CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Warm start to 2023!. First Alert Weather Days Tuesday and Wednesday. Monday: Dense fog to start, decreasing clouds into the afternoon. Another night of fog is expected for portions of the Piedmont, where temperatures will only drop into the upper 40s to near 50-degrees. Where clear skies prevail, lows will be able to make it into the low to mid 40s. Due to the dense fog concern across a large portion of the area, a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued until 10 a.m. and a First Alert Weather Day is in place for the morning commute. Clouds will be slow to clear again tomorrow, ehere we see cloud cover linger, highs will reach the low to mid 60s. The mid to upper 60s are possible where we get sunshine to return earlier in the afternoon.

1 DAY AGO