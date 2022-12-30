ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

americanmilitarynews.com

Military Bowl move to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium has benefited the event and Annapolis

In 2013, organizers of the Military Bowl made a bold decision to move g the game from Washington to Annapolis. What began life in 2008 as the EagleBank Bowl was held at crumbling RFK Stadium for five years. When that ancient facility was no longer viable as a host site, organizers relocated the Military Bowl to the more modern Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Nottingham MD

Re-Fund The Police: Governor Hogan announces additional $10 million in neighborhood safety grant awards

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan last week announced nearly $10 million in grant awards through the Community Safety Works program to more than 150 business districts, neighborhood associations, local governments and nonprofit organizations across Maryland, expanding on the governor’s Re-Fund The Police Initiative. Administered by the Maryland Department of...
MARYLAND STATE
testudotimes.com

MM 1.2: Maryland defensive lineman Mosiah Nasili-Kite enters transfer portal

Maryland senior defensive lineman Mosiah Nasili-Kite has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports Sunday. He has one year of eligibility remaining. Nasili-Kite traveled with the team to the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30, but did not play. After transferring to Maryland from Independence Community College (Independence,...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
WJLA

Legalized weed, minimum wages, grocery taxes, and more: New laws for 2023 in DC, Md., Va.

WASHINGTON (7News) — The start of the new year means new laws are in effect across the DMV. Here are some laws that went into effect on Jan. 1 or will later in 2023:. The living wage in the District will increase to $16.50 on Jan. 1. On July 1, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $17, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie D.C.’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index, according to the Department of Employment Services.
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

New laws for 2023 in DC, Maryland and Virginia

WASHINGTON — A new year means new laws on the books in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Here's a rundown of some of the new laws which will take effect beginning Sunday, Jan. 1. First, minimum wage is set to increase in D.C., Virginia and Maryland. In the District, minimum wage increases to $16.50 an hour beginning in January before another increase in July will bring it to $17 an hour.
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

Gas prices rise in Maryland

The average price for regular unleaded fuel in Maryland on Monday was 25 cents more compared to this time a week ago. According to AAA, the average price for regular unleaded fuel in Maryland was $3.30 per gallon. This time last week, the price was $3.05. Maryland's price of fuel...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Enhanced coverage for Maryland car insurance

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Nobody wants to get into a car accident. But, if it does happen, you want to ensure you're covered by insurance. In Maryland, enhanced coverage is available if you or the other driver do not have enough money to cover the damages. Charles Gilman with Gilman...
MARYLAND STATE
Washington Examiner

Maryland’s schools are drastically failing their students

As our country's politicians continue to send billions to a foreign country, maybe some of those funds could be spent on Maryland's education system. Our country's leaders should pay attention too because the state's schools are mired in a crisis of competence and failing their students, and no one is doing anything about it.
MARYLAND STATE
Chesapeake Family Life

First Day Hikes in Maryland

Embrace the chill and take your family on one of these Maryland First Day Hikes to kick off the new year!. First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks to encourage people to get active and enjoy the outdoors. On New Year’s Day, hundreds of free, guided hikes will taking place in all 50 states, including Maryland. It is a great time to enjoy the beauty of our state parks.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS News

Maryland boy breaks Guinness World Record for can stacking

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Walkersville Elementary School student Liam Kalbskopf joked that he's ready for a life of fame after breaking the Guinness World Record for most cans stacked into a pyramid in less than 30 seconds. "I thought being a little bit famous was a great idea, as...
WALKERSVILLE, MD
WBAL Radio

Maryland Gov. Hogan, largest state employee union reach deal on worker pay increase

Maryland's largest union representing state employees announced they've reached an agreement with Gov. Larry Hogan's administration for a wage increase. AFSCME Maryland Council 3 announced they've reached an agreement with the outgoing Hogan administration on a wage increase package for its members. The agreement guaranteed a step increase in the upcoming fiscal year beginning on July 1.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

DC region's first baby of the 2023 New Year born at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. - The D.C. region's very first baby of 2023 was born at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring just three minutes after midnight. The baby boy named Lael (pronounced Lyle) is the son of Brenda and Renauld Sabuni. He arrived at 12:03 a.m. and weighs eight pounds, 10 ounces. The hospital staff say mom and baby are doing well and look forward to joining their two brothers at home.
SILVER SPRING, MD
popville.com

About that Explosion in Navy Yard Last Night

“Shattered a pane of glass and left a big hole in the ice. No one was hurt.” 202 M Street, SE photo by NavyYardParking. Jean asked: “What was the explosion at about 10:35 pm, Sunday, January 1 on Capitol Hill?”. “2nd and M. Boom shook my apartment a...
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Martin O'Malley Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Martin O'Malley, former governor of Maryland. Mother: Barbara (Suelzer) O'Malley, receptionist for Senator Barbara Mikulski (D-Maryland) Marriage: Catherine "Katie" Curran O'Malley (1990-present) Children: Grace, Tara, William and Jack. Education: Catholic University of America, B.A., 1985; University of Maryland School of Law, J.D.,...
MARYLAND STATE

