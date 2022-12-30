Read full article on original website
LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local park slide is a casualty of the freezing temperaturesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Haunted Roanoke: Lick Run Woods between 10th Street and Lincoln Terrace Elementary SchoolCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Consumers, Virginia legislators and utility companies can work together regarding rising bills and cut off noticesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Williamson Road Library offers patrons a January filled with fun activities and eventsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Town of Fincastle continues 150 year old New Year's Eve bell ringing traditionCheryl E PrestonFincastle, VA
WSLS
Spring-like stretch of temperatures precedes midweek showers, cool-down
ROANOKE, Va. – Welcome to the first Monday of 2023! We are starting the day with temperatures in the 40s, along with some areas of dense fog. The fog could continue in areas like Danville and Martinsville until 10 a.m. Following the fog, look for a mix of sun and clouds in our skies.
WBTV
Warm start to the 2023 before First Alert Weather Days this week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Warm start to 2023!. First Alert Weather Days Tuesday and Wednesday. Monday: Dense fog to start, decreasing clouds into the afternoon. Another night of fog is expected for portions of the Piedmont, where temperatures will only drop into the upper 40s to near 50-degrees. Where clear skies prevail, lows will be able to make it into the low to mid 40s. Due to the dense fog concern across a large portion of the area, a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued until 10 a.m. and a First Alert Weather Day is in place for the morning commute. Clouds will be slow to clear again tomorrow, ehere we see cloud cover linger, highs will reach the low to mid 60s. The mid to upper 60s are possible where we get sunshine to return earlier in the afternoon.
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: 70s in the first week of January
Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Happy New Year! 2023 started off with dense fog, then turned out to be a nice day with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures continue to climb the first week of this new year and we have another chance for storms midweek. Tonight, dense...
Heavy storms move into Arkansas as system pushes east
Severe winds damaged an Arkansas school Monday as classes were in session, amid a weather system that forecasters said could produce tornadoes in the South, officials said. There were no injuries reported at Jessieville School in a storm that was thought to be a tornado at around 2:44 p.m., the Garland County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Striped bass opens in Albemarle Sound region
North Carolina Marine Fisheries Proclamation FF-10-2023 opened the harvest of striped bass taken for recreational purposes in the Albemarle Sound Management Area at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023. The recreational harvest season will close by proclamation when the spring harvest allocation is reached or by the proclamation at 11:59...
WRAL
3 straight weekends of snow, a chilly Christmas and Ian: A look at the Triangle's top weather stories from 2022
RALEIGH, N.C. — The weather headlines in 2022 were plentiful in the Triangle as the elements led us to a January with three consecutive weekends of snow and took us out with the coldest Christmas in decades. Three weekends, three snows. January was a great month for snow lovers...
WSLS
Dawgs fall in New Year’s Eve action
Roanoke, Va. – The Rail Yard Dawgs ran out of gas on Saturday night, losing 5-2 to the Huntsville Havoc at Berglund Center. Brady Heppner and Josh Nenadal each scored on the power play for Roanoke, with Bryce Martin assisting both. Both teams struggled to get their offenses rolling...
WSLS
Food banks in Southwest Virginia expect demand to increase in 2023
ROANOKE, Va. – Food banks are expecting to see more people using their services this year but there’s an issue ... many shelves are empty. Feeding Southwest Virginia serves 26 counties across the state. CEO and President, Pamela Irvine, is worried about the limited food supply they have.
WSLS
Rescue Mission of Roanoke helping more people as winter sets in
ROANOKE, Va. – With the holidays and winter weather, the Rescue Mission of Roanoke is seeing an increase in the number of people who are in need of their services. On any given night recently, they are seeing anywhere from 215 to 220 people sleeping at their shelter, compared to the summer when they would see around 170.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in North Carolina
Temperatures in North Carolina, also known as the Old North State, vary depending on the different altitudes. Many areas in the state experience humid subtropical climates but the western mountainous regions experience highland ones. In essence, the average temperatures reduce as you move toward the mountainous areas. Whereas the coastal...
ourstate.com
A Chance of Flurries
Winter adventurers find their thrills in the highest parts of our state, where the temperatures plunge and the white stuff sticks around. In 1961, North Carolina’s first commercial ski operation opened to unexpected acclaim, The State magazine reported: “Most observers were surprised to behold a season’s total of 3,000 adventurous skiers who appeared from somewhere to enjoy the Cataloochee slopes.” A series of ski facilities followed in quick succession, and today, skiers flock to resorts like Sugar Mountain (peak elevation 5,300 feet) and Beech Mountain (peak elevation 5,506 feet), as well as the Roan Highlands (6,286 feet at its highest point) for more rugged pursuits.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Blue crab harvest closures set
The annual blue crab harvest closures run from Jan. 1, 2023 through Jan. 31, 2023 for North Carolina state waters north and east of the Highway 58 bridge over Bogue Sound to Emerald Isle and from March 1, 2023 through March 15, 2023 for North Carolina state waters south and west of the Highway 58 bridge.
Mount Airy News
Water damage to Mount Airy High gym
Another piece of equipment is seen airing out the gym at Mount Airy High, Thursday, Dec. 30 after a water leak damaged parts of the interior of the building. Winter Storm Elliot, as the cold weather system that rocked much of the nation over the Christmas weekend was named, is still being felt in Surry County. Residents have heard by now about the recently resolved issues with a water main break in Pilot Mountain that yielded a boil advisory and can breathe a sigh of relief that it has been lifted and water is safe for human consumption again.
WSET
Amazement Square hosts 'New Year's At Noon' event for kids
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Most New Year's Eve activities are geared towards adults, but Amazement Square always makes sure the kids are included on the celebration. On Saturday, they hosted a crowd of nearly 300 for games, activities, dancing, and more. Of course, that included some learning! Families got to "travel" to different countries, adding stamps to their passports, as they learned about New Year’s traditions in Greece, Finland, the Bahamas and the Philippines. All of this fun led up to the big bug balloon drop, where a canopy of hundreds of balloons fell onto a bubble wrap dance floor.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Black sea bass fishery opens in new year
North Carolina Marine Fisheries Proclamation FF-4-2023 opens the Atlantic Ocean commercial black sea bass fishery north of Cape Hatteras at 12:01 a.m., Sunday Jan 1, 2023, and sets the harvest period and offload limits. The fishery will close by proclamation or once 80% of the annual North Carolina quota is reached.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Rules for commercial and recreational harvest of sharks set for 2023
North Carolina Marine Fisheries Proclamation FF 3-23 sets the opening date and harvest restrictions for the 2023 Atlantic coastal shark fishery in North Carolina coastal fishing waters. NOAA’s National Marine Fisheries Service published its 2023 commercial rule Nov. 11, 2022 in the Federal Register. In both federal and state...
WBTM
Gas Prices Up Across the Southside to start 2023
Gas prices across the country are on the rise to begin 2023. With that, prices at the pump are also up across the southside. According to Gas Buddy, the average price in Danville is up to $2.99 a gallon. That price is actually the cheapest average price across the region as the average price in Pittsylvania and Halifax Counties is currently $3.08, while in Henry County the average is up to $3.14.
This Small Town in North Carolina Comes Alive During the Winter Season
When the weather gets cold in the Tar Heel State, it’s no reason to stop exploring. There are so many great day and weekend trips to take during the winter in North Carolina. One of our favorites is the town of Brevard.
4 Amazing Burger Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you like eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
WDBJ7.com
“It’s just sickening.’ Roanoke Mayor reacts to shootings over holiday weekend
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There have been two shootings in Roanoke City in less than 24 hours. Roanoke City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two teenagers injured Saturday night and another that left one man injured Sunday morning. WDBJ7 talked exclusively with Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea about...
