
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://q1057.com/
Comments / 12