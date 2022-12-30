The Dish: Al Dente, Cali Breakfast and Sweet Petite openings lead this week's San Diego restaurant happenings

Al Dente, a new Italian restaurant, opened earlier this month in the former Basilico pizzeria space in University Heights.

Launched by the Sicilian and Neapolitan restaurateurs behind San Diego's Rusticucina and Zama restaurants, Al Dente specializes in Italian dishes with a modern twist. Pastas are made in-house and game meat is used in many dishes, including boar sausage, bison tartare and elk chops. Some of the dishes on the opening menu are oxtail ravioli, truffle gnocchi, fettuccine pistachio e burrata and vongole al prezzemolo (clams in white wine garlic and olive oil sauce).

Al Dente is open from 4 to 10 p.m. daily at 4207 Park Blvd. Visit aldentesd.com .

Cali Breakfast opens downtown

Cali Breakfast, a new café serving Latin American and California breakfast dishes with a cocktail program, opened in November in the historic El Cortez building in downtown San Diego. Cali Breakfast is both child- and pet-friendly.

The menu at Cali Breakfast combines various breakfast and brunch options, including lobster Benedict and "Gold Steak and Eggs," a gold-coated 10-oz. prime New York steak with three eggs any style and house potatoes. Other options include Oreo French toast, strawberries and gelato French toast and breakfast burritos.The restaurant's bloody mary bar serves margarita flights, espresso martinis and fruity cocktails.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays-Sundays at 702 Ash St., Suite E., San Diego. Ca.. (619) 310-6522 or visit cali-breakfast.com or instagram.com/calibreakfast .

Sweet Petite opens in Little Italy

Sweet Petite Confections, a design-forward Clairemont-based chocolate shop founded in 2015 by longtime San Diegan Michelle Lomelin, opened a satellite dessert booth earlier this month in the Little Italy Food Hall.

Lomelin's artisan chocolates are designed like a fashion line. A graduate of the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, Lomelin chooses colors, prints, packaging and flavor profiles for each season and holiday, and uses traditional fashion design processes, including a merchandising calendar, a marketing calendar and inspiration boards. Besides her usual mix of chocolates, she is serving seasonal bonbons, caramels, barks and cookies at the Little Italy booth. The food hall is at 550 W. Date St., Suite B, in San Diego. Visit sweetpetiteconfections.com .

Callie to host Andros Taverna chef for dinner

Fresh off being named to Esquire Magazine's "40 Best New Restaurants in America" list for 2022, Callie restaurant and its chef-owner Travis Swikard will host a fellow Esquire honoree at Callie's latest "Flavors of the Sun" collaborative dinner event in mid-January.

Chefs Doug Psaltis and Hsing Chen of Chicago’s contemporary Greek restaurant Andros Taverna will join Swikard on Jan. 18 and 19 in preparing a five-course, $125 prix-fixe menu of Greek and Mediterranean-inspired dishes that spotlight local ingredients. Like Callie, Andros Taverna is a Michelin-recommended restaurant and it made Esquire's Best New Restaurants list in 2021.

The menu, served from 5 to 10 p.m. Jan 18 and 19, will include Pacific mezze (small plates), kataifi cheese pie, plank-roasted wild fagri fish, slow-cooked lamb kleftiko and chocolate halva dessert. Callie is at 1195 Island Ave. in East Village. Reserve to calliesd.com/events .

Salt & Straw unveils dairy-free ice cream line

Today, Salt & Straw ice cream shops in Little Italy and Del Mar will introduce, for a limited time, a new line of dairy-free ice cream flavors line inspired by classic Americana desserts. The five new vegan flavors are bananas Foster, toasted oat milk and cookies, peanut butter brittle caramel fudge, red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting and chocolate sorbet.

About 20 percent of Salt & Straw flavors year-round are vegan, but this is the first full vegan line available in stores. Salt & Straw is also introducing a new monthly "pints club" subscription service, where customers can receive a rotating selection of five vegan flavors in pint-size containers shipped to their home for $85 a month, including shipping. For details and locations, visit saltandstraw.com .

City Taco offering vegan taco in January

To help taco-lovers keep their New Year's resolutions, San Diego-based City Taco's taco of the month for January will be the Veggielicious Taco. The taco will feature a golden artichoke heart tempura topped with cauliflower, pico, avocado, and black sesame seeds, a chile de arbol avocado mousse, cherry tomatoes, green olives and capers on a housemade corn tortilla with basil. City Tacos has locations in Encinitas, La Mesa, North Park, Pacific Beach, Sorrento Valley and at Petco Park in East Village. On Tuesdays, prices are 10 percent off. Visit citytacossd.com .

