Roanoke, VA

WBTV

Warm start to the 2023 before First Alert Weather Days this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Warm start to 2023!. First Alert Weather Days Tuesday and Wednesday. Monday: Dense fog to start, decreasing clouds into the afternoon. Another night of fog is expected for portions of the Piedmont, where temperatures will only drop into the upper 40s to near 50-degrees. Where clear skies prevail, lows will be able to make it into the low to mid 40s. Due to the dense fog concern across a large portion of the area, a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued until 10 a.m. and a First Alert Weather Day is in place for the morning commute. Clouds will be slow to clear again tomorrow, ehere we see cloud cover linger, highs will reach the low to mid 60s. The mid to upper 60s are possible where we get sunshine to return earlier in the afternoon.
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: 70s in the first week of January

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Happy New Year! 2023 started off with dense fog, then turned out to be a nice day with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures continue to climb the first week of this new year and we have another chance for storms midweek. Tonight, dense...
NBC News

Heavy storms move into Arkansas as system pushes east

Severe winds damaged an Arkansas school Monday as classes were in session, amid a weather system that forecasters said could produce tornadoes in the South, officials said. There were no injuries reported at Jessieville School in a storm that was thought to be a tornado at around 2:44 p.m., the Garland County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
ARKANSAS STATE
thecoastlandtimes.com

Striped bass opens in Albemarle Sound region

North Carolina Marine Fisheries Proclamation FF-10-2023 opened the harvest of striped bass taken for recreational purposes in the Albemarle Sound Management Area at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023. The recreational harvest season will close by proclamation when the spring harvest allocation is reached or by the proclamation at 11:59...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WSLS

Dawgs fall in New Year’s Eve action

Roanoke, Va. – The Rail Yard Dawgs ran out of gas on Saturday night, losing 5-2 to the Huntsville Havoc at Berglund Center. Brady Heppner and Josh Nenadal each scored on the power play for Roanoke, with Bryce Martin assisting both. Both teams struggled to get their offenses rolling...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Food banks in Southwest Virginia expect demand to increase in 2023

ROANOKE, Va. – Food banks are expecting to see more people using their services this year but there’s an issue ... many shelves are empty. Feeding Southwest Virginia serves 26 counties across the state. CEO and President, Pamela Irvine, is worried about the limited food supply they have.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Rescue Mission of Roanoke helping more people as winter sets in

ROANOKE, Va. – With the holidays and winter weather, the Rescue Mission of Roanoke is seeing an increase in the number of people who are in need of their services. On any given night recently, they are seeing anywhere from 215 to 220 people sleeping at their shelter, compared to the summer when they would see around 170.
ROANOKE, VA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in North Carolina

Temperatures in North Carolina, also known as the Old North State, vary depending on the different altitudes. Many areas in the state experience humid subtropical climates but the western mountainous regions experience highland ones. In essence, the average temperatures reduce as you move toward the mountainous areas. Whereas the coastal...
GEORGIA STATE
ourstate.com

A Chance of Flurries

Winter adventurers find their thrills in the highest parts of our state, where the temperatures plunge and the white stuff sticks around. In 1961, North Carolina’s first commercial ski operation opened to unexpected acclaim, The State magazine reported: “Most observers were surprised to behold a season’s total of 3,000 adventurous skiers who appeared from somewhere to enjoy the Cataloochee slopes.” A series of ski facilities followed in quick succession, and today, skiers flock to resorts like Sugar Mountain (peak elevation 5,300 feet) and Beech Mountain (peak elevation 5,506 feet), as well as the Roan Highlands (6,286 feet at its highest point) for more rugged pursuits.
NEW JERSEY STATE
thecoastlandtimes.com

Blue crab harvest closures set

The annual blue crab harvest closures run from Jan. 1, 2023 through Jan. 31, 2023 for North Carolina state waters north and east of the Highway 58 bridge over Bogue Sound to Emerald Isle and from March 1, 2023 through March 15, 2023 for North Carolina state waters south and west of the Highway 58 bridge.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Mount Airy News

Water damage to Mount Airy High gym

Another piece of equipment is seen airing out the gym at Mount Airy High, Thursday, Dec. 30 after a water leak damaged parts of the interior of the building. Winter Storm Elliot, as the cold weather system that rocked much of the nation over the Christmas weekend was named, is still being felt in Surry County. Residents have heard by now about the recently resolved issues with a water main break in Pilot Mountain that yielded a boil advisory and can breathe a sigh of relief that it has been lifted and water is safe for human consumption again.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WSET

Amazement Square hosts 'New Year's At Noon' event for kids

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Most New Year's Eve activities are geared towards adults, but Amazement Square always makes sure the kids are included on the celebration. On Saturday, they hosted a crowd of nearly 300 for games, activities, dancing, and more. Of course, that included some learning! Families got to "travel" to different countries, adding stamps to their passports, as they learned about New Year’s traditions in Greece, Finland, the Bahamas and the Philippines. All of this fun led up to the big bug balloon drop, where a canopy of hundreds of balloons fell onto a bubble wrap dance floor.
LYNCHBURG, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Black sea bass fishery opens in new year

North Carolina Marine Fisheries Proclamation FF-4-2023 opens the Atlantic Ocean commercial black sea bass fishery north of Cape Hatteras at 12:01 a.m., Sunday Jan 1, 2023, and sets the harvest period and offload limits. The fishery will close by proclamation or once 80% of the annual North Carolina quota is reached.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
thecoastlandtimes.com

Rules for commercial and recreational harvest of sharks set for 2023

North Carolina Marine Fisheries Proclamation FF 3-23 sets the opening date and harvest restrictions for the 2023 Atlantic coastal shark fishery in North Carolina coastal fishing waters. NOAA’s National Marine Fisheries Service published its 2023 commercial rule Nov. 11, 2022 in the Federal Register. In both federal and state...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WBTM

Gas Prices Up Across the Southside to start 2023

Gas prices across the country are on the rise to begin 2023. With that, prices at the pump are also up across the southside. According to Gas Buddy, the average price in Danville is up to $2.99 a gallon. That price is actually the cheapest average price across the region as the average price in Pittsylvania and Halifax Counties is currently $3.08, while in Henry County the average is up to $3.14.
DANVILLE, VA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you like eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.

