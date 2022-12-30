Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
Military Bowl move to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium has benefited the event and Annapolis
In 2013, organizers of the Military Bowl made a bold decision to move g the game from Washington to Annapolis. What began life in 2008 as the EagleBank Bowl was held at crumbling RFK Stadium for five years. When that ancient facility was no longer viable as a host site, organizers relocated the Military Bowl to the more modern Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
mymcmedia.org
Top Stories of 2022: Wes Moore Makes History as Maryland’s First Black Governor
Wes Moore, who spent his early childhood in Takoma Park, was elected the next state governor, defeating Republican Dan Cox by 1.3 million to 644,00 votes. Moore becomes the first Black governor in the history of Maryland. He succeeds Republican Larry Hogan who served two terms in Annapolis. Moore, 44,...
fox5dc.com
A timeline of the snowiest blizzards in DC, Maryland and Virginia history
Winter kicked off to an icy, chilly and snowy start in the final weeks of 2022 but many began to wonder what would come for Winter 2023 in terms of blizzards. Will this snow season turn our region into a winter wonderland? Or another disappointing dud?. You can read all...
wnav.com
Maryland's New Attorney General Anthony Brown Lays Out His Priorities
Tomorrow will be a busy day at the State House as newly elected public officials take their oaths of office. Amongst them is Anthony Brown, who becomes Maryland's first black Attorney General after serving in Congress, and as Lt. Governor. Mr. Brown tells The Baltimore Sun that one of his...
Nottingham MD
Re-Fund The Police: Governor Hogan announces additional $10 million in neighborhood safety grant awards
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan last week announced nearly $10 million in grant awards through the Community Safety Works program to more than 150 business districts, neighborhood associations, local governments and nonprofit organizations across Maryland, expanding on the governor’s Re-Fund The Police Initiative. Administered by the Maryland Department of...
testudotimes.com
MM 1.2: Maryland defensive lineman Mosiah Nasili-Kite enters transfer portal
Maryland senior defensive lineman Mosiah Nasili-Kite has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports Sunday. He has one year of eligibility remaining. Nasili-Kite traveled with the team to the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30, but did not play. After transferring to Maryland from Independence Community College (Independence,...
WJLA
Legalized weed, minimum wages, grocery taxes, and more: New laws for 2023 in DC, Md., Va.
WASHINGTON (7News) — The start of the new year means new laws are in effect across the DMV. Here are some laws that went into effect on Jan. 1 or will later in 2023:. The living wage in the District will increase to $16.50 on Jan. 1. On July 1, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $17, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie D.C.’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index, according to the Department of Employment Services.
New laws for 2023 in DC, Maryland and Virginia
WASHINGTON — A new year means new laws on the books in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Here's a rundown of some of the new laws which will take effect beginning Sunday, Jan. 1. First, minimum wage is set to increase in D.C., Virginia and Maryland. In the District, minimum wage increases to $16.50 an hour beginning in January before another increase in July will bring it to $17 an hour.
This Small Maryland Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Maryland, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Line State?
WBAL Radio
Gas prices rise in Maryland
The average price for regular unleaded fuel in Maryland on Monday was 25 cents more compared to this time a week ago. According to AAA, the average price for regular unleaded fuel in Maryland was $3.30 per gallon. This time last week, the price was $3.05. Maryland's price of fuel...
foxbaltimore.com
Enhanced coverage for Maryland car insurance
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Nobody wants to get into a car accident. But, if it does happen, you want to ensure you're covered by insurance. In Maryland, enhanced coverage is available if you or the other driver do not have enough money to cover the damages. Charles Gilman with Gilman...
WTOP
For culling, food security, firearm deer hunting in Md. returns this weekend
For Maryland hunters using firearms, deer hunting season resumes this weekend in most parts of the state. In a news release, Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources said hunting season will be open Jan. 6-7 in “Deer Management Region B,” which includes all but the westernmost counties in the state.
Washington Examiner
Maryland’s schools are drastically failing their students
As our country's politicians continue to send billions to a foreign country, maybe some of those funds could be spent on Maryland's education system. Our country's leaders should pay attention too because the state's schools are mired in a crisis of competence and failing their students, and no one is doing anything about it.
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Locksley details next step for Maryland football program after Duke’s Mayo Bowl win
Mike Locksley looked ahead to the future following Maryland’s win over N.C. State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday. Maryland pulled out the 16-12 win. To honor his win at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Locksley had mayonnaise poured on him as part of the annual tradition of the bowl game. He wore a large hat to absorb the brunt of the mayo.
First Day Hikes in Maryland
Embrace the chill and take your family on one of these Maryland First Day Hikes to kick off the new year!. First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks to encourage people to get active and enjoy the outdoors. On New Year’s Day, hundreds of free, guided hikes will taking place in all 50 states, including Maryland. It is a great time to enjoy the beauty of our state parks.
CBS News
Maryland boy breaks Guinness World Record for can stacking
FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Walkersville Elementary School student Liam Kalbskopf joked that he's ready for a life of fame after breaking the Guinness World Record for most cans stacked into a pyramid in less than 30 seconds. "I thought being a little bit famous was a great idea, as...
WBAL Radio
Maryland Gov. Hogan, largest state employee union reach deal on worker pay increase
Maryland's largest union representing state employees announced they've reached an agreement with Gov. Larry Hogan's administration for a wage increase. AFSCME Maryland Council 3 announced they've reached an agreement with the outgoing Hogan administration on a wage increase package for its members. The agreement guaranteed a step increase in the upcoming fiscal year beginning on July 1.
fox5dc.com
DC region's first baby of the 2023 New Year born at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - The D.C. region's very first baby of 2023 was born at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring just three minutes after midnight. The baby boy named Lael (pronounced Lyle) is the son of Brenda and Renauld Sabuni. He arrived at 12:03 a.m. and weighs eight pounds, 10 ounces. The hospital staff say mom and baby are doing well and look forward to joining their two brothers at home.
popville.com
About that Explosion in Navy Yard Last Night
“Shattered a pane of glass and left a big hole in the ice. No one was hurt.” 202 M Street, SE photo by NavyYardParking. Jean asked: “What was the explosion at about 10:35 pm, Sunday, January 1 on Capitol Hill?”. “2nd and M. Boom shook my apartment a...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Martin O'Malley Fast Facts
Here is a look at the life of Martin O'Malley, former governor of Maryland. Mother: Barbara (Suelzer) O'Malley, receptionist for Senator Barbara Mikulski (D-Maryland) Marriage: Catherine "Katie" Curran O'Malley (1990-present) Children: Grace, Tara, William and Jack. Education: Catholic University of America, B.A., 1985; University of Maryland School of Law, J.D.,...
